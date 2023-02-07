BVB stocks close Tuesday's trading session higher

BVB stocks close Tuesday's trading session higherPublicat:
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed higher on Tuesday, on trades of RON 35.283 million (EUR 7.197 million), told Agerpres.
