Child state allowances paid in July 2022 total 995.06 million RON

Child state allowances paid in July 2022 totaled 995.06 million RON, the average amount paid being 282.36 RON per beneficiary, according to data centralized by the National Agency for Payments and Social Inspection (ANPIS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]