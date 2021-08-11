Bit Soft bonds worth 1.5 million euros enter Bucharest stocks trading

Bit Soft bonds worth 1.5 million euros enter Bucharest stocks tradingPublicat:
Bit Soft bonds worth 1.5 million euros will enter on Wednesday for trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on the Multilateral Trading System, according to an announcement by the company that develops and distributes integrated end-to-end solutions for the HoReCa (hospitality) industry.
The company's bonds will be traded under the stock symbol BIT25E.
The listing of the bonds follows the unfolding between 5 and 6 July 2021, of a private placement of bonds, in which 15,000 unconditional, unsecured, non-convertible bonds were sold at a nominal value of 100 euro/bond.
The
