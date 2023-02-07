BVB stocks close Tuesday's trading session higher

Stiri Recomandate

Grammy 2023. Cine este prima femeie transgender care a câștigat premiul Grammy Pop/Grup

Grammy 2023. Cine este prima femeie transgender care a câștigat premiul Grammy Pop/Grup

Kim Petras este prima femeie transgender care a câștigat premiul Grammy pentru cea mai bună interpretare Pop/Grup, potrivit Daily Mail. Kim este o artistă germană și alături de Sam Smith s-au prezentat la Gala Premiilor Grammy… [citeste mai departe]

China condamnă decizia SUA de a menține sancțiunile impuse Siriei, în conetextul crizei umanitare cauzate de cutremur

China condamnă decizia SUA de a menține sancțiunile impuse Siriei, în conetextul crizei umanitare cauzate de cutremur

Devastatorul cutremur din Turcia și Siria a cauzat pierderi uriașe de vieți omenești. Conform televiziunii Al Jazeera, SUA vor ajuta locuitorii din zona de graniță… [citeste mai departe]

Depunere jurământ militar la I.S.U Satu Mare ! (Foto)

Depunere jurământ militar la I.S.U Satu Mare ! (Foto)

Astăzi, 7 februarie, pe platoul Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență „Someș” al județului Satu Mare a avut loc festivitatea de depunere a jurământului militar pentru 25 de soldați profesioniști și 10 subofițeri. „CURAJ și DEVOTAMENT vă este deviza ! Cu abnegație să vă însușiți aceste… [citeste mai departe]

Fabrica de zahăr din Luduș a fost cumpărată de doi români. Ce se întâmplă cu angajații?

Fabrica de zahăr din Luduș a fost cumpărată de doi români. Ce se întâmplă cu angajații?

Fabrica de zahăr din Luduș pe care francezii de la Tereos au decis să o închidă în decembrie 2021 a fost cumpărată de doi români, investitori în domeniul agroalimentar și alimentar de consum. [citeste mai departe]

S-a legalizat eșalonarea la plată. Facturile la energie se achită în rate

S-a legalizat eșalonarea la plată. Facturile la energie se achită în rate

Românii care au primit facturi întârziate de la furnizorii de energie electrică le vor putea plăti în rate, potrivit Ordinului Autorității Naționale de Reglementare în Domeniul Energiei, publicat în Monitorul Oficial. Astfel, furnizorul va fi obligat… [citeste mai departe]

Umbrărescu face toată autostrada A7 între Buzău și Pașcani. CNAIR este obligată de lege să semneze contractele cu UMB

Umbrărescu face toată autostrada A7 între Buzău și Pașcani. CNAIR este obligată de lege să semneze contractele cu UMB

Potrivit informațiilor obținute marți, 7 februarie, de membrii Asociației Pro Infrastructura, Consiliul Național de Soluționare a Contestațiilor a dat… [citeste mai departe]

Seismolog: Platoul anatolian s-a deplasat cu 10 metri după cutremurele de luni, care au activat o nouă falie la granița dintre Turcia și Siria

Seismolog: Platoul anatolian s-a deplasat cu 10 metri după cutremurele de luni, care au activat o nouă falie la granița dintre Turcia și Siria

Platoul anatolian s-a deplasat cu până la 10 metri în urma cutremurelor devastatoare produse luni în sudul Turciei,… [citeste mai departe]

CSC Dumbrăviţa, la primul eşec în teste. Arbitrul a fluierat finalul în minutul 80, dar jocul a continuat cu un oficial al alb-verzilor „la centru"

CSC Dumbrăviţa, la primul eşec în teste. Arbitrul a fluierat finalul în minutul 80, dar jocul a continuat cu un oficial al alb-verzilor „la centru”

CSC Dumbrăviţa a suferit azi primul eşec în amicalele din iarnă. A fost 1-2 cu fosta colegă… [citeste mai departe]

Turkey earthquake/RO-USAR team pulls two alive adults, dead child from quake rubble

Turkey earthquake/RO-USAR team pulls two alive adults, dead child from quake rubble

The RO-USAR (Romanian Urban Search and Rescue Team) team completed the recovery mission of a family trapped under the rubble in the city of Antakya, the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) informed on Tuesday. Fii la… [citeste mai departe]


BVB stocks close Tuesday's trading session higher

Publicat:
BVB stocks close Tuesday's trading session higher

(BVB) stocks closed higher on Tuesday, on trades of RON 35.283 million (EUR 7.197 million), told Agerpres.

