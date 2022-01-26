Ambassador Peer Gebauer: Germany continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania

Ambassador Peer Gebauer: Germany continues to position itself firmly alongside RomaniaPublicat:
The German Ambassador in Bucharest, Peer Gebauer, states that his country "continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania", in the context of the current security situation.
In a message sent by the diplomatic mission to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the ambassador stressed that starting in mid-February, the German Air Force (Luftwaffe) will participate with Eurofighter planes and troops in the measure Enhanced Air Policing South.
"Together with Italy, we ensure the security of NATO airspace, as reliable partners, with a visible and high-quality contribution. This is a clear sign…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
In contextul deteriorarii situației din Ucraina, Germania trimite avioane și soldați in Romania
21:55, 26.01.2022 - Amabasadorul Germaniei Peer Gebauer a iesit cu o declaratie oficiala privind pozitia Germaniei fata de solicitarea Rusiei ca NATO sa se retraga din Romania. In acelasi timp a anuntat ca de la mijlocul lunii februarie Germania va trimite avioane Euorfighter si miliari care sa asigure flancul de sud al…
French Minister of Armed Forces pays visit to Romania, to meet President Iohannis, PM Ciuca, DefMin Dincu
19:30, 26.01.2022 - The French Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, is currently paying a visit to Bucharest on Wednesday and Thursday, during which she will have meetings with President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Minister of National Defence Vasile Dincu, informs the French Embassy.…
PNL's Citu: If there are any legislative solutions, they can be discussed in Parliament for any ordinance
18:30, 26.01.2022 - PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Florin Citu on Wednesday stated, after the Social Democrats announced that they are not fully satisfied with the form of the emergency ordinance on energy adopted by the Government on Tuesday, that any change can be made in Parliament. Asked if he agrees…
Iohannis: We cannot be indifferent to worrying situations such as those in Belarus or developments in Kazakhstan
14:10, 12.01.2022 - Romania has been and will continue to be a "strong" promoter and supporter of democratic principles, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest, Agerpres reports. "In the current context, which involves multiple and…
President Iohannis: We strongly support opening of EU accession negotiations with Albania and Rep. of North Macedonia
13:25, 12.01.2022 - Romania supports the aspirations of countries wishing to join the European Union and "strongly" supports the opening of negotiations with Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited…
Gov't approves accession of EC loan worth rd EUR 14.94 billion
19:45, 22.12.2021 - The government approved, in its Wednesday meeting, the emergency ordinance that will allow access to the loan worth rd EUR 14.94 billion granted by the European Commission under the Recovery and Resilience Facility. According to a press release of the Executive, the emergency ordinance adopted…
Patriarch Daniel welcomes Germany’s new Ambassador to Romania
20:11, 24.11.2021 - His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Romania, Peer Gebauer, at the Patriarchal Residence on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The German Ambassador thanked the Patriarch for the honourable reception and appreciated the active…
Shipment of 369,600 doses of J&J Covid vaccine arrives in Romania
17:45, 24.11.2021 - A shipment of 369,600 doses of Janssen Covid-19 vaccine arrived on Wednesday in Bucharest by land transport provided by the manufacturing company, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee informs. The vaccine is stored at the Unifarm National Corporation and will be further…