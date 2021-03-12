Brasov International Airport expected to open at the end of year

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Mayor of Timișoara Dominic Fritz announced on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the city is rising and that there are no more intensive care beds in the city’s hospitals, according to Romania-Insider. Fritz suggested that the city may need a new quarantine to reduce the crisis. He…

- German airline Lufthansa will operate four flights a week on the Iași-Frankfurt route starting on May 21, according to Romania-Insider. Vasile Stoicea, the interim director of Iasi Airport, emphasized that the new route will help the local business environment. According to the management of Iași Airport,…

- Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea declared during the debates in the Parliament’s Joint Committee for budget-finance on the 2021 budget that, Romania used over EUR 1.4 billion of European funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Romania-Insider. The government…

- Netopia is a Romanian company founded in 2003 to simplify the payment process through technology. About 30,000 Romanian retailers using the local electronic payment platform Netopia can technically accept the Romanian crypto coin eGold as a payment method after the e-payment platform signed an agreement…

- The Grampet Group, the largest railway group and private logistics operator in Romania and Central and Southeast Europe, has launched operations in Slovenia. The group expanded its rail freight division to the tenth country in the region, according to Romania-Insider. “The expansion in Slovenia is…

- Sibiu in central Romania ranked fifth in this year’s “European Best Destination” competition. European Best Destination is an independent organization based in Brussels that promotes tourism in Europe. Twenty cities participated in the competition, which took place from January 20 to February 10, according…

- Numarul posturilor ocupate in instituțiile și autoritațile publice in luna decembrie a ajuns la 1,25 milioane locuri (1.249.624), dupa ce doar in ultima luna din 2020 statul a mai adaugat 4.000 de angajați in sectorul public, arata datele analizate de Profit.ro. Jurnaliștii Profit.ro releteaza ca,…

- De luni, directorii unitaților de invațamant și profesorii vor avea in sarcina respectarea tutror masurilor impuse prin ordinul comun al Ministerelor Educației și Sanatații privind normele sanitare in timpul desfașurarii orelor de curs. Totul trebuie sa fie ca la carte, mai ales ca prefectul Capitalei…