Agricultural products' state reserve should not be used as a market influencer

China, în fața valului 2 de COVID. Beijingul a fost pus în „stare de război”

După ce, în luna martie, Partidul Comunist proclama victoria asupra coronavirusului și relaxa restricțiile impuse în întreaga țară, autoritățile din Beijing plasează acum capitala Chinei în „stare de... [citeste mai departe]

Orban, despre redeschiderea teatrelor și restaurantelor: “Nu mă hazardez, trebuie să așteptăm…”

Premierul Ludovic Orban a declarat că teatrele şi restaurantele vor fi redeschise “când va fi posibil din punct de vedere epidemiologic”, adăugând că nu se hazardează să facă “niciun pronostic”.… [citeste mai departe]

Starea Libertății | Dragoș Pătraru: ”Profetul crizei” din America anunță vremuri grele, la noi ”e o frecangeală de curtea școlii, cu păcănele și alte porcării”

Dragoș Pătraru vorbește în emisiunea de azi… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Dispensarul din cartierul M. Kogălniceanu din Sebeș și-a schimbat complet înfățișarea. Când vor fi finalizate lucrările

Lucrările de modernizare a dispensarului din cartierul Mihail Kogălniceanu din Sebeș vor fi finalizate în această vară. Proiectul în… [citeste mai departe]

Infotrafic: Carosabil umed și ceață pe principalele artere rutiere din țară

Traficul rutier pe Autostrăzile A1, A2, A3 și A4, precum și pe DN 1 și DN 7, se desfășoară, joi dimineața, în condiții de carosabil umed și ceață, potrivit Infotrafic, potrivit Mediafax.Centrul Infotrafic din cadrul inspectoratului General… [citeste mai departe]

Timișoara capitală culturală europeană, proiect amânat

Timişoara Capitală Culturală Europeană 2021 se reportează! Adică, din cauza pandemiei, tot vă fi capitala culturală, dar în alt an. Comisia Europeană a cerut celor trei capitale de anul viitor să anunțe când și dacă proiectul s-ar putea reprograma. [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Plasma învinge coronavirusul. Poveștile românilor care au donat pentru bolnavii de COVID-19

Tratamentul cu plasmă, cu rată mare de succes în cazul pacienților cu COVID-19 în stare gravă, este aplicat și în România. Omenirea s-a trezit în decembrie anul trecut în fața unui virus complet necunoscut,… [citeste mai departe]

Ocolirea Parlamentului cu prelungirea stării de alerta, planul „B” al Guvernului. PSD va depune moțiune de cenzură

Evoluție fără precedent în criza generată de epidemia de coronavirus. Guvernul Orban nu a solicitat, așa cum prevede Legea nr. 55/2020, încuviințarea Parlamentului… [citeste mai departe]

Raed Arafat pune pe jar românii. „Vom reveni la izolare”

Șeful Departamentului pentru Situații de Urgernță (DSU), Raed Arafat a afirmat, miercuri seară la TVR, că autoritățile române ar monitorizează ceea ce se întâmplă în Bulgaria în legătură cu creșterea numărului de persoane infectate cu Coronavirus. Bulgaria se confruntă în momentul… [citeste mai departe]

Flashmob în fața Palatului Cotroceni împotriva interzicerii referințelor la identitatea de gen

Mai multe organizații neguvernamentale au anunțat că organizează, joi, în fața Palatului Cotroceni un flashmob, prin care îi cer președintelui să nu promulge amendamentul care interzice referințele la identitatea… [citeste mai departe]


Agricultural products' state reserve should not be used as a market influencer

The state reserve of agricultural products should be used only for the purpose for which it was created, and when operations are necessary to change certain quantities of agricultural products from the state reserve, decisions should be taken in such a way that they do not influence the market, said the president of the of (ARCPA), , Wednesday night, at a meeting with the press.

"The state reserve is meant to provide agricultural products in emergency situations. The secrecy of the data in the state reserve is easy to understand,…

Romania - Poland strategic dialogue on security

21:58, 10.06.2020 - Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs Dan Neculaescu participated on Wednesday, via video conference, together with the National Defense Ministry's Secretary of State for defense policy, planning and international relations Simona Cojocaru in a new round of the Romanian - Polish Strategic Dialogue…

Minister of Finance: Budgetary effect of fiscal measures is almost 1.5% of GDP

17:51, 27.05.2020 - The Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, declared on Wednesday that the budgetary effect of the fiscal measures represents, in just two and a half months, almost 1.5% of the GDP, an enormous effort to support the Romanian economic environment during this period."There were three major categories…

Almost two thirds of Romania's companies didn't cut employees costs during emergency state (survey)

12:16, 27.05.2020 - Almost two thirds (65 percent) of Romania's companies didn't implement measures to cut back costs with employees during the two months of the state of emergency, the data included in the PwC Romania HR Barometer and published on Wednesday informs.According to the survey, the companies which…

USR's Nasui: State should scrap minimum wage tax

11:42, 21.05.2020 - Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Bucharest branch Claudiu Nasui welcomes the government's plans to cover between 35 and 41.5 percent of the gross wage for every employee who returns to work, but considers that the measure should be broadened in the form of a tax exemption for the minimum…

Parliament to convene Wednesday to consider state of alert

15:01, 19.05.2020 - Parliament will convene on Wednesday in a joint sitting to vote on a government's decision establishing the state of alert in Romania, according to a decision of a joint meeting of the standing bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.Parliament's plenary sitting is scheduled to start…

CCR says Ordinance which regulates state of alert is constitutional (sources)

12:32, 13.05.2020 - The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) established on Wednesday that the Government Emergency Ordinance which regulates the state of alert is constitutional, sources with the CCR told AGERPRES.

Number of employment contracts terminated since declaration of state of emergency, nearing 271,000

17:22, 29.04.2020 - The number of employment contracts terminated since the beginning of the state of emergency (March 16) and until Wednesday is 270,819, according to figures centralized by the Labor Inspectorate and published by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MMPS).Since March 30, the day on which…

Parliament: Online meeting on President's decree on extending state of emergency

08:52, 16.04.2020 - Parliament will convene on Thursday in an online meeting to debate and vote on President Klaus Iohannis' request regarding the extension of the state of emergency on Romania's territory, established under Decree No 240/2020. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 12,00hrs.The legal, defence…


