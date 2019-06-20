President Iohannis calls excellent Romanian EU Council presidency

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO - Klaus Iohannis, surprins de rezultatele României la președinția rotativă a Consiliului Uniunii Europene

VIDEO - Klaus Iohannis, surprins de rezultatele României la președinția rotativă a Consiliului Uniunii Europene

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, joi, întrebat dacă e mulțumit de rezultatele Președinției române a Consiliului UE, că țara noastră a încheiat un număr foarte mare…

ALARMĂ FALSĂ în intersecția de la tribunal. Un tânăr amenință că se aruncă de pe o clădire

ALARMĂ FALSĂ în intersecția de la tribunal. Un tânăr amenință că se aruncă de pe o clădire

ALERTĂ!!! în intersecția de a Palatul de Justiție.  Mai multe echipaje de pompieri, poliție și medici au fost solicitai să intervină la „blocul avocaților"", acolo unde un tânăr amenință că se aruncă…

Proiect de LEGE depus la INIȚIATIVA unui liberal din Alba: "Plata primelor 5 zile de concediu medical al angajaților trebuie să fie suportată de la bugetul de stat"

Proiect de LEGE depus la INIȚIATIVA unui liberal din Alba: “Plata primelor 5 zile de concediu medical al angajaților trebuie să fie suportată de la bugetul de stat”

Alin Ignat, prim-vicepreședinte TNL: "Plata primelor 5 zile…

Saber Guardian 19 exercise ends at Babadag shooting range

Saber Guardian 19 exercise ends at Babadag shooting range

The Babadag shooting range hosted the closing ceremony of the Saber Guardian 19 multi-national training programme, which included firing exercises using live ammunition.The last day of the Saber Guardian training programme commenced with a commemoration ceremony dedicated to Second Lieutenant…

Program Zilele Lacului Surduc - 22-23 iunie 2019

Program Zilele Lacului Surduc - 22-23 iunie 2019

Primaria Fardea, cu sprijinul Asociatiei Pentru Dezvoltarea Turismului Timis, va invita la sfarsitul acestei saptamani pe malul lacului Surduc la manifestarea „Zilele Lacului Surduc - editia 2019". Programul manifestarilor care se intind pe parcursul a doua zile, este urmatorul: Sambata, 22 iunie 9,00 –…

FOTO, VIDEO: Un tânăr din Alba, cunoscut MC, ENTERTAINER și INTERNATIONAL HOST, va prezenta prima ediție a ALLStars Dance Competition, cel mai mare show de dans din România

FOTO, VIDEO: Un tânăr din Alba, cunoscut MC, ENTERTAINER și INTERNATIONAL HOST, va prezenta prima ediție a ALLStars Dance Competition, cel mai mare show de dans din România

Un tânăr din Alba, cunoscut MC, ENTERTAINER și…

Peste 150 de absenți la proba de Matematică de la Evaluarea Națională

Peste 150 de absenți la proba de Matematică de la Evaluarea Națională

La a doua probă scrisă, Matematică, din cadrul Evaluării Naţionale, pentru absolvenţii clasei a VIII-a, care s-a desfășurat joi – 20 iunie s-au înscris 1.882 de elevi. Potrivit reprezentanților Inspectoratului Școlar Județean (ISJ) Sălaj, la această probă…

LOTO 6/49, REZULTATE LOTO 6/49, NUMERELE EXTRASE la LOTO 6/49. Numerele de azi, joi, 20 iunie

LOTO 6/49, REZULTATE LOTO 6/49, NUMERELE EXTRASE la LOTO 6/49. Numerele de azi, joi, 20 iunie

LOTO 6/49, REZULTATE LOTO 6/49, NUMERELE EXTRASE la LOTO 6/49. Joi, 20 iunie 2019, au avut loc noi trageri Loto 6/49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5/40 si Super Noroc, dupa ce la tragerile loto de duminica, 16 iunie…

Eleonora Graur i-a solictat prim-ministrului Maia Sandu să renunțe la acuzațiile false şi să oprească ABUZURILE

Eleonora Graur i-a solictat prim-ministrului Maia Sandu să renunțe la acuzațiile false şi să oprească ABUZURILE

Eleonora Graur, Deputat în Parlamentul Republicii Moldova, Fracțiunea PDM, i-a solictat prim-ministrului Maia Sandu să renunțe la acuzațiile false.La fel, Eleonora Graur…

Letonii nu reuşesc să adopte o lege pentru restituirea proprietăţilor pierdute de evrei în regimul nazist

Letonii nu reuşesc să adopte o lege pentru restituirea proprietăţilor pierdute de evrei în regimul nazist

Iniţiatorii unei legi prin care s-ar fi acordat 40 de milioane de euro pentru restituirea proprietăţilor pierdute de evreii letoni în timpul ocupaţiei naziste şi sovietice şi-au retras…


President Iohannis calls excellent Romanian EU Council presidency

Publicat:
President Iohannis calls excellent Romanian EU Council presidency

Romania's presidency of EU Council was excellent, as the number of successfully closed files was very high, said on Thursday before a meeting in Brussels.

"The results we have achieved are excellent. Meanwhile, everyone has realised that. We had, of course, the , which has been a success recognised as thus by everyone, but we also have very good results for the files under consideration. The very large number of files that have been successfully closed under the Romanian presidency shows that we have very good people here in Brussels,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis participates in EU Council meeting due to take relevant decisions on appointments to EU top jobs

10:12, 20.06.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate Thursday and Friday in the European Council meeting in Brussels.  According to the agenda, the Romanian head of state will attend on Thursday the summit of the European People's Party and the meeting of the European Council; on Friday he will deliver…

President Iohannis: Romania closed almost 100 files during presidency of Council of EU

13:57, 12.06.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday specified that Romania closed almost 100 files while holding the presidency of the Council of EU, pointing out that this is thanks to the technical teams.  "Romania managed to close almost 100 files, which is maybe double compared with what others achieved…

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis attending informal European Council meeting, EPP summit in Brussels

08:53, 28.05.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis is attending today a summit meeting of the European People's Party (EPP) in Brussels and an informal meeting of the European Council, also in Brussels.According to the official agenda, Iohannis will go to the EPP summit at 14:00hrs, EEST, and to the informal European…

Iohannis: Ruling party has turned Europhobic speech in main message of EP election campaign

22:07, 17.05.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the ruling party is using a Europhobic speech in the EP election campaign, deeming it as "condemnable, reprehensible.""I have been hearing a political speech lately - I am casually telling you, out of the context of the electoral campaign - abject.…

European Council President Tusk: I simply fell in love with Sibiu

19:36, 09.05.2019 - European Council President Donald Tusk stated on Thursday in Sibiu that he fell in love with this city which hosted the informal summit of the EU heads of state and government."I simply fell in love with Sibiu," Tusk stated in Romanian, at the joint press conference held with President Klaus…

President Iohannis carries out a bilateral meeting with French counterpart Macron, on sidelines of Sibiu Summit

16:53, 09.05.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis carried out on Thursday a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the informal summit of the heads of state and government.The meeting of the European Council with President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani took place…

President Iohannis to present Romania's vision on EU Strategic Agenda for five years at Sibiu Summit

12:26, 07.05.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will host the Informal Summit of EU heads of state or government in Sibiu on Thursday, context in which he will present Romania's vision with regard to the EU Strategic Agenda for 2019 - 2024, informs the Presidential Administration.  According to the Presidency, the…

Klaus Iohannis in Brussels highlights important results achieved so far by EU Council Romanian Presidency

18:27, 22.03.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis attended, Thursday through Friday, the European Council meeting in Brussels, context in which he underlined the very important results achieved so far by the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU.Read also: Romania's livestock exports, down 11.4pct in 2018…


