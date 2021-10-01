113 people hospitalized at Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital; 10 - in ICU

113 people hospitalized at Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital; 10 - in ICUPublicat:
A number of 113 people were hospitalized on Friday morning at the Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital, ten of them in the ICU, the Ministry of Health announced, agerpres reports. "From the first data transmitted by the Operational Center for Emergency Situations, this morning a number of 113 people were hospitalized in the health unit, out of whom 10 people in the ICU", the Ministry of Health informed.
According to the quoted source, all patients will be transferred to the Constanta County Emergency Hospital, the Pneumoftiziology Hospital and an ISU mobile hospital.
"At the…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PM Citu asks Arafat go to Constanta to manage Infectious Diseases Hospital operations
11:40, 01.10.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday asked the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, to go to Constanta and manage the operations at the Infectious Diseases Hospital there, after a fire broke out at the ICU department of this hospital, agerpres reports. "The PM was informed…
Romanian companies estimate average salary increases of 5 pct in 2022 (study)
12:56, 24.09.2021 - Romanian companies anticipate 5% salary increases for 2022 and focus on health and life insurance, as benefits granted to employees, in the context of the pandemic, show the results of the 2021 Total Remuneration Survey (TRS) study, published on Friday by a consulting company. According to Mercer…
Chief of Defence Staff atttends NATO Military Committee, in Greece, discusses terrorism, hybrid warfare
16:56, 20.09.2021 - The Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, attended the Meeting of the Chiefs of Defence of the NATO Military Committee, which took place in Athens, Greece, from Friday to Sunday, agerpres reports. According to the Ministry of National Defence, the 30 NATO Chiefs of Defence…
GCS: 762 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care; 6,727 persons hospitalized, 180 of whom children
13:36, 17.09.2021 - A number of 6,727 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 180 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. According to the same source, 762 patients are admitted to intensive care, of which 14 are children.…
GCS: 600 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care; 4,813 persons hospitalized, 141 of them children
15:15, 12.09.2021 - A number of 4,813 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 141 are children, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. According to the same source, 600 patients of the total number of patients hospitalized are in…
GCS: 68 patients with COVID-19, 528 persons hospitalized
13:45, 06.08.2021 - A number of 528 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 68 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. In Romania, 1,471 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation…
Minister of Health: Romania continues efforts to increase number of people vaccinated against COVID-19
12:35, 16.07.2021 - Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila had a meeting on Friday with the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, in which context the former transmitted that Romania continues the efforts to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccinated people, agerpres reports. According to a…
Two COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours
14:15, 04.07.2021 - Another two Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, and one from December 2020 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel…