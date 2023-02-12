VIDEO | Theodor Andrei with 'D.G.T. (Off and On)' is Romania's 2023 Eurovision entry

VIDEO | Theodor Andrei with 'D.G.T. (Off and On)' is Romania's 2023 Eurovision entryPublicat:
At the national selection final held on Saturday and broadcast by public television channels TVR 1, TVR International, the TVR+ platform and the national broadcaster's social media accounts, 18-year-old Theodor Andrei with the song "D.G.T. (Off and On)" was picked to represent Romania at the Eurovision 2023 contest in Liverpool this May, told Agerpres.
