O petiţie online contra Jocurilor Olimpice de la Tokyo a strâns aproape 200.000 semnături în câteva zile

O petiţie online care susţine anularea Jocurilor Olimpice de la Tokyo a strâns aproape 200.000 semnături în câteva zile, în contextul în care pandemia de coronavirus contribuie la intensificarea… [citeste mai departe]

Ce este si la ce se foloseste faianta rectificata

Gresia si faianta sunt materiale de acoperire utilizate inca la scara larga, pentru diferite proiecte de amenajare interioara. In ultimii ani insa, bazat pe modelul de aplicare al pietrei naurale, specialistii in amenajari interioare si producatorii de materiale de constructii au ajuns la concluzia ca… [citeste mai departe]

Luptătorii SAS Argeș au spart o petrecere cu 50 de persoane în Pitești

Eveniment privat sistat de poliţişti. Pe 6 mai, polițiștii din cadrul Secției 3 Poliție Pitești s-au sesizat cu privire la faptul că, în curtea unei locuinţe din municipiul Pitești, se desfăşoară un eveniment privat, la care participau mai multe persoane.… [citeste mai departe]

Încă două terenuri de joacă au fost construite de echipele Partidului Șor și Platformei Pentru Moldova în două localități din țară

Bucurie mare pentru copii și părinții lor din satul Cigârleni, raionul Ialoveni, și Iujnoe, raionul Cahul. Câte un teren… [citeste mai departe]

The Justice Ministry announced that civil and criminal trials can take place online during state of alert

The Justice Ministry announced on Friday that with the coming into force, on May 2, of the Law on specific measures on justice during the COVID-19 pandemic, both civil and criminal trials can… [citeste mai departe]

Județul Brașov este partener alături de autorităţi din şapte țări europene în Proiectul Thematic Trail Trigger – ThreeT (Eveniment)

Județul Brașov este partener alături de autorităţi din şapte țări europene în Proiectul ”Thematic Trail Trigger – ThreeT”… [citeste mai departe]

2 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 7 mai 2021, în Lupșa și Poiana Vadului

Astăzi, 7 mai 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 40 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste cazuri, 1 a fost atribuit comunei Lupșa și 1 comunei Poiana… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc participă la inițiativa Statele Generale asupra natalității

Papa Francisc participă fizic la un forum asupra natalității, organizat în regim on-line pe 14 martie 2021 la Roma. Este vorba de inițiativa ”Statele Generale asupra natalității”, organizată de Forumul Asociațiilor Familiale. Papa Francisc va deschide… [citeste mai departe]

Un Audi de 110.000 de euro, scos din Germania cu destinația Turcia, a fost descoperit în localitatea Valul lui Traian

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Gărzii de Coastă au descoperit un autoturism căutat de către autoritățile din Germania, la volanul căruia se afla un cetăţean turc,… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Dodon comentează acuzațiile apărute după eliberarea lui Rizea: Mesaj mediatic lansat cu scopul de a distrage atenția de la cazul Ceaus

Liderul PSRM, Igor Dodon, infirmă acuzațiile lansate la adresa sa, după ce fostul parlamentar Cristian Rizea… [citeste mai departe]


The Justice Ministry announced that civil and criminal trials can take place online during state of alert

Publicat:
The Justice Ministry announced that civil and criminal trials can take place online during state of alert

announced on Friday that with the coming into force, on May 2, of the Law on specific measures on justice during the COVID-19 pandemic, both civil and criminal trials can take place online.

"Up until now, the use of online media was accepted only in the case of criminal proceeding hearings, with the consent of the person concerned," the Ministry said in a statement.

Specifically, . 114/2021 on specific measures on justice during the COVID-19 pandemic comes with the following new elements:

* In civil trials - when possible, and with the agreement…

