Tennis: Irina Bara, through to seminfinals of ITF tournament in Torun, Poland

Ciclista romana Ana Maria Covrig (Eurotarget - Bianchi - Vittoria)…

- Jucatoarele romane de tenis Irina Maria Bara, Nicoleta Dascalu si Gabriela Talaba s-au calificat, miercuri, in optimile de finala ale turneului ITF de la Torun (Polonia), dotat cu premii totale de 60.000 de dolari.

- Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan on Tuesday qualified for the round of sixteen of the WTA tournament in Bol (Croatia), equipped with total prizes worth 125,000 US dollars, after defeating Serbian Mihaela Djakovic, 6-1, 6-3.Bogdan (26, WTA's 123rd) scored her victory in 67 minutes, after being…

- Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world's no. 3, easily qualified for the quarter-finals of the WTA tournament in Madrid, with total prizes worth 7,021,128 US dollars, after defeating Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova, 6-0, 6-0.Halep (27) only needed 44 minutes to seal her victory against Kuzmova…

- Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified for the second round of the 7,021,128-dollar-prize WTA tournament in Madrid, on Sunday, after a surprising victory against US Madison Keys, 13th seeded, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. Cirstea (29 years, WTA's 93rd), the beneficiary of a wildcard, obtained her…

- The Swedish owner of Electrolux Satu Mare threatens, through the voice of the workers who did not join the strike, to relocate its production to Poland, informs a release issued by president of the "Cartel ALFA" National Trade Union Confederation Bogdan Hossu on Friday.The reaction of the…

- Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Thursday qualified for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Dothan (Alabama/USA), equipped with total prizes worth 80,000 US dollars, after she defeated Ukrainian Anghelina Kalinina, seed no. 3, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Ruse (21 of age, WTA's 227) won…

- Romanian pair Ana Bogdan/Elena Gabriela Ruse has qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the tennis tournament in Mexican City Monterrey (WTA), equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, on Friday, after defeating 6-4, 1-6, 10-8, the pair Sharon Fichman (Canada)/Erin Routliffe…