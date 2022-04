Romanias Bara advances to W100 Charleston tournament singles QFs

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara on Thursday advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's singles event at the 100,000-USD W100 Charleston ITF tournament in Charleston, US, after defeating American Emma Navarro 6-2 6-1, Agerpres reports.