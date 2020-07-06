Turnover in retail trade, up 18.5pct in May 2020 The volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased, in May 2020, compared to the previous month, both in gross series by 18.5pct and as a series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality by 20.2pct, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Also, the volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, in May 2020, compared to May 2019 registered a decrease, overall, by 5.3pct.



The volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles),… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises increased, in the first four months, both as a gross series, by 7.5%, and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, by 8.2%, compared to the same period last year, according to a statement from the…

- The volume of turnover in vehicle and motorcycle commerce has dropped as gross series by 14.7 pct in the first four months of the current year, compared to the similar period of 2019, the volume of turnover for market services rendered to the population also dropping by 25.4 pct, according to data…

- Overall industry turnover (domestic and foreign markets), in nominal terms, dropped 10.4 per cent in the first four months of the year compared with the same period in 2019, due to drops recorded in the extractive and manufacturing industries, according to data published on Friday by the National…

- Romania's retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) over the interval January - April 2020 was 1.5 percent up from the same period of the year before as raw series, and 1 percent higher as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the National Institute of Statistics (INS)…

- Romanian managers estimate for the next three months a relative stability of activity in construction and retail trade, a moderate decrease in the number of employees in construction, retail trade and services as well as price raises, according to the findings of a trend survey published on Thursday…

- The volume of turnover for retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in the first three months of this year, compared to the same period last year, both as gross series and as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality by 9.4pct and 7.5pct, respectively,…

- The net nominal average salary was 3,202 lei in February this year, up by 13 lei (+ 0.4pct) compared to the previous month and by 9.2pct compared to February last year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Thursday.The highest values of the salary…

- Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.1pct in 2019, to 1,059 billion lei in current prices, compared to the previous year, according to provisional data (2) published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).As gross series, the same indicator estimated for…