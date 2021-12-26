3,218 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours; 408 with first dose As many as 3,218 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 408 which received the first dose, 1,592 received the second dose and 1,218 received the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Sunday. According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there have been 15,749,303 vaccine doses administered to 7,918,813 people, 7,781,563 receiving the full scheme and 1,930,336 being immunized with the third dose. There… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

