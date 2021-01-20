UniCredit: Romania's economy could return to level before pandemic at half of 2022

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The challenges generated by the COVID-19 pandemic confirmed the need for a unitary and coordinated action that would contribute to the economic recovery and consolidation of the European project, Foreign Ministry's (MAE) Secretary of State for European Affairs Iulia Matei highlighted on Wednesday…

- November saw the selling, at the national level, of 60,183 houses, by 23,492 fewer than in October of this year, informs the National Agency for Cadaster and Land Registration (ANCPI). According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the number of houses, lands and apartments that were the object…

- The National Committee for Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP) estimates a return to growth of the Romanian economy in 2021, the rise of the Gross Domestic Product being estimated at 4.5 pct, after a decline of approximately 4.2 pct this year, according to AGERPRES. According to the projection of…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that, after the first nine months of the year, Romania's Gross Domestic Product is 2.4pct higher than the European average," adding that the prospects for the economic recovery of the country "are very good", according to AGERPRES. "In all this difficult period…

- Last year, Romania spent 5.065 billion lei on research and development, the equivalent to 0.48% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Monday. At the end of 2019, 43,973 employees worked in the research-development activity,…

- Romania reported an economic decrease by 6% in Q3 2020, y-o-y, but against the previous quarter there was an increase by 5.6%, according to trend data with the National Statistics Institute (INS) published on Friday, as reported by AGERPRES.According to the INS, between January 1 and September…

- As many as 8,651 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded, compared to the previous report, following 35,964 tests carried at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.These are cases that have not previously had…

- The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced Romania's health system to modernize after 30 years of idleness, Health Minister Nelu Tataru told private broadcaster B1 TV on Monday evening, according to AGERPRES."So far, we have increased ventilator, monitor and syringe pump capacities by over…