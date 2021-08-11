Bit Soft bonds worth 1.5 million euros enter Bucharest stocks trading

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Euroins Romania will make a third capital increase worth over 120 million lei, reaching a total increase of 246 million lei in recent months, the company announced on Thursday. According to the company, Euroins Romania shareholders are committed to continuing investing in the Romanian insurance…

- BestJobs, one of the most important online recruitment platform in Romania, has debuted on Wednesday, with its first bonds at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the company informs. Worth over 3.3 million Euro, the bonds are being traded on the Multilateral Transactioning System of the company,…

- OMV Petrom has ended its first semeter of this year with a net profit of 980 million RON, rising by 13% in comparison with the similar period of last year, according to the data sent on Wednesday by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The income value of consolidated sales, worth 10.126 billion…

- One of the largest online retailers of furniture and decorations in Central and Eastern Europe, Vivre Deco started trading its second bond issue worth E7mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Wednesday under the ticker VIV26E. In total, the company attracted from the capital market E10,45mln through…

- Alser Forest, a company operating in the forestry sector listed its bonds worth EUR 1.5mn on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company carried out in April 2021 a private placement of bonds worth EUR 1.5mn. The bond issue includes 15,000 corporate bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100/bond and…

- The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) approved in Wednesday's session the listing particulars for the initial public offer (IPO) to sell shares regarding the shares' listing of One United Properties on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), according to a press release sent by…

- Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) listed the largest bond issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday worth RON 1 billion (E 203 million) under the ticker BCR28. The bonds have a 7-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 3.9%. The issue includes 2,000 bonds, with a nominal value of RON 500,000,…

- Pharmaceutical company Zentiva recorded a turnover of 163 million lei in the first quarter, by 6.5 percent higher YoY, shows the company's quarterly report sent on Monday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The Q1 operating profit was 31.2 million lei, down 21.4 percent from the similar period…