Brasov International Airport expected to open at the end of year

Teheranul acuză - Navă iraniană, ținta unui atac terorist în Marea Mediterană

Teheranul acuză - Navă iraniană, ținta unui atac terorist în Marea Mediterană

O navă portcontainer iraniană, Shahre Kord, a fost avariată miercuri într-un atac ”terorist” la Marea Mediterană, anunţă vineri un purtător de cuvânt al companiei maritime publice iraniene IRISL, citat de agenţia Nournews, relatează Reuters,… [citeste mai departe]

Indicatoare rutiere, montate pe A2. Panourile îi avertizează pe şoferi să nu intre pe contrasens

Indicatoare rutiere, montate pe A2. Panourile îi avertizează pe şoferi să nu intre pe contrasens

Mai multe indicatoare rutiere suplimentare au fost montate de către DRDP Constanţa pe A2 şi A4, cu semnificatia Stop-Accesul interzis, cu scopul de a-i avertiza pe şoferi să nu intre pe contrasens. [citeste mai departe]

AUR îl atacă pe Florin Cîțu: RECUNOAȘTEM: DA, suntem teroriști!

AUR îl atacă pe Florin Cîțu: RECUNOAȘTEM: DA, suntem teroriști!

„Dacă a te opune vaccinării cu produse insuficient testate și deja oprite de la utilizare în UE înseamnă a fi terorist, recunoaștem: da, suntem teroriști”, îi transmit liderii AUR premierului Florin Cîțu, care a criticat campania împotriva vaccinării și a regulilor… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV Probleme noi la Dinamo » Datorie uriașă la firmele lui Negoiță: „Sute de mii de euro pentru mâncare, cazare, prestări servicii”

EXCLUSIV Probleme noi la Dinamo » Datorie uriașă la firmele lui Negoiță: „Sute de mii de euro pentru mâncare, cazare, prestări servicii”

Ionuț Negoiță, 47 de ani, fostul patron al clubului Dinamo, om de afaceri în imobiliare, industria hotelieră… [citeste mai departe]

Aproximativ 9000 de persoane programate pentru vaccinarea cu serul AstraZeneca s-au retras până vineri, la ora 11:00

Aproximativ 9000 de persoane programate pentru vaccinarea cu serul AstraZeneca s-au retras până vineri, la ora 11:00

Aproximativ 9000 de persoane programate pentru vaccinarea cu serul AstraZeneca s-au retras îm prima parte a zilei de vineri, a transmis Grupul de Comunicare Strategică,… [citeste mai departe]

Cu cât a crescut prețul carburanților în ultimele șase săptămâni în Alba Iulia. TOPUL prețurilor la benzină și motorină

Cu cât a crescut prețul carburanților în ultimele șase săptămâni în Alba Iulia. TOPUL prețurilor la benzină și motorină

Prețul benzinei și motorinei a continuat să crească de la începutul acestui an. În ultimele șase săptămâni, carburanții s-au scumpit în… [citeste mai departe]

Coreea de Sud va găzdui echipa Coreei de Nord în meciuri de calificare la CM 2022 şi Cupa Asiei 2023

Coreea de Sud va găzdui echipa Coreei de Nord în meciuri de calificare la CM 2022 şi Cupa Asiei 2023

Coreea de Sud va găzdui selecţionata Coreei de Nord într-o serie de meciuri de calificare pentru Cupa Mondială 2022 din Qatar şi Cupa Asiei 2023, a declarat vineri Confederaţia Asiatică de Fotbal,… [citeste mai departe]

Au fost modificate scenariile de funcționare pentru 43 de unități școlare din județ

Au fost modificate scenariile de funcționare pentru 43 de unități școlare din județ

Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență Suceava a adoptat o hotărâre prin care au fost modificate scenariile de funcționare ale mai multor instituții de învățământ preuniversitar, unități de învățământ cu personalitate… [citeste mai departe]

Amintirile l-au chinuit și a sunat la 112. S-a ales cu o amendă de 2.000 de lei

Amintirile l-au chinuit și a sunat la 112. S-a ales cu o amendă de 2.000 de lei

„Un bărbat în vârstă de 35 ani care în jurul orei 14:00 a sunat la numărul unic 112 și a reclamat că persoane necunoscute îi bat în ușa apartamentului. Ajunși la fața locului, jandarmii au constatat că apelantul se afla sub influența alcoolului,… [citeste mai departe]

Pandemie de iresponsabilitate. Incompetenţa autorităţilor de a gestiona criza agravează situaţia din ţară

Pandemie de iresponsabilitate. Incompetenţa autorităţilor de a gestiona criza agravează situaţia din ţară

Situaţia a scăpat de sub control în Moldova. Recordurile de decese provocate de COVID-19 devin o rutină care ne îngrozeşte, ne apropiem de pragul de 2000 de infectări zilnice,… [citeste mai departe]


Brasov International Airport expected to open at the end of year

Publicat:
Brasov International Airport expected to open at the end of year

in Brasov, central Romania, will be ready to open this year as the construction of the terminal is nearly complete, according to .  The authorities hope that the airport can be operational by the end of this year, although uncertainty remains high amid the pandemic. The contract for the design and […] The post expected to open at the end of year appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Timișoara close to return to lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

17:40, 04.03.2021 - The Mayor of Timișoara Dominic Fritz announced on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the city is rising and that there are no more intensive care beds in the city’s hospitals, according to Romania-Insider.  Fritz suggested that the city may need a new quarantine to reduce the crisis. He…

Lufthansa launches flights to Frankfurt from Iași

14:05, 02.03.2021 - German airline Lufthansa will operate four flights a week on the Iași-Frankfurt route starting on May 21, according to Romania-Insider. Vasile Stoicea, the interim director of Iasi Airport, emphasized that the new route will help the local business environment. According to the management of Iași Airport,…

Romania used EU funds to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis

17:40, 01.03.2021 - Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea declared during the debates in the Parliament’s Joint Committee for budget-finance on the 2021 budget that, Romania used over EUR 1.4 billion of European funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Romania-Insider. The government…

Romania’s main e-payment platform integrates the local cryptocurrency eGold

17:40, 01.03.2021 - Netopia is a Romanian company founded in 2003 to simplify the payment process through technology. About 30,000 Romanian retailers using the local electronic payment platform Netopia can technically accept the Romanian crypto coin eGold as a payment method after the e-payment platform signed an agreement…

Romania’s Grampet Group expands in Slovenia

08:11, 27.02.2021 - The Grampet Group, the largest railway group and private logistics operator in Romania and Central and Southeast Europe, has launched operations in Slovenia. The group expanded its rail freight division to the tenth country in the region, according to Romania-Insider.  “The expansion in Slovenia is…

European Best Destinations 2021: Sibiu in Central Romania ranks fifth

08:11, 27.02.2021 - Sibiu in central Romania ranked fifth in this year’s “European Best Destination” competition. European Best Destination is an independent organization based in Brussels that promotes tourism in Europe. Twenty cities participated in the competition, which took place from January 20 to February 10, according…

In ciuda dificultaților financiare anunțate de premierul Cițu, Guvernul angajazeaza mii de bugetari pe luna

11:10, 08.02.2021 - Numarul posturilor ocupate in instituțiile și autoritațile publice in luna decembrie a ajuns la 1,25 milioane locuri (1.249.624), dupa ce doar in ultima luna din 2020 statul a mai adaugat 4.000 de angajați in sectorul public, arata datele analizate de Profit.ro.  Jurnaliștii Profit.ro releteaza ca,…

Berbeceanu: Școlile din București vor fi controlate “sistematic”, incepand de luni

19:00, 05.02.2021 - De luni, directorii unitaților de invațamant și profesorii vor avea in sarcina respectarea tutror masurilor impuse prin ordinul comun al Ministerelor Educației și Sanatații privind normele sanitare in timpul desfașurarii orelor de curs. Totul trebuie sa fie ca la carte, mai ales ca prefectul Capitalei…


