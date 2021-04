Romanias Bodnar, Radis win gold in W2x event at European Rowing Championships in Varese

Nicoleta-Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis on Sunday won the gold medals in the Women's Double Sculls (W2x) event at the European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy. Defending European champions Bodnar and Radis clocked… [citeste mai departe]