113 people hospitalized at Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital; 10 - in ICU

Unsprezece cetățeni străini descoperiți de polițiștii de frontieră bihoreni și arădeni

Unsprezece cetățeni străini descoperiți de polițiștii de frontieră bihoreni și arădeni

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei  Nădlac II și Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Borș au descoperit unsprezece cetățeni afgani, solicitanţi de azil în ţara noastră, care încercau… [citeste mai departe]

Tricoul Simonei Radiș a fost licitat și achiziționat de Magicianul Robert Tudor.

Tricoul Simonei Radiș a fost licitat și achiziționat de Magicianul Robert Tudor.

Tricoul Simonei Radiș a fost licitat și achiziționat de Magicianul Robert Tudor. Licitația a avut loc online, pe Pagina de Facebook a Federației Române de Canotaj, iar tricoul licitat a fost oferit în cadrul unui eveniment caritabil,… [citeste mai departe]

Mănăstirea Voroneţ a marcat trei decenii de la reînfiinţare

Mănăstirea Voroneţ a marcat trei decenii de la reînfiinţare

Muzeul Mănăstirii Voroneţ din judeţul Suceava a fost inaugurat marţi, 28 septembrie 2021, în prezenţa Preasfinţitului Părinte Damaschin Dorneanul şi a numeroase personalităţi ale vieţii publice româneşti, dar şi din Ucraina şi Basarabia. Evenimentul a fost prilejuit de împlinirea… [citeste mai departe]

Liber de Ziua educației. Elevii și copiii de grădiniță stau acasă marți, 5 octombrie

Liber de Ziua educației. Elevii și copiii de grădiniță stau acasă marți, 5 octombrie

Preşcolarii și elevii nu vor face cursuri de Ziua Internaţională a Educaţiei, care este sărbătorită marți, 5 octombrie, iar pentru cadrele didactice este zi liberă cuprinsă în contractul colectiv de muncă, a anunțat inspectorul… [citeste mai departe]

Doi inspectori ANAF, retinuti de DNA

Doi inspectori ANAF, retinuti de DNA

Procurorii din cadrul Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie ndash; Sectia de combatere a coruptiei au dispus punerea in miscare a actiunii penale si retinerea pentru 24 de ore, incepand cu data de 30 septembrie 2021, a inculpatilor:ROSCA FLORIN CRISTIAN, la data faptelor inspector principal in cadrul A.N.A.F. Administratia Judeteana… [citeste mai departe]

Liviu Vârciu i-a luat apartament fiicei sale. Carmina se mută la București: „Are 20 de ani, are nevoie de intimitatea ei”

Liviu Vârciu i-a luat apartament fiicei sale. Carmina se mută la București: „Are 20 de ani, are nevoie de intimitatea ei"

Liviu Vârciu ar face orice pentru copiii pe care îi are, iar de curând, charismaticul prezentator TV i-a cumpărat un apartament, în rate, fiicei… [citeste mai departe]

Pictorul Gheorghe Anghel fata in fata cu publicul buzoian (vineri 1 octombrie 2021, la Muzeul Judetean Buzau)

Pictorul Gheorghe Anghel fata in fata cu publicul buzoian (vineri 1 octombrie 2021, la Muzeul Judetean Buzau)

Vineri, 1 octombrie 2021, ora 12:00, pictorul Gheorghe Anghel vine la Muzeul Județean Buzău pentru a se întâlni cu publicul, în cadrul expoziției sale temporare găzduită de instituția… [citeste mai departe]

Comunicat de presă: Finalizare proiect grant capital de lucru

Comunicat de presă: Finalizare proiect grant capital de lucru

STANCA&TUDOR SRL anunta finalizarea proiectul cu titlul ”Proiect capital de lucru”, numar M2–7674 din 06.04.2021, inscris in cadrul Masurii ”Granturi pentru capital de lucru”, instituita prin OUG... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Surpriză în tenis. Andy Murray, fostul lider al clasamentului mondial, a fost eliminat în optimile turneului de la San Diego

Surpriză în tenis. Andy Murray, fostul lider al clasamentului mondial, a fost eliminat în optimile turneului de la San Diego

Tenismanul scoţian Andy Murray, fostul lider al clasamentului mondial, s-a oprit în optimile de finală ale turneului ATP de la San Diego (California),… [citeste mai departe]

Concurență: 145 de profesori și-au înscris dosarele în Concursul pentru directori / directori adjuncți în Bistrița-Năsăud

Concurență: 145 de profesori și-au înscris dosarele în Concursul pentru directori / directori adjuncți în Bistrița-Năsăud

Se anunță o concurență destul de mare pentru cele 110 posturi de directori / directori adjuncți scoase la concurs în Bistrița-Năsăud. 145… [citeste mai departe]


113 people hospitalized at Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital; 10 - in ICU

Publicat:
113 people hospitalized at Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital; 10 - in ICU

A number of 113 people were hospitalized on Friday morning at the Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital, ten of them in the ICU, the Ministry of Health announced, agerpres reports. "From the first data transmitted by the for , this morning a number of 113 people were hospitalized in the health unit, out of whom 10 people in the ICU", the Ministry of Health informed.
According to the quoted source, all patients will be transferred to the Constanta County Emergency Hospital, the and an ISU mobile hospital.

"At the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


PM Citu asks Arafat go to Constanta to manage Infectious Diseases Hospital operations

11:40, 01.10.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday asked the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, to go to Constanta and manage the operations at the Infectious Diseases Hospital there, after a fire broke out at the ICU department of this hospital, agerpres reports. "The PM was informed…

Romanian companies estimate average salary increases of 5 pct in 2022 (study)

12:56, 24.09.2021 - Romanian companies anticipate 5% salary increases for 2022 and focus on health and life insurance, as benefits granted to employees, in the context of the pandemic, show the results of the 2021 Total Remuneration Survey (TRS) study, published on Friday by a consulting company. According to Mercer…

Chief of Defence Staff atttends NATO Military Committee, in Greece, discusses terrorism, hybrid warfare

16:56, 20.09.2021 - The Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, attended the Meeting of the Chiefs of Defence of the NATO Military Committee, which took place in Athens, Greece, from Friday to Sunday, agerpres reports. According to the Ministry of National Defence, the 30 NATO Chiefs of Defence…

GCS: 762 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care; 6,727 persons hospitalized, 180 of whom children

13:36, 17.09.2021 - A number of 6,727 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 180 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. According to the same source, 762 patients are admitted to intensive care, of which 14 are children.…

GCS: 600 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care; 4,813 persons hospitalized, 141 of them children

15:15, 12.09.2021 - A number of 4,813 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 141 are children, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. According to the same source, 600 patients of the total number of patients hospitalized are in…

GCS: 68 patients with COVID-19, 528 persons hospitalized

13:45, 06.08.2021 - A number of 528 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 68 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. In Romania, 1,471 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation…

Minister of Health: Romania continues efforts to increase number of people vaccinated against COVID-19

12:35, 16.07.2021 - Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila had a meeting on Friday with the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, in which context the former transmitted that Romania continues the efforts to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccinated people, agerpres reports. According to a…

Two COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

14:15, 04.07.2021 - Another two Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, and one from December 2020 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel…


