#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional results: Iohannis - 37.49 pct, Dancila - 22.69 pct, Barna - 14.73 pct

Publicat:
#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional results: Iohannis - 37.49 pct, Dancila - 22.69 pct, Barna - 14.73 pct

Incumbent President Klaus Iohannis is leading by a wide margin in the first round of the presidential election with 37.49 pct, followed by candidate - 22.69 pct, and candidate of the USR PLUS , with 14.73 pct, spokesman for the (BEC) said on Monday, after the results from 19,407 polling stations of the total of 19,586 (99.09 percent) have been centralised.

Preotescu said that data from all the polling places in the country have been centralized and data from only 179 foreign stations still have…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


