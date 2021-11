Annual inflation rate up 7.9pct in October

The annual inflation rate rose to 7.9% in October 2021, from 6.3% in September, with prices for non-food goods rising by 11.39%, food goods prices increasing by 5.25%, and those of services by 3.96%, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). "Consumer prices in October… [citeste mai departe]