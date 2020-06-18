Agricultural products' state reserve should not be used as a market influencer

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs Dan Neculaescu participated on Wednesday, via video conference, together with the National Defense Ministry's Secretary of State for defense policy, planning and international relations Simona Cojocaru in a new round of the Romanian - Polish Strategic Dialogue…

- The Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, declared on Wednesday that the budgetary effect of the fiscal measures represents, in just two and a half months, almost 1.5% of the GDP, an enormous effort to support the Romanian economic environment during this period."There were three major categories…

- Almost two thirds (65 percent) of Romania's companies didn't implement measures to cut back costs with employees during the two months of the state of emergency, the data included in the PwC Romania HR Barometer and published on Wednesday informs.According to the survey, the companies which…

- Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Bucharest branch Claudiu Nasui welcomes the government's plans to cover between 35 and 41.5 percent of the gross wage for every employee who returns to work, but considers that the measure should be broadened in the form of a tax exemption for the minimum…

- Parliament will convene on Wednesday in a joint sitting to vote on a government's decision establishing the state of alert in Romania, according to a decision of a joint meeting of the standing bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.Parliament's plenary sitting is scheduled to start…

- The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) established on Wednesday that the Government Emergency Ordinance which regulates the state of alert is constitutional, sources with the CCR told AGERPRES.

- The number of employment contracts terminated since the beginning of the state of emergency (March 16) and until Wednesday is 270,819, according to figures centralized by the Labor Inspectorate and published by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MMPS).Since March 30, the day on which…

- Parliament will convene on Thursday in an online meeting to debate and vote on President Klaus Iohannis' request regarding the extension of the state of emergency on Romania's territory, established under Decree No 240/2020. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 12,00hrs.The legal, defence…