April's seasonally adjusted unemployment picks up to 4.8 pct

Cele mai sigure 20 de locuri pentru a călători post-coronavirus. Sibiul, singurul oraş din România aflat pe listă

Organizaţia Europeană pentru cele mai bune destinaţii (EBD), care se încadrează în Reţeaua EDEN a Comisiei Europene, a întocmit o listă a celor mai sigure 20 de destinaţii… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal/Coronavirus: Guvernul spaniol, prudent în privinţa autorizării publicului pe stadioane

Guvernul spaniol, foarte atent la evoluţia pandemiei de coronavirus, s-a arătat prudent marţi în privinţa eventualei autorizări a prezenţei publicului pe stadioane, odată cu reluarea sezonului în Primera Division,… [citeste mai departe]

Trianon 100. România la Conferinţa de Pace de la Paris - expoziţie şi proiect online la Muzeul Naţional de Istorie a României

Muzeul Naţional de Istorie a României (MNIR), în parteneriat cu Arhivele Naţionale ale României şi Institutul Cultural Român, prezintă publicului,… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoză meteo: Cum se anunță prima lună de vară

Potrivit ANM, prima lună de vară va fi caracterizată prin printr-o alternanţă a zilelor însorite şi călduroase cu cele ploioase şi reci, valorile termice urcând deseori, în perioadele calde, la peste 30 de grade... [citeste mai departe]

Simple motion by Social Democrats vs Public Works minister Ion Stefan

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) submitted on Wednesday in the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies a simple motion against the Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration, Ion Stefan."We are lodging the simple motion dubbed 'One can tell the… [citeste mai departe]

Cercetător olandez: Ne aflăm la mare distanță de scenariul imunizării colective

Numărul persoanelor care au dezvoltat anticorpi din rândul donatorilor de sânge din Olanda a crescut cu puțin peste 2 procente în luna mai, comparativ cu o lună în urmă, arată un studiu realizat de cercetătorii din această țară. [citeste mai departe]

Tânărul care a înşelat o vânzătoare cu 200 de lei prin metoda ”şmen”, reţinut de poliţişti

Poliţiştii din Abrud l-au reţinut pe un tânăr din Câmpia Turzii care este bănuit de o faptă de înşelăciune prin metoda ”şmen”. Acesta fi înşelat o vânzătoare căreia i-a cerut să îi schimbe o sumă… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu, după ce INS a anunţat că rata şomajului a urcat la 4,8%: Guvernul PNL - nişte petarde economice! Catastrofe!

Preşedintele interimar al PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, susţine că ”în doar câteva luni, acest guvern de incompetenţi a întors România cu doi ani şi jumătate în urmă”,… [citeste mai departe]

Violeta Alexandru: Epidemia este sub control acum, dar criza nu a trecut. Măsurile Guvernului

Ministrul Muncii, Violeta Alexandru, a declarat, miercuri, că s-a făcut un efort considerabil pentru a ajuta angajații și angajatorii afectați de criza generată de epidemia COVID. În prezent, epidemia este sub... [citeste mai departe]

Vești bune! Toate țările în care poți călători vara aceasta și în ce condiții

Încet, încet, revenim la viața normală și ne putem gândi și la vacanțe. Vă spunem, mai jos, ce țări și-au deschis granițele și care sunt condițiile pentru a primi turiști români vara aceasta. Cam tot ce se știe în acest moment,… [citeste mai departe]


April's seasonally adjusted unemployment picks up to 4.8 pct

Publicat:
Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate advanced to 4.8 percent this April, the same as in the second half of 2017 and 0.2 percent up from the previous month, the of Statistics (INS) said on Wednesday.

The estimated number of unemployed (aged 15-74) in April 2020 was 432,000, up from 414,000 registered in March 2020, as well as from the same month of the previous year (355,000).

The male unemployment rate was by 1.5 percentage points higher than that of female unemployment, 5.4 percent to 3.9 percent, the release said.

April's estimated adult unemployment

