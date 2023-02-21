Bucharest Stock Exchange estimates for this year 15 financing rounds

Bucharest Stock Exchange estimates for this year 15 financing roundsPublicat:
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) could carry out 15 financing rounds this year, in February there will be the listing of an investment fund, a bond listing and a stock listing, BVB Business Development & Public Affairs specialist Stefan Musgociu said on Tuesday, told Agerpres.
