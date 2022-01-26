Ambassador Peer Gebauer: Germany continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Amabasadorul Germaniei Peer Gebauer a iesit cu o declaratie oficiala privind pozitia Germaniei fata de solicitarea Rusiei ca NATO sa se retraga din Romania. In acelasi timp a anuntat ca de la mijlocul lunii februarie Germania va trimite avioane Euorfighter si miliari care sa asigure flancul de sud al…

- The French Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, is currently paying a visit to Bucharest on Wednesday and Thursday, during which she will have meetings with President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Minister of National Defence Vasile Dincu, informs the French Embassy.…

- PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Florin Citu on Wednesday stated, after the Social Democrats announced that they are not fully satisfied with the form of the emergency ordinance on energy adopted by the Government on Tuesday, that any change can be made in Parliament. Asked if he agrees…

- Romania has been and will continue to be a "strong" promoter and supporter of democratic principles, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest, Agerpres reports. "In the current context, which involves multiple and…

- Romania supports the aspirations of countries wishing to join the European Union and "strongly" supports the opening of negotiations with Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited…

- The government approved, in its Wednesday meeting, the emergency ordinance that will allow access to the loan worth rd EUR 14.94 billion granted by the European Commission under the Recovery and Resilience Facility. According to a press release of the Executive, the emergency ordinance adopted…

- His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Romania, Peer Gebauer, at the Patriarchal Residence on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The German Ambassador thanked the Patriarch for the honourable reception and appreciated the active…

- A shipment of 369,600 doses of Janssen Covid-19 vaccine arrived on Wednesday in Bucharest by land transport provided by the manufacturing company, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee informs. The vaccine is stored at the Unifarm National Corporation and will be further…