Holy Martyrs Brancoveni Church, symbol of Romanian spirit in Moldovas Soroca

12 years ago, in Soroca, in the north of the Republic of Moldova, a step away from Ukraine, Sorin Huluta, a Romanian priest from eastern Bacau, took his family and went abroad to build a church. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]