Simona Halep progresses to US Open second round

Seed No. 12, Romanian Simona Halep progressed today to the second round of the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-6 (3) in New York. 29-year old Halep (WTA 13), who did not play at Flushing Meadows last year, secured the victory in one hour and 33 minutes,… [citeste mai departe]