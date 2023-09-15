BNR's Isarescu: The measures gov't will probably announce soon have to preserve social cohesion

Stiri Recomandate

Klaus Iohannis: „Lupta împotriva drogurilor trebuie accelerată!” - Mesajul de forță al președintelui

„România s-a schimbat, este un stat de drept cu o justiție funcțională și, totusi, nu este momentul să încetinim lupta anticorupție. Este momentul să accelerăm lupta împotriva drogurilor… [citeste mai departe]

(live/update) Ședința CSM continuă: Cererile repetate de numirea în funcție a cinci judecători, până la atingerea plafonului de vârstă, acceptate

Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii s-a întrunit în ședință. Pe ordinea de zi sunt 5 subiecte,… [citeste mai departe]

Amenintari si violenta intr-o familie! A intervenit Politia

Ordin provizoriu de protectie emis de catre politisti La 14.09.2023, in jurul orei 16.25, Politia orasului Vicovu de Sus a fost sesizata prin SNUAU 112 de catre o femeie din orasul Vicovu de Sus despre faptul ca pe str. Romana are loc o un scandal.A fost identificata apelanta impreuna… [citeste mai departe]

MAI: Doua persoane au fost luate in custodie publica, alte doua au fost indepartate sub escorta de politistii de imigrari si o amenda unei societati comerciale

DOUA PERSOANE AU FOST LUATE IN CUSTODIE PUBLICA, ALTE DOUA AU FOST INDEPARTATE SUB… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă, despre închiderea MCV: ”Un moment istoric pentru democrație și pentru întregul sistem judiciar din România

”Acest eveniment se desfăşoară într-un moment istoric pentru democraţia noastră şi pentru întregul sistem judiciar din România, anume ridicarea… [citeste mai departe]

Când va avea loc Evaluarea Națională 2024. Calendarul complet al examenelor

Înainte de începerea școlii pe 11 septembrie, Ministerul Educației a anunțat când va avea loc Evaluarea Națională 2024. În materialul următor vă prezentăm calendarul complet al examenelor pentru elevii de clasa a-8-a, în anul școlar 2023-2024.… [citeste mai departe]

România scapă de MCV! Klaus Iohannis deja a dat ordine către Justiţie

Veste bună de la Comisia Europeană. Se încheie în mod oficial Mecanismul de Cooperare și Verificare (MCV) pentru Bulgaria și România, se arată într-un comunicat al instituției. Mecanismul de cooperare și verificare a fost introdus la aderarea Bulgariei și… [citeste mai departe]

De la ce vârstă se poate conduce un scuter electric, potrivit Codului Rutier. Actele necesare pentru a obține permisul de conducere AM

Scuterele electrice au devenit din ce în ce mai populare în ultimii ani, oferind o alternativă convenabilă și ecologică la mijloacele… [citeste mai departe]

Avarie la rețeaua de apă potabilă din Blaj. Alimentarea, întreruptă pe mai multe străzi

Avarie la rețeaua de apă potabilă din Blaj. Alimentarea, întreruptă pe mai multe străzi Mai mulți locuitori din Blaj vor rămâne vineri, 15 septembrie, fără apă potabilă, din cauza unei avarii la rețea. Furnizarea apei… [citeste mai departe]

Restricții de circulație și pe Valea Oltului, până pe 14 octombrie

Restricții de circulație și pe Valea Oltului, până pe 14 octombrieRestricțiile de circulație vor fi în vigoare, de luni, până pe 14 octombrie, pe Valea Oltului. CNAIR face lucrări pentru stabilizarea versanților, amenajarea trotuarelor și refacerea unui pod,… [citeste mai departe]


BNR's Isarescu: The measures gov't will probably announce soon have to preserve social cohesion

The measures that the government will take and will probably announce next week will have to preserve social cohesion, governor of the of Romania (BNR) said on Friday, told Agerpres.

"Romania's tax and budget imbalances are categorically the main problem that we currently have to solve. And there is also time pressure. Of course, it is not only a question, let's say financial or fiscal, to get closer to the subject, as it has a component of political stability -…

