73,377 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours

As many as 73,377 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 39,052 represent the first dose, 7,105 - the second dose and 27,220 received the third dose, the Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination… [citeste mai departe]