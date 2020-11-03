Cantacuzino Institute working to roll out Polidin-type polybacterial immunomodulator, flu vaccine

Stiri Recomandate

OPERAȚIUNE în Vama Nădlac: TIR burdușit cu țigări de contrabandă, PRINS de Poliția Arad

Polițiștii Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalității Economice Arad, sub coordonarea procurorului de caz din cadrul Parchetului pe lângă Judecătoria Arad, au depistat, în flagrant delict, la Nădlac, un tir încărcat… [citeste mai departe]

ALEGERI SUA 2020. Cum îşi desemnează americanii preşedintele. Scenariile lui Donald Trump şi Joe Biden de a ajunge la Casa Albă

ALEGERI SUA 2020. Americanii nu îşi aleg în mod direct preşedintele, ci un Colegiu Electoral, alcătuit din mari electori, însărcinat potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Institutul Cantacuzino ar putea ieşi pe piaţă cu un vaccin gripal anul viitor

Un vaccin antigripal produs la Institutul Cantacuzino ar putea fi pus pe piață anul viitor, în prezent vaccinul fiind în teste, a declarat, marți, comandantul institutului, colonel doctor Florin Oancea. “Echipa de producţia a vaccinului gripal… [citeste mai departe]

Viena, însângerată din nou după 35 de ani de linişte. Istoria atentatelor teroriste din capitala Austriei

Viena, capitala Austriei, era cunoscută ca fiind una dintre cele mai sigure metropole din Europa, până la atacurile teroriste de luni, 2 noiembrie. Ultimul atentat terorist a avut… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția face apel la populație pentru identificarea victimei găsite în județul Giurgiu

Cazul fetei găsită incendiată pe un câmp din judeţul Giurgiu e tot mai complicat. Poliţia nu ştie nici acum cine este femeia, aşa că face apel la populaţie ca să obţină mai multe informaţii. A fost făcut şi un portret… [citeste mai departe]

Asemănare izbitoare între semnalmentele femeii incendiate în geamantan şi a unei tinere dispărută în Uricani. Ar fi fugit în Teleorman

Tânăra hunedoreancă a fost dată dispărută de mama ei, după ce timp de o lună nu a putut lua legătura cu ea. Femeia le-a… [citeste mai departe]

Cine sunt bărbații din Câmpia Turzii arestați pentru cămătărie și proxenetism și ce spun procurorii despre fapte

Gheorghe Bazil Roșca și Bogdan Raul Roșca sunt cei doi bărbați arestați preventiv de Judecătoria Turda . Cei doi sunt frați și împreună ar fi făcut ilegalitățile… [citeste mai departe]

Fost deputat PSD, condamnat la 6 ani de închisoare cu executare

Procurorii spun că, la sfârșitul lui 2009, pe vremea când era deputat și șef al PSD Neamț, Ioan Munteanu i-ar fi cerut unui om de afaceri 5% din valoarea contractelor pe care acesta le avea cu Sucursala Hidrocentrale Bistrița-Piatra Neamț a companiei de stat Hidroelectrica.… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Toader denunta un fake news grosolan al PNL-USR-PLUS: 4 ventilatoare de la Judetean au fost tinute ascunse ca sa poata fi scoase acum, in campanie

Presedintele PSD Prahova, Bogdan Toader, a denuntat un fake news marca PNL-USR-Plus, intr-o postare… [citeste mai departe]

159 noi cazuri de COVID-19 depistate în județul Alba. Bilanțul urcă la 5.615 persoane infectate și 154 decese

Potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică, astăzi, 3 noiembrie 2020, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 159 de cazuri de infectare cu COVID-19. Astfel,… [citeste mai departe]


Cantacuzino Institute working to roll out Polidin-type polybacterial immunomodulator, flu vaccine

Publicat:
A Polidin-type polybacterial immunomodulator and a flu vaccine are being developed at the 'Cantacuzino' for Medical-Military Research and Development, the institution's director, medical told a press conference on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

Oancea said that the flu vaccine is being tested on 200,000 embryonated eggs and that plans are afoot to turn this line of development into an experimental area of strategic micro-production.

The cited official added that the reasons for the suspension in 2013 of the production of the flu vaccine

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


September's industrial production prices dip 0.9 pct YoY

11:45, 03.11.2020 - Industrial production prices for both the domestic and foreign market were 0.1 pct down this September from the previous month, whereas the YoY decrease was 0.9 pct, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.According to a breakdown…

Industrial production declines 13.7pct in Romania eight months into 2020

10:46, 14.10.2020 - Industrial production in Romania decreased in the first eight months of 2020 both when unadjusted and when adjusted for business days and seasonality, by 13.7% and 14.2%, respectively, compared with the same period in 2019, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics…

Statistics authority maintains estimate for Q2 economic shrinkage at 12.3 pct

11:45, 08.09.2020 - Romania's Q2 GDP was 12.3 percent lower in real terms compared to the first quarter, shows provisional data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Year-over-year, the GDP was 10.5 percent down in the second quarter of the year, both as unadjusted and as seasonally…

Average net nominal wage up to 3,372 lei in July (INS)

10:50, 08.09.2020 - The average gross nominal wage was 5,468 lei (rd 1,129 euro), in July 2020, by 99 lei, respectively 1.8%, higher than in June 2020, and the average net nominal wage was 3,372 lei , up compared to the previous month by 74 lei (+ 2.2%), show the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published…

Industrial production prices down 0.8% in July

11:30, 02.09.2020 - Total industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) decreased by 0.8% in July 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Wednesday. According to the quoted source, the prices of the industrial…

Romania's exports of meat, fish products total 75.4mln lei in first five months

20:25, 27.08.2020 - Romania's exports of meat and fish products totaled, in the first five months of the year, 75.4 million euros, being 1.4% higher compared to those in the same period of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Imports amounted to 103.1 million euros,…

Smart gas distribution networks get 235 million euros in European funds

10:55, 18.08.2020 - Mayors should partner locally to receive European funds to develop smart gas distribution networks and projects to serve at least 1,000 households, according to the Ministry of European Funds (MFE). "A new first proposed by the Ministry of European Funds: in order to receive European money, mayors…

Romania's raw milk imports 42.8 pct up in H1

11:15, 11.08.2020 - Romania's raw milk imports in H1 2020 were almost 43 percent higher YoY, while the amount of milk collected by processing units from farms and collection centers was by 0.7 percent lower than in the same period of the year before, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics…


