Aelenei (AUR): I am running to show democracy is fully respected in party

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion said on Sunday at the party's congress that he does not want to be the party's candidate in the 2024 presidential election and added that AUR will support a candidate who will enter the second round and will win the race "against the system's…

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) co-chair, senator Claudiu Tarziu, considers that the triumvirate that has led the party so far has proved to be "a winning formula", voicing his hope that the new leadership to be elected, on Sunday, at the first extraordinary congress of the political…

- The first Extraordinary Congress of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), organized for the election of the new leadership, started on Sunday at the Parliament Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- The chairman of the European People's Party (EPP) in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, who is visiting Bucharest on Tuesday, has noticed the efforts made by the Romanian authorities in support of the refugees, adding that the Ukrainian people is fighting for freedom and democracy. Fii…

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has fallen on the third place in the Romanian voters' intentions, while the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continues to lead the ranking of voting intentions, and the National Liberal Party (PNL) has returned on the second place, according to an INSCOP…

- Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday that so far more than 15,000 people in Romania had donated blood as part of a campaign to help war-wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians following armed attacks by the Russian Federation. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) condemns the Russian Federation for its military invasion in Ukraine and announces a protest in front of the Russian Federation Embassy in Bucharest, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) condemns the recognition by the Russian Federation of the "republics" Donetsk and Lugansk and expresses its concern at the "lack of a clear strategy of Romania in case of a major crisis, both at the eastern border of the North Atlantic Alliance, as well…