Adriana Pistol: Only 1.3% of vaccinated people became infected with SARS-CoV-2

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As many as 10,887 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following about 67,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. As of Friday, 1,244,555 cases…

- A number of 113 people were hospitalized on Friday morning at the Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital, ten of them in the ICU, the Ministry of Health announced, agerpres reports. "From the first data transmitted by the Operational Center for Emergency Situations, this morning a number of 113 people…

- A number of 13,367 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 10,391 represent the first dose and 2,976 the second dose, according to report sent on Friday by the Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee…

- A number of 4,478 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with over 46,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group(GCS) reported on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Friday, 1,139,505 cases of…

- A number of 528 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 68 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. In Romania, 1,471 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation…

- A number of 230 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with 27,800 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday, Agerpres informs. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Friday,…

- A number of 269 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 33 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. In Romania, 539 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation…

- Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila had a meeting on Friday with the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, in which context the former transmitted that Romania continues the efforts to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccinated people, agerpres reports. According to a…