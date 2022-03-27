Aelenei (AUR): I am running to show democracy is fully respected in party

Stiri Recomandate

GHINION – O refugiată din Ucraina a murit în piscina hotelului din Romania unde stătea

GHINION – O refugiată din Ucraina a murit în piscina hotelului din Romania unde stătea

Tragedie în Tășnad, acolo unde o femeie venită din Ucraina a decedat chiar în piscina hotelului unde era cazată. IPJ Satu Mare precizează că a fost demarată o anchetă, însă nu sunt suspiciuni cu privire la moartea femeii.… [citeste mai departe]

Revenirea de senzaţie a fotbalistului Christian Eriksen, sărbătorită în Danemarca

Revenirea de senzaţie a fotbalistului Christian Eriksen, sărbătorită în Danemarca

"Senzaţional": selecţionerul Kasper Hjulmand şi ansamblul presei daneze au salutat duminică revenirea reuşită a fotbalistului Christian Eriksen, care este bucuros că va fi titular marţi la Copenhaga pe stadionul pe care a suferit… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 1.100 de copii din Ucraina, audienți în școlile din România

Peste 1.100 de copii din Ucraina, audienți în școlile din România

Ministrul Educaţiei, Sorin Cîmpeanu, anunţă că numărul elevilor ucraineni audienţi în şcolile din România, pe curriculum românesc, va fi de 1.140 la începutul săptămânii viitoare, dintr-un total de aproape 34.000 de minori ajunşi în ţara noastră în urma conflictului… [citeste mai departe]

Green Cat, un catamaran ce adună deşeurile plutitoare de pe Dunăre, lansat la apă. Cum este controlat VIDEO

Green Cat, un catamaran ce adună deşeurile plutitoare de pe Dunăre, lansat la apă. Cum este controlat VIDEO

Un catamaran proiectat pentru strângerea deşeurilor plutitoare din Dunăre, realizat în cadrul proiectului „Dunăre fără plastic”, a fost lansat la apă în acest wekeend, 26-27 martie… [citeste mai departe]

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA, ziua 32. Contraatac al forţelor ucrainiene, armata a recucerit localităţi în apropiere de Mariupol UPDATE 4 Papa Francisc, în slujba de duminică: „Trebuie să renegăm războiul (…), unde cei puternici decid și cei săraci mor"

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA, ziua 32. Contraatac al forţelor ucrainiene, armata a recucerit localităţi în apropiere de Mariupol UPDATE 4 Papa Francisc, în slujba de duminică: „Trebuie să renegăm războiul (…), unde cei puternici decid și cei săraci mor”

UPDATE… [citeste mai departe]

Au decis să lase Clujul în urmă la început de an. Motivele unei familii de nomazi digitali", cu un copil de 3 ani

Au decis să lase Clujul în urmă la început de an. Motivele unei familii de nomazi digitali”, cu un copil de 3 ani

Corina Brândușan, șoțul ei Andrei Țigănaș, și fiica lor Maria au decis la începutul anului să se mute în Spania. Fosta jurnalistă, acum  Pr Manager, a realizat pe blog… [citeste mai departe]

Report de aproape 3 milioane euro la Loto 6/49

Report de aproape 3 milioane euro la Loto 6/49

Un report în valoare de peste 14,37 milioane lei (peste 2,9 milioane de euro) este în joc la Loto 6/49, la categoria I, în cadrul tragerilor loto de duminică, potrivit unui comunicat remis de Loteria Română. La Noroc se înregistrează un report cumulat în valoare de peste 3,72 milioane lei (peste 753.500 de… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Județean se asociază cu Primăriile Suceava și Salcea pentru realizarea unui drum alternativ către Aeroportul Salcea care să fluidizeze traficul către HUB-ul umanitar

Consiliul Județean se asociază cu Primăriile Suceava și Salcea pentru realizarea unui drum alternativ către Aeroportul Salcea care să fluidizeze traficul către HUB-ul umanitar

Consiliul Județean se asociază cu Primăriile… [citeste mai departe]

Stația de transformare Gherăiești, pusă în pericol de un incendiu de vegetație

Stația de transformare Gherăiești, pusă în pericol de un incendiu de vegetație

„Am trecut, milimetric, pe lângă dezastru: un nou incendiu de vegetație, al cărui focar a fost lichidat în timp util de pompieri, risca să cuprindă stația de transformare de la Gherăieşti, de a cărei energie electrică beneficiază 15.700… [citeste mai departe]


Aelenei (AUR): I am running to show democracy is fully respected in party

Publicat:
Aelenei (AUR): I am running to show democracy is fully respected in party

for the Union of Romanians (AUR) MP , who is running for the position of chairman of the party, stated that he entered the race for the leadership of the party in order to prove that "AUR is a democratic party".

Simion (AUR): 'I do not want to be AUR candidate in 2024 presidential election'

17:15, 27.03.2022 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion said on Sunday at the party's congress that he does not want to be the party's candidate in the 2024 presidential election and added that AUR will support a candidate who will enter the second round and will win the race "against the system's…

Claudiu Tarziu (AUR): 'We hope new party leadership formula will bring us to power in 2024'

16:35, 27.03.2022 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) co-chair, senator Claudiu Tarziu, considers that the triumvirate that has led the party so far has proved to be "a winning formula", voicing his hope that the new leadership to be elected, on Sunday, at the first extraordinary congress of the political…

AUR Extraordinary Congress underway

16:25, 27.03.2022 - The first Extraordinary Congress of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), organized for the election of the new leadership, started on Sunday at the Parliament Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

EEP's Manfred Weber: We are siding with Ukrainian people, who fights for freedom & democracy

16:35, 15.03.2022 - The chairman of the European People's Party (EPP) in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, who is visiting Bucharest on Tuesday, has noticed the efforts made by the Romanian authorities in support of the refugees, adding that the Ukrainian people is fighting for freedom and democracy. Fii…

Poll: AUR down, PNL up in voting intention poll after Ukraine war starts

15:55, 09.03.2022 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has fallen on the third place in the Romanian voters' intentions, while the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continues to lead the ranking of voting intentions, and the National Liberal Party (PNL) has returned on the second place, according to an INSCOP…

Over 15,000 Romanians donate blood to war-wounded Ukrainians

21:05, 08.03.2022 - Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday that so far more than 15,000 people in Romania had donated blood as part of a campaign to help war-wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians following armed attacks by the Russian Federation. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

AUR condemns Russian military invasion in Ukraine

09:35, 24.02.2022 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) condemns the Russian Federation for its military invasion in Ukraine and announces a protest in front of the Russian Federation Embassy in Bucharest, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

AUR condemns the Russian Federation's recognition of the independence of the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine

23:40, 22.02.2022 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) condemns the recognition by the Russian Federation of the "republics" Donetsk and Lugansk and expresses its concern at the "lack of a clear strategy of Romania in case of a major crisis, both at the eastern border of the North Atlantic Alliance, as well…


