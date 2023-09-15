BNR's Isarescu: The measures gov't will probably announce soon have to preserve social cohesionPublicat:
BNR's Isarescu: The measures gov't will probably announce soon have to preserve social cohesion
The measures that the government will take and will probably announce next week will have to preserve social cohesion, governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu said on Friday, told Agerpres.
"Romania's tax and budget imbalances are categorically the main problem that we currently have to solve. And there is also time pressure. Of course, it is not only a question, let's say financial or fiscal, to get closer to the subject, as it has a component of political stability -…
