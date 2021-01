Coronavirus/ 1,002 patients in ICU

As many as 7,922 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of whom 1,002 are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday. On Romania's territory, 35,504 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 10,147 are in institutional isolation. Also,… [citeste mai departe]