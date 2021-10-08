Adriana Pistol: Only 1.3% of vaccinated people became infected with SARS-CoV-2

Adriana Pistol: Only 1.3% of vaccinated people became infected with SARS-CoV-2Publicat:
The head of the National Centre for Communicable Disease Monitoring and Control, Adriana Pistol, reported on Friday that only 1.3% of vaccinated people became infected with SARS-CoV-2, and for the most of them either not enough time passed to develop immunity, or they exceeded four months since the complete scheme.
"Of the total number of confirmed cases to date, post-vaccination patients who received only one dose became infected in a number of 28,929, representing 0.54% of the approximately 5.3 million vaccinated people. 53.56% of them became infected in the first 14 days after receiving…
