3,218 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours; 408 with first dose

Accesoriul cu care umblă fata lui Gigi Becali pe stradă. Costă mai mult decât o mașină

Fiica mijlocie a lui Gigi Becali a avut o apariție extrem de luxoasă în Capitală. Alexandra are mare grijă la felul în care se îmbracă, iar opulența este un cuvânt care o caracterizează. Chiar înainte de sărbători, ea… [citeste mai departe]

Accident mortal, în a doua zi de Crăciun, pe DN 1. Aglomerație pe Valea Prahovei, oamenii revin acasă!

Duminică după-amiază, în a doua zi de Crăciun, a fost aglomeraţie mare pe DN 1. Din păcate, s-a produs şi un accident rutier mortal. Oamenii au început, aşadar, să plece spre casă, după vacanţă.… [citeste mai departe]

Tenismanul Novak Djokovic, ales cel mai bun sportiv european al anului, în ancheta agenţiei PAP

Tenismanul sârb Novak Djokovic, numărul unu mondial, a fost ales cel mai bun sportiv european al anului 2021, în cadrul anchetei agenţiei poloneze de presă PAP, ajunsă la a 64-a ediţie, potrivit unui comunicat… [citeste mai departe]

Intervenţii ale pompierilor în mai multe judeţe în urma precipitaţiilor abundente

Pompierii intervin duminică în mai multe judeţe - Bihor, Alba, Hunedoara, Mureş şi Tulcea, în urma precipitaţiilor abundente, informează Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (IGSU), potriivt Agerpres. La Ioaniş, în judeţul Bihor,… [citeste mai departe]

Sondaj: Fiecare al patrulea moldovean ar pleca din Moldova pentru totdeauna

Fiecare al patrulea moldovean ar pleca din  Republica Moldova, iar 31,9% ar pleca de acasă pentru o perioadă anumită. Cel puțin așa arată datele cercetării sociologice pe subiecte economice și sociale, prezentată de IDIS Viitorul. [citeste mai departe]

Aproximativ 3.200 de persoane au fost vaccinate în ultimele 24 de ore, din care circa 400 cu prima doză

Comitetul Naţional de Coordonare a Activităţilor privind Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19 (CNCAV) a anunţat, duminică, faptul că aproximativ 3.200 de persoane au fost vaccinate în ultimele 24 de… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoza meteo pentru umătoarele zile: ninsori şi lapoviţă în Moldova, iar în celelalte regiuni ploi

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie a emis o informare meteo conform căreia până marţi, la ora 10:00, temporar vor fi precipitaţii moderate cantitativ în cea mai mare parte a ţării. În… [citeste mai departe]

Noi detalii în cazul omorului de la Nisporeni. Ce spun oamenii legii

Oamenii legii au pornit dosar penal pentru omor intenţionat după ce un tânăr de 21 de ani a fost înjunghiat în piept în timpul unei încăierări, la Bălăurești, Nisporeni. Potrivit versiunii preliminare a poliției, disputa dintre cei doi ar fi pornit din cauza unor… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii din Sebeș au ajutat șoferii care s-au împotmolit pe drumul dintre Oașa și Luncile Prigoanei

Polițiștii rutieri din Sebeș împreună cu polițiștii Secției 7 Poliție Rurală Sebeș au acționat, în ultimele 48 de ore, pe traseul care duce la Domeniul Schiabil Șurianu, pentru fluidizarea… [citeste mai departe]

Patriarhul României: Prin grija îngerilor față de Pruncul Iisus, vedem marea iubire a lui Dumnezeu pentru copii

Preafericitul Părinte Patriarh Daniel a vorbit la Mănăstirea prahoveană „Sfânta Maria” – Jercălăi, în Duminica după Nașterea Domnului, despre marea iubire a lui Dumnezeu… [citeste mai departe]


3,218 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours; 408 with first dose

3,218 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours; 408 with first dose

As many as 3,218 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 408 which received the first dose, 1,592 received the second dose and 1,218 received the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Sunday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there have been 15,749,303 vaccine doses administered to 7,918,813 people, 7,781,563 receiving the full scheme and 1,930,336 being immunized with the third dose.

