Tennis: Irina Bara, through to seminfinals of ITF tournament in Torun, Poland

Viteza i-a proiectat mașina într-un pieton

Oamenii legii au stabilit că, în satul Globu Craiovei, un conducător auto de 22 de ani ar fi pierdut controlul asupra direcției de mers, neadaptând viteza în curbă, mașina fiind proiectată într-un zid de pe marginea drumului, moment în care a lovit o femeie care se deplasa regulamentar pe acostamentul drumului.… [citeste mai departe]

Coordonatorii proiectului, prof. Nadina Maria Szakacs şi prof. Andreea Florina Boran şi directorul Raul Adrian Bocşe au avut ingrata misiune de a jurija eseurile elevilor din mai multe şcoli din judeţ. Festivitatea de premiere a avut-o în prim-plan pe inspectorul şcolar pentru educaţie permanentă şi activităţi… [citeste mai departe]

Potrivit reprezentanților IPJ Timiș, joi, în jurul orei 17, cei doi, împreună cu un alt tânăr de 23 de ani, au bătut și jefuit un bărbat de 42 de ani, în parcul central din Sânnicolau Mare. Au reușit să fugă cu două ceasuri, o verighetă,… [citeste mai departe]

Doi operatori au depus oferta pentru procedura de achiziție a 100 de autobuze electrice, valoare tranzacției fiind de peste 200 milioane de lei, informează Primăria Capitalei. Finanțarea… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul turc al Apărării a comunicat sâmbătă că a 'neutralizat' 43 de membri ai Partidului Muncitorilor din Kurdistan (PKK, scos în afara legii) în cursul unei operaţiuni lansate în nordul Irakului în urmă cu 13 zile, transmite Reuters, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

  Plecați la drumeție, doi turiști s- au întâlnit cu un urs în zona Cornul Călțunului, din comuna Sălătrucu! Întâmplarea a avut loc în această după- amiază.   Turiștii s- au adăpostit într- o zonă stâncoasă, în timp ce… [citeste mai departe]

Un pieton a fost omorât, sâmbătă, în județul Caraș Severin, strivit de o mașină care a ricoșat în el după ce a lovit un zid de pe marginea drumului, potrivit Mediafax.Citește și: SURSE - Liviu Dragnea are telefon în celulă. Fostul șef al PSD poate discuta cu apropiații… [citeste mai departe]

Zinaida Greceanîi a fost aleasă președinte al Parlamentului de la Chișinău. Socialista a primit 56 de voturi din partea deputaților PSRM și ACUM, care au convocat sâmbătă ședința Legislativului. Votul a fost secret,… [citeste mai departe]

Meghan Markle (37 de ani) şi-a făcut prima apariţie publică după naşterea micuţului Archie (o lună) la parada anuală ce are loc cu ocazia aniversării oficiale a Reginei Elisabeta… [citeste mai departe]

Tot mai mulți deputați din Blocul ACUM, se pare că sunt împotrivă ca Zinaidei Greceanîi să ocupe funcția de președinte al Parlamentului. Deputatul Lilian Carp a declarat că sunt… [citeste mai departe]


Tennis: Irina Bara, through to seminfinals of ITF tournament in Torun, Poland

Publicat:
Tennis: Irina Bara, through to seminfinals of ITF tournament in Torun, Poland

Romanian tennis player qualified on Friday for the semifinals of the 60,000-dollar ITF tournament in Torun, Poland, after she defeated her fellow national Nicoleta-Catalina Dascalu, 6-2, 6-3. 
Bara, (WTA's 165th, 24 years), fourth seeded, needed on hour and a half to win against (WTA's 528th, 23 years), who had come from qualifications. 

In the semis Bara will meet (WTA's 198th, 23 years).

