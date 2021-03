More than half of the people in Romania 51% say that they would consider buying a hybrid car in the future and 28% express a desire to switch to electric, according to a study published by Reveal Marketing Research. The research shows that 85% of those interviewed believe that Romania is not prepared with the […] The post Study shows 51% of Romanians would like a hybrid car, 85% believe that the infrastructure is not ready appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .