ANPC head: The real double standard is lopsided approach against marketing of Romanian products in EU The real double European standard resides in the fact that Romania doesn't have the same chance as other EU countries to put Romanian goods in the EU market, the newly appointed president of the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), Horia Constantinescu, said on Friday. "There is a double approach, I will tell you how I see the double standard. The double standard doesn't necessarily refer to products with different characteristics but similar labels, or vice versa. We've conducted an action with regard to imported fish and I can tell you that until June 10, the Romanian fisherman…

- 'Exista o dubla abordare, va voi vorbi de cum vad eu dublul standard. Dublul standard nu se refera neaparat la produse cu caracteristici diferite si etichetari similare, sau lucruri inverse. Am desfasurat o actiune cu privire la pestele din import si va pot spune ca pescarul roman, pana in data…

