VIDEO | Theodor Andrei with 'D.G.T. (Off and On)' is Romania's 2023 Eurovision entry

The InfoCons application provides consumers with all the local, national and international emergency numbers that can be accessed offline, as well as a map of emergency shelters in Romania, told Agerpres.

The Finance Ministry intends to raise up to 4 billion US dollars from foreign markets through the issuance of forex-denominated government securities, according to a draft Order published in the Official Journal.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Saturday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, head of the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), General Bryan P. Fenton.

The history of the European economy, when we imported cheap energy and raw materials from Russia, is over, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

Three art albums, made under the projects and partnerships of the Department for Interethnic Relations (DRI) and printed by the "Official Journal," which celebrates 190 years of existence, will be launched, on Saturday, at the Gaudeamus Book Fair, told Agerpres.

The 19 hospitals within the Bucharest Hospitals and Medical Services Administration and 38 hospitals in Paris can initiate exchanges of experience, best practices and personnel and will be able to carry out joint professional training and research projects following a partnership signed between the

As many as 167 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 156 from the previous day, with 5,116 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

Approximately 82,746 persons crossed Romania's borders on Saturday, of whom over 7,583 were Ukrainian nationals, by 18 pct less against the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.