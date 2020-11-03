Cantacuzino Institute working to roll out Polidin-type polybacterial immunomodulator, flu vaccine

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Industrial production prices for both the domestic and foreign market were 0.1 pct down this September from the previous month, whereas the YoY decrease was 0.9 pct, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.According to a breakdown…

- Industrial production in Romania decreased in the first eight months of 2020 both when unadjusted and when adjusted for business days and seasonality, by 13.7% and 14.2%, respectively, compared with the same period in 2019, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics…

- Romania's Q2 GDP was 12.3 percent lower in real terms compared to the first quarter, shows provisional data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Year-over-year, the GDP was 10.5 percent down in the second quarter of the year, both as unadjusted and as seasonally…

- The average gross nominal wage was 5,468 lei (rd 1,129 euro), in July 2020, by 99 lei, respectively 1.8%, higher than in June 2020, and the average net nominal wage was 3,372 lei , up compared to the previous month by 74 lei (+ 2.2%), show the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published…

- Total industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) decreased by 0.8% in July 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Wednesday. According to the quoted source, the prices of the industrial…

- Romania's exports of meat and fish products totaled, in the first five months of the year, 75.4 million euros, being 1.4% higher compared to those in the same period of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Imports amounted to 103.1 million euros,…

- Mayors should partner locally to receive European funds to develop smart gas distribution networks and projects to serve at least 1,000 households, according to the Ministry of European Funds (MFE). "A new first proposed by the Ministry of European Funds: in order to receive European money, mayors…

- Romania's raw milk imports in H1 2020 were almost 43 percent higher YoY, while the amount of milk collected by processing units from farms and collection centers was by 0.7 percent lower than in the same period of the year before, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics…