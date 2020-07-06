Turnover in retail trade, up 18.5pct in May 2020

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO - A fost descoperită o galaxie aflată la 63 de milioane de pământ

VIDEO - A fost descoperită o galaxie aflată la 63 de milioane de pământ

Telescopul spaţial Hubble a capturat o imagine a unei galaxii îndepărtate numită NGC 2775, situată la 67 de milioane de ani lumină de Pământ. Galaxia este plină de stele tinere şi are în centrul său un uriaş bulb galactic. Misiunea Hubble este un efort… [citeste mai departe]

A început dezinsecția în municipiul Motru

A început dezinsecția în municipiul Motru

Autoritățile locale au început luni dimineață acțiuni de dezinsecție în tot municipiul Motru. Dezinsecția este una simultană. Primăria va acționa pe domeniul public, iar asociațiile de proprietari la subsoluri și pe scările de bloc. Se folosesc substanțe autorizate de Ministerul Sănătății, țintele principale fiind… [citeste mai departe]

„La noi totul este bine”. Ştefan Gaţcan îşi retrage plângerea de la Procuratură în care afirma că a fost intimidat să-şi depună mandatul

„La noi totul este bine". Ştefan Gaţcan îşi retrage plângerea de la Procuratură în care afirma că a fost intimidat să-şi depună mandatul

Deputatul Ştefan Gaţcan a postat un nou mesaj video pe pagina sa de Facebook. De această dată, parlamentarul… [citeste mai departe]

Publicație de vânzare bunuri mobile din patrimoniul debitorului SC I.D.V. IMPEX SRL

Publicație de vânzare bunuri mobile din patrimoniul debitorului SC I.D.V. IMPEX SRL

Nr.   1225/1116/03.07.2020 PUBLICAŢIE DE VÂNZARE Lichidatorul judiciar desemnat în dosarul nr. 3895/110/2017, aflat pe rolul Tribunalului Bacau, anunţă scoaterea la vânzare, prin licitaţie publică cu strigare, în conformitate cu...… [citeste mai departe]

Cristina Ich şi Alex Piţurcă şi-au botezat băieţelul. Imagini de la fastuosul eveniment, care a avut loc la Palatul Mogoşoaia

Cristina Ich şi Alex Piţurcă şi-au botezat băieţelul. Imagini de la fastuosul eveniment, care a avut loc la Palatul Mogoşoaia

Cristina Ich și Alex Pițurcă l-au botezat pe fiul lor, Noah Alexandru! Cei doi părinți au organizat o petrecere pe cinste pentru micuțul… [citeste mai departe]

PNL Bistrița-Năsăud poartă discuții cu PMP și USR pentru alegerile locale. ”Sper că vom reuși să ieșim cu o formulă unitară”

PNL Bistrița-Năsăud poartă discuții cu PMP și USR pentru alegerile locale. "Sper că vom reuși să ieșim cu o formulă unitară"

Președintele Partidului Național Liberal Bistrița-Năsăud, Ioan Turc, afirmă că formațiunea din care face parte poartă discuții… [citeste mai departe]

Fără deodoarnt în mijloacele de transport în comun din Berlin

Fără deodoarnt în mijloacele de transport în comun din Berlin

Pentru că masca de protecție a devenit obligatorie în toate mijloacele de transport în comun din Berlin, BVG – compania de transport public – a găsit o modalitate inedită de a viraliza această obligativitate și de-ai ajuta pe germani și pe turiști să înțeleagă importanța… [citeste mai departe]

Compozitorul italian Ennio Morricone a murit (media)

Compozitorul italian Ennio Morricone a murit (media)

Compozitorul italian Ennio Morricone a încetat din viaţă la vârsta de 91 de ani, a transmis luni ANSA Newswire, citată de Reuters.   Potrivit ziarului La Reppublica, Morricone a murit în noaptea de duminică spre luni, într-o clinică din Roma, unde se afla internat de câteva zile după ce căzuse şi-şi… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr din Buzău a vândut online subiecte despre care susţinea că urma să fie date la Bacalaureat. Ce a pățit?

Un tânăr din Buzău a vândut online subiecte despre care susţinea că urma să fie date la Bacalaureat. Ce a pățit?

Un tânăr din Buzău, care ar fi creat o pagină web pe care vindea subiecte despre care pretindea că ar urma să fie date la examenul de Bacalaureat din acest an,… [citeste mai departe]

Scenariu-șoc. Românii ar putea fi chemați luna viitoare la urne

Scenariu-șoc. Românii ar putea fi chemați luna viitoare la urne

Un nou referendum ar putea avea loc în cursul lunii august, pentru transpunerea în Constituției a inițiativei „Fără penali în funcții publice”. Demersul este luat în calcul în forurile social-democrate și... [citeste mai departe]


Turnover in retail trade, up 18.5pct in May 2020

Publicat:
Turnover in retail trade, up 18.5pct in May 2020

The volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased, in May 2020, compared to the previous month, both in gross series by 18.5pct and as a series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality by 20.2pct, informs the of Statistics (INS). Also, the volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, in May 2020, compared to May 2019 registered a decrease, overall, by 5.3pct.

The volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles),…

