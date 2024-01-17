USR's Drula: There is a tendency to use state institutions for political purposes

Stiri Recomandate

Ministerul Transporturilor, prin Autoritatea pentru Reformă Feroviară (ARF) va semna cu producătorul Alstom contractul PNRR pentru 16 locomotive noi, un contract cu o valoare de 767 milioane lei care poate fi suplimentat dacă se activează clauza de dublare a perioadei… [citeste mai departe]

Municipalitatea din Veneţia a început marţi să pună în vânzare bilete de intrare de cinci euro, o taxă aplicată primăvara şi vara… [citeste mai departe]

Stimati guvernanti, noi transportatorii si agricultorii protestatari spontani independenti, va prezentam urmatoarele problemele in a fi solutionate: -Recunoașterea transportului rutier drept sector economic strategic și elaborarea… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul belgian Alexander De Croo a avertizat că Europa trebuie să se pregătească să se descurce singură dacă Donald Trump ajunge din nou la Casa Albă după alegerile prezidențiale din America de anul… [citeste mai departe]

Cu siguranță ai auzit în bucătărie cel puțin o dată termenul de rântaș atunci când se pregătea un sos. Vezi ce este rântașul și cum se prepară.În bucătăria românească, rântașul stă la baza mai multor preparate și are o consistență diferită în funcție de tipul de rântaș făcut. Iată cum faci acasă rântaș.Ce este rântașulRântașul… [citeste mai departe]

Un grav accident rutier s-a produs în județul Sălaj. Au fost implicate două microbuze. Autoritățile au activat Planul Roşu de intervenţie, după ciocnirea celor două autovehicule. La fața locului au fost trimise… [citeste mai departe]

Comuna Voila primește de la Ministerul Dezvoltării , 10 milioane de lei pentru proiecte de infrastructură prin Programul Naţional de Investiţii „Anghel Saligny”. Peste 1,76 miliarde de lei… [citeste mai departe]

Belarusul a inclus in doctrina militara utilizarea armelor nucleare, a declarat marti presei ministrul apararii, Viktor Hrenin, informeaza DPA. Belarusul a inclus in doctrina militara utilizarea armelor nucleare, a declarat marti presei ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

132 de noi investiții în infrastructura rutieră și tehnico-edilitară primesc finanțare de la Ministerul Dezvoltării, prin Programul Național de Investiții ”Anghel Saligny”, ca urmare a semnării contractelor de către ministrul Adrian-Ioan Veștea și… [citeste mai departe]

Protestul transportatorilor s a mutat seara trecuta in fata sediului Institutiei Prefectului Judetului Constanta. Cativa manifestanti au ajuns seara trecuta in jurul orei 22.30 in fata sediului Prefecturii pentru a face auzite revendicarile lor. "Usor usor… [citeste mai departe]


USR's Drula: There is a tendency to use state institutions for political purposes

Publicat:
USR's Drula: There is a tendency to use state institutions for political purposes

(USR) criticised the authorities for the way they intervened in the protests initiated by transporters and farmers, saying that there is a tendency to use state institutions for political purposes and that Romania is heading towards "a reduction zone" of democracy.

"Freedom of expression, democratic freedom to disagree with this [PSD] and [PNL] government is sacred. Now, what they are trying to do, by intimidation - there are 24 criminal cases against people who said 'Let's move on with our protest' - this…

Urmareste stirile pe: