UniCredit: Romania's economy could return to level before pandemic at half of 2022

Stiri Recomandate

Joe Biden, este, oficial, al 46-lea Președinte al Statelor Unite ale Americii – VIDEO

Joe Biden, este, oficial, al 46-lea Președinte al Statelor Unite ale Americii – VIDEO

Joe Biden este, de astăzi, Președintele Statelor Unite ale Americii. Acesta a câștigat „bătălia” cu fostul președinte, Donald Trump, care nu a fost prezent la ceremonia sa de inaugurare, preferând să plece astăzi dimineață către… [citeste mai departe]

Gorj: Un bărbat și-ar fi înjunghiat mortal soția, după care a încercat să se sinucidă

Gorj: Un bărbat și-ar fi înjunghiat mortal soția, după care a încercat să se sinucidă

Un bărbat, de 61 de ani, din comuna gorjeană Scoarța, și-ar fi înjunghiat azi mortal soția, după care a încercat să se sinucidă. Femeia avea 59 de ani. Potrivit unor surse judiciare, între cei doi soți ar fi avut loc… [citeste mai departe]

UniCredit: Romanias economy could return to level before pandemic at half of 2022

UniCredit: Romanias economy could return to level before pandemic at half of 2022

Romania's economy could return to the level from before the pandemic until the half of year 2022, following a growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by approximately 3.7%, in 2021 and 5% in 2022, after a shrinkage of roughly 5,5% in 2020,… [citeste mai departe]

Clădire distrusă de o explozie suspectă

Clădire distrusă de o explozie suspectă

Clădire distrusă de o explozie suspectă în Madrid. Imobilul cu șapte etaje a fost avariat, cel puțin o persoană fiind prinsă în dărâmături. Blocul cu șapte etaje, grav avariat, este situat pe strada Toledo din centrul Madridului. Rapoartele locale, care spun că explozia a avut loc în jurul orei 14:30, ora locală, nu… [citeste mai departe]

RIZESPOR - GAZIANTEP 3-0. Marius Șumudică, gest inedit înainte de meciul cu Gaziantep! Ce le-a promis jucătorilor + prima reacție după victorie

RIZESPOR - GAZIANTEP 3-0. Marius Șumudică, gest inedit înainte de meciul cu Gaziantep! Ce le-a promis jucătorilor + prima reacție după victorie

 Rizespor, noua echipă a lui Marius Șumudică, s-a impus azi, scor 3-0, contra lui Gaziantep, fosta formație… [citeste mai departe]

Cântăreața din România care se spală la lighean: ”Aşa este de frig. Caloriferele din casă sunt călâi”

Cântăreața din România care se spală la lighean: ”Aşa este de frig. Caloriferele din casă sunt călâi”

O vedetă de la noi se descurcă așa cum poate în condițiile date. Frigul din casă și lipsa apei calde au făcut-o să recurgă la obiceiurile bătrânilor de odinioară – spălatul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Inaugurea lui Biden la Casa Albă. Biden și Kamala Harris au ajuns la Capitoliu

VIDEO: Inaugurea lui Biden la Casa Albă. Biden și Kamala Harris au ajuns la Capitoliu

Inaugurea lui Biden la Casa Albă. Președintele ales al SUA, Joe Biden, și viitoarea vicepreședintă Kamala Harris au ajuns miercuri la Capitoliu, unde vor depune jurământul în fața foștilor președinți Barack Obama, George W. Bush… [citeste mai departe]

Echipele de intervenţie sapă manual cele trei cadavre nerecuperate după alunecarea de teren din sudul Norvegiei

Echipele de intervenţie sapă manual cele trei cadavre nerecuperate după alunecarea de teren din sudul Norvegiei

Echipele de intervenţie sapă manual pentru a găsi cele trei cadavre nerecuperate până în prezent după alunecarea de teren de amploare produsă într-o localitate din sudul Norvegiei… [citeste mai departe]

Kyros Vassaras reacționează după acuzele lui Nagy din Gazetă: „Nu am intermediat și nu am fost implicat în nicio relație de afacere cu el”

Kyros Vassaras reacționează după acuzele lui Nagy din Gazetă: „Nu am intermediat și nu am fost implicat în nicio relație de afacere cu el”

Șeful CCA, Kyros Vassaras, a trimis un comunicat în care reacționează după acuzele asistent internațional… [citeste mai departe]

O tânără, medic în echipa SMURD Iaşi, inclusă în „Atlasul Frumuseţii”

O tânără, medic în echipa SMURD Iaşi, inclusă în „Atlasul Frumuseţii”

Giorgiana Loredana Matei, o tânără de 33 de ani, de profesie medic în echipa SMURD Iaşi, a fost inclusă proiectul foto-jurnalistic al Mihaelei Noroc, „Atlasul Frumuseţii” . Tânăra a absolvit Universitatea de Medicină şi Farmacie „Grigore… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

UniCredit: Romania's economy could return to level before pandemic at half of 2022

Publicat:
UniCredit: Romania's economy could return to level before pandemic at half of 2022

Romania's economy could return to the level from before the pandemic until the half of year 2022, following a growth of the (GDP) by approximately 3.7%, in 2021 and 5% in 2022, after a shrinkage of roughly 5,5% in 2020, according to a trimestrial report of macro-economic and strategic analysis of .

According to the quoted source, private consumption could return in the second trimester of 2021, after unemployment rate will reach the maximum number in the first trimester of 2021. Investments will be dominated by infrastructure spending, supported by…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

MAE's Iulia Matei at EIR conference on pandemic challenges

18:40, 16.12.2020 - The challenges generated by the COVID-19 pandemic confirmed the need for a unitary and coordinated action that would contribute to the economic recovery and consolidation of the European project, Foreign Ministry's (MAE) Secretary of State for European Affairs Iulia Matei highlighted on Wednesday…

ANCPI: 23,492 fewer houses sold in Romania in November over October this year

13:20, 14.12.2020 - November saw the selling, at the national level, of 60,183 houses, by 23,492 fewer than in October of this year, informs the National Agency for Cadaster and Land Registration (ANCPI). According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the number of houses, lands and apartments that were the object…

National Prognosis Committee estimates return to economic growth in 2021, with GDP rise of 4.5 pct

14:40, 18.11.2020 - The National Committee for Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP) estimates a return to growth of the Romanian economy in 2021, the rise of the Gross Domestic Product being estimated at 4.5 pct, after a decline of approximately 4.2 pct this year, according to AGERPRES. According to the projection of…

PM Orban: After nine months, Romania's GDP is by 2.4pct higher than European average

19:05, 17.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that, after the first nine months of the year, Romania's Gross Domestic Product is 2.4pct higher than the European average," adding that the prospects for the economic recovery of the country "are very good", according to AGERPRES. "In all this difficult period…

Last year, Romania spent 0.48% of GDP on research and development

11:35, 16.11.2020 - Last year, Romania spent 5.065 billion lei on research and development, the equivalent to 0.48% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Monday. At the end of 2019, 43,973 employees worked in the research-development activity,…

Romania reports Q3 2020 growth of 5.6pct, up on quarterly basis, down y-o-y by 6pct

10:45, 13.11.2020 - Romania reported an economic decrease by 6% in Q3 2020, y-o-y, but against the previous quarter there was an increase by 5.6%, according to trend data with the National Statistics Institute (INS) published on Friday, as reported by AGERPRES.According to the INS, between January 1 and September…

SARS-CoV-2 new infections: 8,651 cases; total number hits 267,088, death toll reaches 7,419

15:00, 04.11.2020 - As many as 8,651 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded, compared to the previous report, following 35,964 tests carried at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.These are cases that have not previously had…

Health Minister Tataru: Coronavirus pandemic has forced health system into modernization

11:41, 03.11.2020 - The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced Romania's health system to modernize after 30 years of idleness, Health Minister Nelu Tataru told private broadcaster B1 TV on Monday evening, according to AGERPRES."So far, we have increased ventilator, monitor and syringe pump capacities by over…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 21 ianuarie 2021
Bucuresti -2°C | 6°C
Iasi -3°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | 3°C
Timisoara 2°C | 9°C
Constanta 1°C | 10°C
Brasov -4°C | 5°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 5°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 17.01.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 505.474,80 6.040.217,28
II (5/6) 5 33.698,32 -
III (4/6) 279 603,91 -
IV (3/6) 7.047 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.588.610,48

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 ianuarie 2021
USD 4.0207
EUR 4.8741
CHF 4.5221
GBP 5.5103
CAD 3.167
XAU 239.761
JPY 3.8742
CNY 0.6218
AED 1.0946
AUD 3.1094
MDL 0.2318
BGN 2.4921

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec