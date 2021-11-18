Tennis: Horia Tecau announces end of his career

Stiri Recomandate

Pensia minimă stabilită de la 800 la 1000 de lei de la începutul anului viitor: Negocieri în coaliția PSD – PNL 

Australian Open se poate desfăşura cu tribunele pline în 2022

Premierul statului Victoria, Daniel Andrews, a declarat, joi, că ediţia din 2022 a Australian Open se va putea desfăşura cu tribunele pline, informează Reuters. “Datorită faptului că 90 la sută din locuitorii din Victoria au fost vaccinaţi, se va putea renunţa la majoritatea… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Culturii: „Benone Sinulescu a fost şi va rămâne unul dintre artiştii de suflet”

„Am aflat cu tristeţe că încă un artist a părăsit scena. Benone Sinulescu a fost şi va rămâne unul dintre artiştii de suflet pentru o mare parte a românilor, lăsând în urma sa o discografie vastă. Condoleanţe… [citeste mai departe]

Boghicea. Primarul Mihai CAZAMIR: „În curând, vom avea finanţare de 250 de miliarde de lei vechi, pentru drumuri comunale”

Interviu cu primarul Mihai CAZAMIR Sfârșitul anului în curs va aduce, în comuna Boghicea, vești foarte importante penru locuitorii acestor locuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Cîmpeanu anunţă că şcolile vor funcţiona cu prezenţă fizică în localităţile unde rata de incidenţă este sub 3 la mie, indiferent de rata de vaccinare

Ministrul Educaţiei, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a anunţat joi, că va fi permisă prezenţa… [citeste mai departe]

Cine este noua iubită a lui Cuza de la Asia Express. Prima apariție după despărțirea de Ramona Olaru

Cuza de la Noaptea Târziu iubește din nou, după ce s-a despărțit de frumoasa asistentă de la Neatza cu Răzvan și Dani, Ramona Olaru. Cine este domnișoara care i-a furat inima concurentului de… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Filmului Palestinian de la București va avea loc în format hibrid în perioada 25 - 28 noiembrie

Viaţa grea din Gaza, violenţele asupra palestinienilor din teritoriile ocupate, agresiunile asupra femeilor în lumea arabă şi problema refugiaţilor se numără printre subiectele tratate… [citeste mai departe]

Iata cum se securizeaza un dulap metalic pentru substante periculoase!

dulap metalic Depozitarea substantelor chimice si toxice reprezinta o responsabilitate majora. Din moment ce situatia in care acestea ar ajunge pe mana persoanelor nepotrivite se poate dovedi extrem de periculoasa, este esential sa iei toate masurile necesare… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Niculescu Țâgârlaș: ”Prioritățile Partidului Național Liberal sunt guvernarea, pandemia, controlul inflației și nevoile reale ale românilor” 

O procupare prioritară pentru senatorul liberal Cristian Niculescu-Tâgârlaș… [citeste mai departe]


Tennis: Horia Tecau announces end of his career

Publicat:
Tennis: Horia Tecau announces end of his career

Romanian tennis player , Olympic vice-champion and double doubles winner, announced the end of his professional career on Thursday, at the age of 36, in a message posted on social networks. ''AA lot of emotions flowing right now. I'm grateful. For the journey, for what I've experienced and the people I met along the way. The sport has been my playground, my classroom, taught me to dream, believe, and develop life skills in the process. The energy of the tennis court and tennis fans has rewarded me immensely and I will keep this feeling with me forever. Now, it's time to…

Horia Tecau se retrage din tenis

21:10, 14.11.2021 - Veste șoc in sportul romanesc! Horia Tecau se va retrage din tenis dupa Turneul Campionilor. Conform publicație site-ului  puntodebreak.com , romanul a anunțat ca va fi ultima competiție la care va participa. Ajuns la 36 de ani, Horia Tecau a fost numarul doi mondial la dublu și a caștigat 2 titluri…

Horia Tecau spune adio tenisului! Turneul Campionilor, ultima competitie pentru roman

16:00, 14.11.2021 - Horia Tecau va spune adio tenisului dupa Turneul Campionilor. Ajuns la 36 de ani, romanul care a impresionat in proba de dublu va juca ultima competiție la Torino, alaturi de cei mai buni jucatori din lume. Constanțeanul merge pentru a 7-a oara la Turneul Campionilor, dupa ce s-a mai calificat la edițiile…

Simona Halep confident great moments on court still lying ahead for her

18:00, 12.11.2021 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, who had an on and off year due to various injuries that forced her to take time away, took to social media to express hopes that she will be again able to play her best tennis after an "incredibly challenging" year that most recently saw her being compelled to…

Simona Halep withdraws from Linz, Jaqueline Cristian, at first WTA final in career

20:30, 11.11.2021 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep withdrew from the tournament in Linz, due to an injury, before the semifinal on Thursday, thus Jaqueline Cristian will play her first WTA final in her career. "Unfortunately I am not able to play in my semifinal after injuring my knee in my match yesterday.…

Romania's Glinta advances to 100m backstroke final at European Swimming Championships in Kazan

19:35, 04.11.2021 - Romanian swimmer Robert Glinta on Thursday advanced to the final of the men's 100m backstroke event at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia, coming in second in the semi-finals, at 49.81, agerpres reports. Glinta was overtaken only by Russian Kliment Kolesnikov (49.15).…

BNR sets up Sustainability, Green Economy Office

17:05, 04.11.2021 - The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has set up an internal department, the Sustainability and Green Economy Office, to further explore further explore climate change implications in the Romanian banking sector. According to a BNR press statement released on Thursday. "On September 16, 2020, the National…

Ursula von der Leyen announces good news - EU Council's approval for Romania's NRRP

21:16, 28.10.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter on Thursday evening to announce that the EU Council has approved Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). "Good news for Romania," Von der Leyen wrote in Romanian. "The Council has approved the #NRRP.…

Swiss doctor Cristophe Iselin made honorary citizen of Brasov for kidney transplant programme

18:15, 07.10.2021 - Swiss doctor Christophe Iselin, the founder of a kidney transplant programme in the Romanian central city of Brasov, was made an honorary citizen of the city on Thursday at a ceremony attended by Brasov Mayor Allen Coliban and local councillors. "In June of this year, the Local Council decided to…


