Bucharest Stock Exchange estimates for this year 15 financing rounds

Consumul de gaze din UE a scăzut cu 19% în perioada august 2022-ianuarie 2023

Consumul de gaze din UE a scăzut cu 19% în perioada august 2022-ianuarie 2023

Consumul de gaze naturale în Uniunea Europeană a scăzut cu 19,3% în perioada august 2022 - ianuarie 2023, faţă de media consumului de gaze pentru aceeaşi perioadă din 2017 - 2021, arată datele publicate marţi de Oficiul european pentru Statistică… [citeste mai departe]

Investiție de 2,6 milioane de euro pentru introducerea apei în Bereni

Investiție de 2,6 milioane de euro pentru introducerea apei în Bereni

Conducerea societății Compania Aquaserv SA Târgu Mureș a atribuit, în data de 6 februarie 2023, firmei Las Prom SRL Târgu Mureș, un contract în valoare de 12.912.879 de lei (aproximativ 2,6 milioane de euro), fără TVA, pentru execușia lucrărilor din cadrul obiectivului… [citeste mai departe]

Borrell le-a scris tuturor miniștrilor apărării din UE şi le-a cerut să furnizeze muniţii Ucrainei: E o urgenţă!

Borrell le-a scris tuturor miniștrilor apărării din UE şi le-a cerut să furnizeze muniţii Ucrainei: E o urgenţă!

Ţările membre ale Uniunii Europene vor accelera furnizarea de arme şi de muniţii pentru Ucraina, a dat asigurări, marţi, şeful diplomaţiei europene Josep Borrell,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Imagini filmate cu camera de bord arată un nou cutremur care lovește Turcia

VIDEO: Imagini filmate cu camera de bord arată un nou cutremur care lovește Turcia

Videoclipul arată cum orașul Hatay se scufundă în întuneric în timp ce un alt cutremur a zguduit Turica la doar două săptămâni după ce zona a fost devastată de un alt seism mai mare, care a ucis peste 47.000 de persoane și a avariat… [citeste mai departe]

Hanoracul, cel mai versatil articol vestimentar?

Hanoracul, cel mai versatil articol vestimentar?

De la Scufița Roșie la Lisa Simpson sau de la Hailey Bieber la Kim Kardashian, alura atemporală a hanoracului cucerește rapid cele mai avangardiste celebrități și personaje, care se întorc la o piesă esențială a garderobei de zi cu zi, ridicând-o la rang de must-have pentru sezonul rece, dar nu numai. Hanoracul,… [citeste mai departe]

Lidl de pe Banu Mărăcine și cel de pe Pădurii, închise temporar de Protecția Consumatorului

Lidl de pe Banu Mărăcine și cel de pe Pădurii, închise temporar de Protecția Consumatorului

Comisariatul Județean pentru Protecția Consumatorilor Arad a desfășurat, de la începutul anului și până în prezent, o amplă acțiune tematică națională de control privind respectarea... The post Lidl de pe Banu… [citeste mai departe]

Banca Națională nu vine cu vești bune: Economia pune o frână serioasă în 2023. Optimism moderat pentru 2024

Banca Națională nu vine cu vești bune: Economia pune o frână serioasă în 2023. Optimism moderat pentru 2024

Creşterea economică este aşteptată să decelereze semnificativ în 2023, în contextul costurilor ridicate cu energia şi al prelungirii războiului din Ucraina, precum şi pe fondul… [citeste mai departe]

Obezitatea, în creştere semnificativă în rândul tinerilor francezi (studiu)

Obezitatea, în creştere semnificativă în rândul tinerilor francezi (studiu)

Ponderea francezilor afectaţi de obezitate a continuat să crească în ultimii ani, cu o creştere semnificativă înregistrată în rândul celor mai tineri adulţi, potrivit cercetătorilor care au realizat un studiu de referinţă în legătură cu acest… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Trenul Kiev-Varșovia a deraiat înaintea vizitei lui Biden. Informația a fost raporată abia după plecarea președintelui american

FOTO. Trenul Kiev-Varșovia a deraiat înaintea vizitei lui Biden. Informația a fost raporată abia după plecarea președintelui american

Trenul Kiev-Varșovia a deraiat înaintea vizitei președintelui SUA, Joe Biden în Ucraina. Totul s-a întâmplat în noaptea din… [citeste mai departe]

Poate începe lupta pentru un loc la Târgul de Paște. Cererile, așteptate la Casa de Cultură

Poate începe lupta pentru un loc la Târgul de Paște. Cererile, așteptate la Casa de Cultură

Casa de Cultură Timișoara a demarat pregătirile pentru o nouă ediție, cea de-a XIV-a, a Târgului de Paște, care se va deschide pe 25 Martie, și va rămâne deschis până pe 18 aprilie, inclusiv. În vederea derulării… [citeste mai departe]


Bucharest Stock Exchange estimates for this year 15 financing rounds

Publicat:
Bucharest Stock Exchange estimates for this year 15 financing rounds

(BVB) could carry out 15 financing rounds this year, in February there will be the listing of an investment fund, a bond listing and a stock listing, BVB & specialist said on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

Romania sends over 40t of equipment to earthquake-stricken parts of Syria

13:01, 14.02.2023 - Two C-27J Spartan transport aircraft left Romania on Tuesday for an air transport mission in support of the population of Syria affected by the earthquakes of February 6, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

149 COVID-19 Omicron cases reported in Romania, Feb 6-12

13:01, 14.02.2023 - The National Public Health Institute (INSP) informed on Tuesday that in the February 6-12 week, Romania reported 149 cases of of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron, including 46 variants of concern and 103 variants of interest, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Over 63,000 people enter Romania on February 13, including 6,739 Ukrainian citizens

10:00, 14.02.2023 - As many as 63,388 people, including 6,739 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Monday, February 13, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

BVB stocks close Tuesday's trading session higher

19:35, 07.02.2023 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed higher on Tuesday, on trades of RON 35.283 million (EUR 7.197 million), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

BVB stocks open Tuesday's trading session higher

12:05, 17.01.2023 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with trades of RON 3.002 million (EUR 607,771) 50 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session lower

22:21, 10.01.2023 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session lower on almost all indices, and the value of transactions was 27.52 million RON (5.59 million euros), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

The Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's session in the red

11:50, 13.12.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) started Tuesday's session in decline, and BET, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered a 0.16% depreciation, after the first half hour after the start of transactions, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes high on Tuesday

20:55, 06.12.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session with almost all indices in the green and 44.084 million RON (8.973 million euros) worth of transactions. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…


