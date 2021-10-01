113 people hospitalized at Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital; 10 - in ICU

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday asked the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, to go to Constanta and manage the operations at the Infectious Diseases Hospital there, after a fire broke out at the ICU department of this hospital, agerpres reports. "The PM was informed…

- Romanian companies anticipate 5% salary increases for 2022 and focus on health and life insurance, as benefits granted to employees, in the context of the pandemic, show the results of the 2021 Total Remuneration Survey (TRS) study, published on Friday by a consulting company. According to Mercer…

- The Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, attended the Meeting of the Chiefs of Defence of the NATO Military Committee, which took place in Athens, Greece, from Friday to Sunday, agerpres reports. According to the Ministry of National Defence, the 30 NATO Chiefs of Defence…

- A number of 6,727 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 180 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. According to the same source, 762 patients are admitted to intensive care, of which 14 are children.…

- A number of 4,813 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 141 are children, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. According to the same source, 600 patients of the total number of patients hospitalized are in…

- A number of 528 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 68 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. In Romania, 1,471 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation…

- Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila had a meeting on Friday with the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, in which context the former transmitted that Romania continues the efforts to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccinated people, agerpres reports. According to a…

- Another two Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, and one from December 2020 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel…