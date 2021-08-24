205 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, out of 1,476 hospitalizations

Stiri Recomandate

Vești triste despre românii de peste 45 de ani. Ce problemă majoră au în al doilea an de pandemie

Vești triste despre românii de peste 45 de ani. Ce problemă majoră au în al doilea an de pandemie

Candidații de peste 45 de ani se confruntă cu discriminarea pe bază de vârstă, aceasta fiind principala problemă la angajare, a indicat un sondaj recent efectuat de una dintre cele mai cunoscute companii… [citeste mai departe]

Arafat: Lockdown cum a fost înainte nu se preconizează

Arafat: Lockdown cum a fost înainte nu se preconizează

Secretarul de stat Raed Arafat a anunțat că în această perioadă se pregăteste reactivarea structurilor mobile de tratare a pacienților COVID, inclusiv spitale modulare, în cazul în care va fi nevoie de acestea. Autoritățile vor prezenta săptămânal un raport privind situația pandemiei, după… [citeste mai departe]

Valeriu Gheorghiţă: Media vârstei persoanelor decedate din cauza COVID-19 a scăzut de la 71 la 68 de ani

Valeriu Gheorghiţă: Media vârstei persoanelor decedate din cauza COVID-19 a scăzut de la 71 la 68 de ani

Preşedintele Comitetului naţional de coordonare a activităţilor privind vaccinarea împotriva SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, a afirmat, marţi, că, în cazul infectării cu varianta Delta… [citeste mai departe]

Certificatul digital european Covid poate fi folosit și în Ucraina, Turcia și Macedonia de Nord

Certificatul digital european Covid poate fi folosit și în Ucraina, Turcia și Macedonia de Nord

Sistemul european de certificate Covid s-a extins și pentru Ucraina, Turcia și Macedonia de Nord, a anunțat Comisia Europeană. Începând din 20 august a.c., certificatele Covid emise de aceste țări sunt valabile… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul Capitalei nu exclude revenirea la restricţii în București #Covid

Prefectul Capitalei nu exclude revenirea la restricţii în București #Covid

Prefectul Capitalei nu exclude revenirea la restricţii în București #Covid Prefectul Capitalei, Alin Stoica. Foto: Agerpres. AUDIO: Prefectul Capitalei, Alin Stoica, invitat la Apel Matinal. Au rămas mai puțin de trei săptămâni până… [citeste mai departe]

Încă nouă cazuri de COVID, în județul Buzău!

Încă nouă cazuri de COVID, în județul Buzău!

După trei zile în care au fost înregistrate 15 noi îmbolnăviri de coronavirus, astăzi avem o raportare cu încă 9 cazuri de COVID, potrivit datelor centralizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică Buzău.  Este perioada cu cele mai multe cazuri noi de coronavirus din această vară, iar autoritățile buzoiene… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Rafila, în război cu autoritățile cu privire la decesele Covid-19 raportate cu întârziere: „Este total inexplicabil”

Alexandru Rafila, în război cu autoritățile cu privire la decesele Covid-19 raportate cu întârziere: „Este total inexplicabil"

Profesorul Alexandru Rafila rupe tăcerea cu privire la decesele care s-au înregistrat anul trecut, dar care, au fost anunțate la… [citeste mai departe]

Primul festival internaţional de teatru rom se va desfășura la ARTHUB Bucharest, Teatrul Evreiesc de Stat şi online, în perioada 30 august - 6 septembrie

Primul festival internaţional de teatru rom se va desfășura la ARTHUB Bucharest, Teatrul Evreiesc de Stat şi online, în perioada 30 august - 6 septembrie

Prima ediţie a Festivalului Internaţional de Teatru Rom "KATHE AKANA" se va desfăşura,… [citeste mai departe]

Super-turneu organizat de Ripensia la mai multe categorii de vârstă

Super-turneu organizat de Ripensia la mai multe categorii de vârstă

Sâmbătă, 4 septembrie, în organizarea clubului Ripensia, va avea loc prima ediție a turneului juvenil ”Ripensia Champions Cup”. La competiția organizată în acest an, dedicată grupelor de vârstă 2011, 2012, 2013 și 2014 au confirmat participarea echipe din România,… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanţ coronavirus 24 august. Aproape 800 de cazuri noi COVID-19

Bilanţ coronavirus 24 august. Aproape 800 de cazuri noi COVID-19

Grupul pentru Comunicare Strategică a anunţat marţi aproape 800 de cazuri noi de infectare cu virusul SARS-COV 2 în ultimele 24 de ore în România. Este cel mai mare număr de infectări cu noul coronavirus din 14 mai. La ATI sunt 205 internaţi de pacienţi cu forme grave de… [citeste mai departe]


205 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, out of 1,476 hospitalizations

Publicat:
205 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, out of 1,476 hospitalizations

A number of 1,476 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 205 in intensive care, the (GCS) announced on Tuesday. On the Romanian territory, 4,272 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 1,523 are in institutionalized isolation.
Also, 60,391 people are in quarantine at home, and 64 in institutionalized quarantine.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


