Ammonium nitrate lorry overturned on DN 61 in Giurgiu County triggers risk of explosion

A lorry loaded with ammonium nitrate overturned on DN 61 in Giurgiu County, triggering a risk of explosion, according to the Romanian Police's Infotrafic Centre. "On DN 61 Ghimpati-Gaesti, at Crevedia Mare, Giurgiu County, a lorry… [citeste mai departe]