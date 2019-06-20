President Iohannis calls excellent Romanian EU Council presidency

President Iohannis calls excellent Romanian EU Council presidencyPublicat:
Romania's presidency of EU Council was excellent, as the number of successfully closed files was very high, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday before a European Council meeting in Brussels.
"The results we have achieved are excellent. Meanwhile, everyone has realised that. We had, of course, the Sibiu Summit, which has been a success recognised as thus by everyone, but we also have very good results for the files under consideration. The very large number of files that have been successfully closed under the Romanian presidency shows that we have very good people here in Brussels,…
