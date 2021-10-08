Adriana Pistol: Only 1.3% of vaccinated people became infected with SARS-CoV-2

Stiri Recomandate

O plângere penală la DNA, care îl viza și pe președintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, a ajuns la procurorul Mihai Prună, fratele fostului ministru al Justiției, Raluca Prună, ajuns… [citeste mai departe]

La 72 de ore de la briefingul care nu a mai avut loc, la Procuratura Generală,… [citeste mai departe]

Proprietarii de autoturisme sunt nevoiți să scoată tot mai mulți bani din buzunare, pe măsură ce prețul carburanților a atins pragul de 7 lei litru, iar prețul RCA-ului s-a triplet din primăvare până în prezent, chiar și tarifele de referință anunțate de ASF sunt ridicate. Majorarea peste noapte a tarifelor RCA i-a… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele PNL Timiș, Alin Nica, spune că atât Raul Ambruș, cât și liberalii din tabăra lui, unii dintre ei aleși recent în Consiliul de administrație… [citeste mai departe]

Editura Rao lansează cartea BIROUL DE LA VATICAN. Papa Pius al XII‑lea și evreii în timpul celui de‑al Doilea Război Mondial de Johan Ickx. Cât a știut Papa Pius al XII‑lea din atrocitățile comise în... [citeste mai departe]

CJSU Alba a stabilit în ședința de astăzi ca orașul ZLATNA să intre de mâine, 9 octombrie 2021, ora 00.00, în scenariul GALBEN de combatere a pandemiei de COVID-19,… [citeste mai departe]

Informațiile JB&Bihon indică faptul că și în Bihor ar fi unele persoane care și-ar fi falsificat certificatele de… [citeste mai departe]

Război total între directorul… [citeste mai departe]

Dioxidul de titan are rol de colorant în mai multe produse precum guma de mestecat, diverse produse de patiserie, suplimente alimentare, supe și bulionuri.Motivul pentru care dioxidul de titan… [citeste mai departe]

Localitățile Solca, Vatra Moldoviței și Hănțești intră în scenariul roșu pentru 14 zile după ce rata de infectare a crescut ajungând să depășească 3 cazuri la mia de locuitori. Hotărârea a fost luată astăzi… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
The head of the for Communicable Disease Monitoring and Control, , reported on Friday that only 1.3% of vaccinated people became infected with SARS-CoV-2, and for the most of them either not enough time passed to develop immunity, or they exceeded four months since the complete scheme.

"Of the total number of confirmed cases to date, post-vaccination patients who received only one dose became infected in a number of 28,929, representing 0.54% of the approximately 5.3 million vaccinated people. 53.56% of them became infected in the first 14 days after receiving…

