VIDEO | Theodor Andrei with 'D.G.T. (Off and On)' is Romania's 2023 Eurovision entry

Aproape „mort de beat", transporta lemne furate cu căruţa

Aproape „mort de beat”, transporta lemne furate cu căruţa

În data de 11 februarie, polițiștii Secției 4 Poliție Rurală Peciu Nou au depistat pe DJ 591A, între localitățile Sânmihaiu Român și Diniaș, un bărbat, în vârstă de 51 de ani, care transporta material lemnos, din specia fag alb, cu un vehicul cu tracțiune animală, fără a deține… [citeste mai departe]

România, sabotată și pe plan mondial. Amprenta de carbon a țării, umflată artificial

România, sabotată și pe plan mondial. Amprenta de carbon a țării, umflată artificial

Cu sau fără complicitatea autorităților, amprenta de carbon a României din statistica oficială de la nivel mondial a fost artificial umflată. Astfel, România apare printre principalii producători de emisii de carbon din… [citeste mai departe]

Şase migranţi ilegali, depistaţi de poliţiştii de frontieră din Timiş

Şase migranţi ilegali, depistaţi de poliţiştii de frontieră din Timiş

Weekend încărcat pentru poliţiştii de frontieră din vestul ţării. La Jimbolia trei cetăţeni străini au încercat să treacă fraudulos frontiera în Serbia, în timp ce la Moraviţa trei cetăţeni din Mongolia au vrut să intre ilegal din ţara vecină în România.… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini inedite cu o ursoaica cu patru pui! (VIDEO)

Imagini inedite cu o ursoaica cu patru pui! (VIDEO)

O camera de monitorizare a faunei instalata de Romsilva a fost "cercetata" de o ursoaica cu patru pui. Animalul se deplasa printr o padure din Parcul National Cheile Bicazului ndash; Hasmas.In imagini apare ursoaica si puii ei, iar mama vine mai aproape. Una dintre cele mai periculoase situatii care… [citeste mai departe]

Miracol în Turcia: fetiță salvată după 147 de ore de la cutremur. Imagini emoționante

Miracol în Turcia: fetiță salvată după 147 de ore de la cutremur. Imagini emoționante

O fetiţă în vârstă de zece ani a fost salvată după 147 de ore în care a stat blocată sub o clădire prăbuşită la cutremur în oraşul Antakya din Turcia. Salvatorii care nu au renunțat la căutarea supraviețuitorilor au publicat… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția cere ajutorul populației pentru a găsi doi copii de 6 și 7 ani, dați dispăruți împreună cu mama lor

Poliția cere ajutorul populației pentru a găsi doi copii de 6 și 7 ani, dați dispăruți împreună cu mama lor

Doi copii de 6 și 7 ani din Dolj au fost dați dispăruți de tatăl lor. Cei doi ar fi plecat de acasă împreună cu mama lor de două zile. Polițiștii spun că fetița se numește… [citeste mai departe]

Final: De ce nu se mai caută supraviețuitori în Siria

Final: De ce nu se mai caută supraviețuitori în Siria

Grupul de salvatori al Căştilor Albe a anunţat sâmbătă încheierea operaţiunilor de căutare a supravieţuitorilor în zonele din nord-vestul Siriei aflate sub controlul opoziţiei şi care au fost grav afectate de cutremurele de luni. Decizia a fost luată după ce, începând de joi, salvatorii… [citeste mai departe]

Panică la Constanța după ce s-a răspândit zvonul că urmează un cutremur

Panică la Constanța după ce s-a răspândit zvonul că urmează un cutremur

Mai multe persoane dintr-un cartier din Constanţa au ieşit din case, în noaptea de sâmbătă spre duminică, de teama unui cutremur. Acţiunea lor a provocat panică în zonă, unul dintre locatari sunând şi la 112.       Oamenii s-au anunţat între ei… [citeste mai departe]

Arde acoperișul unei case, la Sebeșel. Intervin două mașini ale pompierilor

Arde acoperișul unei case, la Sebeșel. Intervin două mașini ale pompierilor

Secția de pompieri Sebeș intervine, duminică, în jurul amiezii, pentru localizarea și stingerea unui incendiu izbucnit în comuna Săsciori, sat Sebeșel. Potrivit ISU, arde acoperisul unei case, pe o suprafață de aproximativ 30mp. Fără pericol… [citeste mai departe]

Turkey earthquakes: Romanian rescuers save man from collapsed six-story building

Turkey earthquakes: Romanian rescuers save man from collapsed six-story building

Romanian rescuers in Turkey managed to pull alive a man from the wreckage of a six-story fully collapsed building, the General Emergency Management Inspectorate (IGSU) informed on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]


VIDEO | Theodor Andrei with 'D.G.T. (Off and On)' is Romania's 2023 Eurovision entry

VIDEO | Theodor Andrei with 'D.G.T. (Off and On)' is Romania's 2023 Eurovision entry

At the national selection final held on Saturday and broadcast by public television channels TVR 1, TVR International, the TVR+ platform and the national broadcaster's social media accounts, 18-year-old with the song "D.G.T. (Off and On)" was picked to represent Romania at the Eurovision 2023 contest in Liverpool this May, told Agerpres.

