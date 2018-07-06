Best Essay Writing Service Try Premium Publisher EssaySutra

Stiri Recomandate

Cod portocaliu de inundaţii în Tulcea şi Constanţa

Cod portocaliu de inundaţii în Tulcea şi Constanţa   Foto: Arhivă Judeţele Constanţa şi Tucea se află sub cod portocaliu de inundaţii, până la ora 20. Potrivit hidrologilor, sunt vizate bazinele hidrografice Topolog şi Casimcea. În zonele aflate sub atenţionare este posibil… [citeste mai departe]

Mai puţin de jumătate dintre candidaţi au promovat bacalaureatul în Giurgiu

Mai puţin de jumătate dintre candidaţi au promovat bacalaureatul în Giurgiu   În judeţul Giurgiu, doar puţin peste 47% dintre candidaţii la examenul de bacalaureat au luat note de trecere, cu patru procente mai puţin ca anul trecut.… [citeste mai departe]

Laura Cosoi, atacuri de panica dupa nastere

Laura Cosoi, atacuri de panica dupa nastere Laura Cosoi a devenit recent proaspata mamica, aducand pe lume o fetita, pe nume Rita. In ciuda bucuriei nespuse pe care a simtit-o, vedeta s-a confruntat cu stari de panica generate de teama ca nu stia intotdeauna cum sa reactioneze la nevoile Ritei. „In prima zi cand… [citeste mai departe]

Top 10 cele mai valoroase branduri din industria fashion! Oscar de la Renta depaseste Gucci si Louis Vuitton!

Un ceas, o rochie sau o geanta castiga valoare atunci cand ne simtim la moda si mai importanti. Brand-urile de lux au exploatat aceasta nevoie a oamenilor de a se diferentia de ceilalti,… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriela Cristea face nunta, la un an de cand a devenit mama

Gabriela Cristea face nunta, la un an de cand a devenit mama Gabriela Cristea intentioneaza ca in toamna acestui an sa se cunune religios cu Tavi Clonda si sa faca nunta. Atunci se va implini si un an de cand a devenit pentru prima data mama, ea aducand pe lume o fetita, pe nume… [citeste mai departe]

Fatetele dentare, doar dupa scanarea 3D a pacientului. Dr. Adrian Mina explica tehnologia viitorului

Fatetele dentare, doar dupa scanarea 3D a pacientului. Dr. Adrian Mina explica tehnologia viitorului Medicul stomatolog Adrian Mina implementeaza deja aceasta tehnica in Romania si dezvaluie cum se procedeaza… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis: After second conviction, Dragnea should purely disappear from Romania's public life

15:29, 23.06.2018 - Social Democrat Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea, "after the second conviction, should purely disappear from Romania's public life," President Klaus Iohannis said in Sibiu on Saturday. "I have voiced my opinion much too many times about these matters to expect Dragnea to take into account what…

JusMin Toader, about Ghita's situation: No ground to currently to withdraw extradition request

11:04, 15.06.2018 - Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated on Friday that there is currently no legal ground for withdrawing the extradition request formulated on the name of deputy Sebastian Ghita, who is in Serbia.  "As we speak, he is under an arrest warrant. The extradition request took into account the decisions…

Iohannis welcomes Venice Commission delegation, says optimistic about speed for drawing conclusions

12:45, 12.06.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed a visiting delegation of the Venice Commission at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday, saying he was optimistic about the speed at which the delegation will draw conclusions from the discussions.  "I am very optimistic about the speed at which you will…

Iohannis: After drawing Gov't's attention, reimbursement requests of over 400 mln euro, submitted

14:59, 24.05.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that after he warned the Government about the absorption of European funds, reimbursement requests of more than 400 million euro were submitted.  "A few days ago, I made a public warning to the Government for lack of performance in drawing European funds.…

President Iohannis: Consultations as soon as possible with Venice Commission experts on justice package, highly appropriate

22:12, 17.05.2018 - President Klaus Iohannis considers that the organization as soon as possible of direct consultations between representatives of the Romanian public authorities and civil society with Venice Commission experts on the justice package is highly appropriate. "Having in view the desideratum of reaching…

Sesizarea lui Klaus Iohannis, transmisa Comisiei de la Venetia cu privire la legile justitiei

17:17, 17.05.2018 - "Avand in vedere dezideratul de a se ajunge la soluții legislative pe deplin adecvate cadrului constituțional intern și standardelor europene referitoare la independența justiției, Președintele Romaniei considera utila organizarea cat mai rapida a unor consultari directe intre reprezentanții autoritaților…

CSM reassesses content of proposed amendment to Article 308 of Criminal Code

23:15, 16.05.2018 - The Superior Council of the Magistrates (CSM) announced on Wednesday having reassessed the content of the proposed amendment to Article 308 of the Criminal Code, which had been interpreted in the public space in a manner contrary to the desired meaning. "Having in view that CSM's proposal to…

Venice Commission annunces having received requests for opinions on Romania's justice legislation

15:05, 04.05.2018 - The Venice Commission has registered a file on amendments to the Romanian Justice Laws and announced the receipt of requests from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and Romania's President Klaus Iohannis.  The Venice Commission shows on its website that, "by letter dated…


