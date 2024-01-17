USR's Drula: There is a tendency to use state institutions for political purposes

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that, at present, it would be "very difficult" to be able to achieve a National Liberal Party (PNL)-PSD electoral alliance and joint lists for the two "families," but if Romanians wish "the incumbent coalition…

- Romania deserves full Schengen membership, and the PSD-PNL (Social Democratic Party - National liberal Party) government and Klaus Iohannis had the obligation to continue negotiations for full accession, but they did not do so, USR (Save Romania Union) spokesman MP Ionut Moteanu wrote on Wednesday night…

- Two Romanian MEPs argue that with EU institutions adopting a political agreement, which for the first time lays down a harmonised approach to migration management for the bloc, Austria no longer has any valid grounds to oppose their country’s bid to join the Schengen area, according to Euractiv. With…

- The United Right Alliance is not enough to have an articulated position that represents all Romanians, MEP Dragos Pislaru, co-president of the REPER Party said on Tuesday."I congratulate my colleagues from Save Romania Union (USR), Force of the Right (Forta Dreptei, FD), People's Movement Party (PMP)…

- PM Ciolacu: Romania needs political stabilityPSD (Social Democratic Party) chairman and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday stated that Romania needs political stability, pointing out that, together with the PNL (National Liberal Party) chairman, Nicolae Ciuca, they succeeded in leaving aside…

- Liberal head Ciuca says governance does not affect political constructions for 2024National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, regarding a possible collaboration between PNL and the Save Romania Union (USR), that the liberals will remain in government alongside the Social…

- Senate adopts draft on public pensionsSenate on Tuesday adopted the draft law on the public pensions systems, according to which pensions of the more than 4.7 beneficiaries will be recalculated based on a new formula. There were 85 cast "in favour" of the project, six "against" and 19 "abstentions."…

- AUR is ahead of PSD in voting intention (AUR MP Tanasa)The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is the main political force in Romania, being ahead of the Social Democratic Party (ruling PSD) in voting intention, said deputy Dan Tanasa, AUR's spokesman, in central-western Alba Iulia, on Friday."We…