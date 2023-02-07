BVB stocks close Tuesday's trading session higher The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed higher on Tuesday, on trades of RON 35.283 million (EUR 7.197 million), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

Politica de confidențialitate BACK TO TOP DESPRE BACK TO TOP DESPRE Exclusivitați și documente incendiare. Echipa stiripesurse.ro va prezinta stirile din spatele… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Thursday, with trades of 10.2 million RON (2 million EUR) 30 minutes into the trading session. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Friday, with trades of RON 972,004 lei (EUR 197,189) 30 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened lower on Thursday, with trades of RON 1.35 million (EUR 273,566) 35 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with trades of RON 3.002 million (EUR 607,771) 50 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher Friday's session, the last of this year, with a turnover of 41.064 million RON (8.3 million EUR), according to data made public. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session with increases on most indices, and 20.54 million RON (4.16 million euros) worth of transactions. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher the first trading session of this week on most indices, with a transaction value of 14.511 million RON (2.936 million EUR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session higher and the value of transactions stood at 45.375 million RON (9.254 million euros). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…