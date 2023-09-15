BNR's Isarescu: The measures gov't will probably announce soon have to preserve social cohesion

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- PM Ciolacu: Romania's tax legislation resembles a huge funnelPrime Minister Marcel Ciolacu says that Romania's fiscal legislation resembles "a huge funnel through which billions of euros flow unhindered." The statement was made on Friday at the National Bank at the release of the Tax Institute…

- Health Minister Alexandru Rafila in Timisoara on Friday said that there are currently around 1,000 cases per day of infection with the novel coronavirus, estimating that there will be an increase in the next one to two weeks, after which the situation should return to normal. Responding to a question…

- Gov't borrows RON 550.5 million on Thursday off banksThe Ministry of Finance (MF) on Thursday borrowed RON 550.5 million off banks in an issue of benchmark bonds of a residual maturity of 38 months and an average yield of 6.44% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania…

- The Ministry of Finance (MF) on Thursday borrowed RON 656 million off banks in an issue of benchmark bonds of a residual maturity of 109 months and an average yield of 6.87% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).The nominal value of Thursday's issue was RON…

- Ministrul Transporturilor Sorin Grindeanu a explicat, joi, referindu-se la cele trei ordonante avute in vedere de catre Executiv, cea cu noile taxe, cea cu reducerea cheltuielilor la buget si cea legata de combatarea evaziunii fiscale, ca vor exista discutii la Bruxelles in perioada urmatoare cu reprezentantii…

- The Ministry of Finance (MF) on Friday borrowed RON 27.5 million off banks in addition to Monday's RON 654.1 million raised in an issue of benchmark bonds of a residual maturity of 93 months and an average yield of 6.42% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).The…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange is taking its maturity exam with the listing of Hidroelectrica, a leader in electricity production and the main supplier of technological services needed in the national energy system, the governor of the National Bank of Romania, Mugur Isarescu, said on Wednesday."We…

- PM Ciolacu, BNR's Isarescu discuss action plan for 4.4pct deficit target (sources). A joint action plan for reaching a government deficit target of 4.4% at the end of 2023 was approved by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Monday at the Government House at a meeting with Governor of the National Bank…