Brasov International Airport expected to open at the end of year

Brasov International Airport expected to open at the end of yearPublicat:
The International Airport in Brasov, central Romania, will be ready to open this year as the construction of the terminal is nearly complete, according to Romania Insider. The authorities hope that the airport can be operational by the end of this year, although uncertainty remains high amid the pandemic. The contract for the design and
