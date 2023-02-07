Speaker Ciolacu, Hanwha Aerospace company delegation from South Korea, on energy and defense topics

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu was booed during the speech he delivered in the Union Square of Iasi, by the persons attending the celebration of the Romanian Principalities Union Day.

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu sent his condolences to the Ukrainian people and to the families of the victims of today's helicopter crash near Kiyv.

Romania wants to learn from the experience of South Korean managers, so that the port of Constanta becomes a hub for trade between Europe and Asia, said Thursday, after a meeting with the representatives of the Busan port, the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, told Agerpres.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and prime minister Nicolae Ciuca are going to pay an official visit to the Republic of Korea, between December 20 and 23.

The National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) and the National Confederation of Trade Unions from Moldova signed a cooperation agreement on Tuesday, in the presence of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu.

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that in the 32 years after the December 1989 Revolution, more could have been done for the domestic capital, told Agerpres.

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar met on Tuesday with a delegation of airplane maker Avioane Craiova SA, with whom he discussed the contract for the refurbishment and upgrading of 10 IAR-99 Standard aircraft, the Defence Ministry informs.