President Iohannis calls excellent Romanian EU Council presidency

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate Thursday and Friday in the European Council meeting in Brussels. According to the agenda, the Romanian head of state will attend on Thursday the summit of the European People's Party and the meeting of the European Council; on Friday he will deliver…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday specified that Romania closed almost 100 files while holding the presidency of the Council of EU, pointing out that this is thanks to the technical teams. "Romania managed to close almost 100 files, which is maybe double compared with what others achieved…

- President Klaus Iohannis is attending today a summit meeting of the European People's Party (EPP) in Brussels and an informal meeting of the European Council, also in Brussels.According to the official agenda, Iohannis will go to the EPP summit at 14:00hrs, EEST, and to the informal European…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the ruling party is using a Europhobic speech in the EP election campaign, deeming it as "condemnable, reprehensible.""I have been hearing a political speech lately - I am casually telling you, out of the context of the electoral campaign - abject.…

- European Council President Donald Tusk stated on Thursday in Sibiu that he fell in love with this city which hosted the informal summit of the EU heads of state and government."I simply fell in love with Sibiu," Tusk stated in Romanian, at the joint press conference held with President Klaus…

- President Klaus Iohannis carried out on Thursday a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the informal summit of the heads of state and government.The meeting of the European Council with President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani took place…

- President Klaus Iohannis will host the Informal Summit of EU heads of state or government in Sibiu on Thursday, context in which he will present Romania's vision with regard to the EU Strategic Agenda for 2019 - 2024, informs the Presidential Administration. According to the Presidency, the…

- President Klaus Iohannis attended, Thursday through Friday, the European Council meeting in Brussels, context in which he underlined the very important results achieved so far by the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU.Read also: Romania's livestock exports, down 11.4pct in 2018…