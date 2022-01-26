Stiri Recomandate

Dîncu: Există un stoc destul de important de locuri în care am putea să cazăm mii de posibili refugiaţi

Dîncu: Există un stoc destul de important de locuri în care am putea să cazăm mii de posibili refugiaţi

Ministrul Apărării Naţionale, Vasile Dîncu, afirmă că România este pregătită pentru a primi mii de eventuali refugiaţi, cărora să le asigure „hrană şi condiţii bune de viaţă", iar capacitatea…

CNN: „Câteva mii de militari NATO ar putea fi trimişi în România, Bulgaria şi Ungaria pentru a face faţă ameninţărilor Rusiei"

CNN: „Câteva mii de militari NATO ar putea fi trimişi în România, Bulgaria şi Ungaria pentru a face faţă ameninţărilor Rusiei”

SUA şi mai multe ţări aliate sunt în discuţii pentru a trimite câteva mii de militari în ţările NATO din Europa de Est pentru…

Încep să conștientizeze: restricțiile sunt eliminate în tot mai multe țări, în ciuda numărului mare de cazuri Covid-19

Încep să conștientizeze: restricțiile sunt eliminate în tot mai multe țări, în ciuda numărului mare de cazuri Covid-19

Ministerul danez al Sănătății a propus ridicarea tuturor restricțiilor rămase ca parte a luptei împotriva COVID-19 de săptămâna viitoare, transmite…

Horoscop 27 ianuarie 2022. Peștii s-ar putea să se streseze singuri, într-un mod inutil și ciudat, prin pesimism exagerat

Horoscop 27 ianuarie 2022. Peștii s-ar putea să se streseze singuri, într-un mod inutil și ciudat, prin pesimism exagerat

Horoscop 27 ianuarie 2022. Citește horoscopul de azi pentru zodia ta. Pe libertatea găsești Horoscop zilnic cu previziuni în dragoste, bani sau sănătate.…

Klaus Iohannis după ședința CSAT: "România trebuie să fie pregătită pentru orice scenariu."

Klaus Iohannis după ședința CSAT: ”România trebuie să fie pregătită pentru orice scenariu.”

Klaus Iohannis după ședința CSAT: Suntem gata să găzduim o prezență aliată crescută pe teritoriul nostru

Ambassador Peer Gebauer: Germany continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania

Ambassador Peer Gebauer: Germany continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania

The German Ambassador in Bucharest, Peer Gebauer, states that his country "continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania", in the context of the current security situation. In a message sent by the diplomatic mission to…

Modificari importante pentru Spitalul de Pediatrie Constanta! Cladirea veche va fi demolata

Modificari importante pentru Spitalul de Pediatrie Constanta! Cladirea veche va fi demolata

Cladirea veche de pe terenul pe care va fi ridicat noul Spital de Pediatrie Constanta va fi demolata Decizia a fost anuntata ieri de directorul DSP Constanta, Cristina Schipor Proiectul cu privire la infiintarea noului…

O profesoară din Chișinău își caută fiica dispărută de 35 de ani

O profesoară din Chișinău își caută fiica dispărută de 35 de ani

O scrisoare emoționantă a cuiva apropiat de o femeie, de o mamă, face senzație pe rețelele de socializare din Republica Moldova. Maria Porubin, doamna Marica ori nana Maria, cum îi spun cei care o cunosc bine, este profesoară la o școală din Chișinău. Toate…

Secretarul de stat adjunct al SUA: Totul indică faptul că Vladimir Putin va face uz de forţa militară până la jumătatea lunii februarie

Secretarul de stat adjunct al SUA: Totul indică faptul că Vladimir Putin va face uz de forţa militară până la jumătatea lunii februarie

Statele Unite se aşteaptă ca Rusia să poată face ''uz de forţa militară'' împotriva Ucrainei într-un fel sau altul,…

Rusia s-ar putea consulta cu China înainte de a le răspunde SUA

Rusia s-ar putea consulta cu China înainte de a le răspunde SUA

Senatorul rus Vladimir Djabarov, care este și prim-vicepreședintele Comisiei pentru Afaceri Internaționale a Consiliului Federației a spus că Rusia ar putea desfășura consultări pentru a pregăti un răspuns la reacția SUA.


Ambassador Peer Gebauer: Germany continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania

Publicat:
Ambassador Peer Gebauer: Germany continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania

in Bucharest, Peer Gebauer, states that his country "continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania", in the context of the current security situation.

In a message sent by the diplomatic mission to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the ambassador stressed that starting in mid-February, the (Luftwaffe) will participate with Eurofighter planes and troops in the measure .

"Together with Italy, we ensure the security of NATO airspace, as reliable partners, with a visible and high-quality contribution. This is a clear sign…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


