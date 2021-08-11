Bit Soft bonds worth 1.5 million euros enter Bucharest stocks trading

Stiri Recomandate

Vremea rămâne călduroasă în mare parte din țară, caniculară, local, în sud. Pentru ziua de miercuri, 11 august, se menține în vigoare o atenționare COD GALBEN emisă de Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie, prin intermediul căreia specialiștii ANM au… [citeste mai departe]

Consultantul canadian Michael Spavor, a cărui detenţie în China este considerată ''arbitrară'' de către premierul Justin Trudeau, a fost condamnat miercuri la 11 ani de închisoare… [citeste mai departe]

Deputata PSD de Suceava, Mirela Elena Adomnicăi promovează Bucovina din barcă. Aflată la finalul săptămânii trecute în Țara Dornelor Mirela Adomnicăi a făcut river rafting pe râul Bistrița și a împărtășit această experiență pe pagina sa de socializare unde a vorbit despre… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiile de vegetaţie din Siberia, cea mai rece regiune a Rusiei, au mistuit satul Bias Kiuiol atât de repede, încât locuitorii au fugit din calea flăcărilor, lăsându-și în urmă casele, bunurile, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Credincioşii sunt aşteptaţi, miercuri, la Târgovişte, la manifestările care au loc cu prilejul sărbătoririi Sf. Nifon, la Mănăstirea… [citeste mai departe]

Două cutremure la un interval de 16 minute, s-au produs în România, primul în Buzău și cel de-al doilea în Vrance, ăn noaptea de miercuri The post Două cutremure la un interval de 16 minute, s-au produs în România first appeared on Partener TV . [citeste mai departe]

The Government is set to adopt, in its session on Thursday, a draft emergency ordinance that targets the transfer of pension rights of European Union clerks and agents. "The present draft establishes the procedure to calculate and transfer the… [citeste mai departe]

Jucătoarea de tenis Sorana Cîrstea, numărul 40 mondial, a fost eliminată, miercuri, în turul doi la turneul de categorie WTA 1000 de la Montreal. Cîrstea a fost învinsă de sportiva belarusă Victoria… [citeste mai departe]

În cadrul turneului din acest an, Romanian Chamber Orchestra, un ansamblu ce  reunește 29 de valoroși muzicieni români care s-au remarcat în orchestre de renume din țară și străinătate, dirijat de Cristian Măcelaru,… [citeste mai departe]

Temperaturile vor fi în continuare ridicate, în jurul valorii de 30 de grade în mai toate regiunile ţării, în timp ce în sud canicula face aerul irespirabil. La munte va fi răcoare, cu maxime care vor ajunge la 23 de grade. De la jumătatea lunii, vremea se schimbă… [citeste mai departe]


Bit Soft bonds worth 1.5 million euros enter Bucharest stocks trading

bonds worth 1.5 million euros will enter on Wednesday for trading on the (BVB) on the , according to an announcement by the company that develops and distributes integrated end-to-end solutions for the HoReCa (hospitality) industry.

The company's bonds will be traded under the stock symbol BIT25E.

The listing of the bonds follows the unfolding between 5 and 6 July 2021, of a private placement of bonds, in which 15,000 unconditional, unsecured, non-convertible bonds were sold at a nominal value of 100 euro/bond.

The…

Euroins Romania contemplate increasing its capital by 120 million lei

13:20, 05.08.2021 - Euroins Romania will make a third capital increase worth over 120 million lei, reaching a total increase of 246 million lei in recent months, the company announced on Thursday. According to the company, Euroins Romania shareholders are committed to continuing investing in the Romanian insurance…

BestJobs bonds, worth over 3.3 million Euro, listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange

12:36, 28.07.2021 - BestJobs, one of the most important online recruitment platform in Romania, has debuted on Wednesday, with its first bonds at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the company informs. Worth over 3.3 million Euro, the bonds are being traded on the Multilateral Transactioning System of the company,…

OMV Petrom posts rising net profit by 13%, to 980 million RON, after H1

10:30, 28.07.2021 - OMV Petrom has ended its first semeter of this year with a net profit of 980 million RON, rising by 13% in comparison with the similar period of last year, according to the data sent on Wednesday by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The income value of consolidated sales, worth 10.126 billion…

Vivre Deco bonds worth E7mln goes public on BVB

12:20, 14.07.2021 - One of the largest online retailers of furniture and decorations in Central and Eastern Europe, Vivre Deco started trading its second bond issue worth E7mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Wednesday under the ticker VIV26E. In total, the company attracted from the capital market E10,45mln through…

Alser Forest listed bonds worth E1.5mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

13:10, 30.06.2021 - Alser Forest, a company operating in the forestry sector listed its bonds worth EUR 1.5mn on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company carried out in April 2021 a private placement of bonds worth EUR 1.5mn. The bond issue includes 15,000 corporate bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100/bond and…

Initial public offer begins for listing One United Proprties company at BVB

10:40, 17.06.2021 - The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) approved in Wednesday's session the listing particulars for the initial public offer (IPO) to sell shares regarding the shares' listing of One United Properties on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), according to a press release sent by…

BCR listed the largest bond issue on BVB, worth RON 1 billion

15:05, 31.05.2021 - Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) listed the largest bond issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday worth RON 1 billion (E 203 million) under the ticker BCR28. The bonds have a 7-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 3.9%. The issue includes 2,000 bonds, with a nominal value of RON 500,000,…

Pharmaceutical company Zentiva's turnover rises 6.5 pct in Q1

11:05, 17.05.2021 - Pharmaceutical company Zentiva recorded a turnover of 163 million lei in the first quarter, by 6.5 percent higher YoY, shows the company's quarterly report sent on Monday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The Q1 operating profit was 31.2 million lei, down 21.4 percent from the similar period…


