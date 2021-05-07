The Justice Ministry announced that civil and criminal trials can take place online during state of alert

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that their collaboration with the United Nations Foundation and the world’s six largest youth organizations will support the ideas and initiative of young people in communities that have been impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, according to a…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Friday, in northwestern Cluj-Napoca, during a press conference, that for the Bucharest Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases there will be 20 new fully operational Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, and at the Bagdasar-Arseni Emergency Hospital in…

- The government decided on Thursday to extend the state of alert in Romania by another 30 days starting from April 13 and has also decided on new measures for the Orthodox Easter, easing some restrictions for this period, according to Romania-Insider. The night curfew will be lifted on the night of…

- The Department for Emergency Situations, through the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, as the national authority for international assistance in civil protection, will provide on Friday a transport with 310,000 FFP 2 protective masks to the Republic of Serbia, in support of the authorities,…

- The Government is expected today to approve a 30-day extension to the state of alert in Romania from April 13 and to set in place measures that will be applied during it to prevent and combat the effects the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Included in a draft government decision to be considered…

- The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. As of Friday, the…

- A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest where hundreds of people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, according to Agerpres. People gathered in the capital, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!”…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will be visiting Chisinau on Friday, on the occasion of Romania's granting free humanitarian aid to the Republic of Moldova, consisting of medical and protective equipment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release sent to AGERPRES by the…