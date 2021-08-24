205 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, out of 1,476 hospitalizations

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A number of 1,029 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalised in specialized health units, out of whom 126 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. In Romania, 2,588 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation…

- A number of 941 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 121 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Monday. On the Romanian territory, 2,483 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation…

- As many as 623 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 80 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. In Romania, 1,641 people confirmed with the…

- As many as 441 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 60 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. In Romania, 1,224 people confirmed with the novel…

- As many as 277 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 38 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. In Romania, 601 people confirmed with the novel…

- As many as 244 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 36 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.In Romania, 540 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus…

- A number of 944 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, of whom 186 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday. In total, 2,678 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 1,228 are in institutionalized…

- A number of 2,159 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 410 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday, agerpres reports. Overall, 5,583 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 2,592 are in institutionalized…