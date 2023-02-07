Speaker Ciolacu, Hanwha Aerospace company delegation from South Korea, on energy and defense topics

Stiri Recomandate

O noapte cu patru incendii în Argeș! Uite cum a fost cu accidentul de pe b-dul Brătianu!

O noapte cu patru incendii în Argeș! Uite cum a fost cu accidentul de pe b-dul Brătianu!

Patru incendii au avut loc în noaptea de luni spre marți (6/7 februarie) în Argeș, pompierii intervenind cu promptitudine și rezolvând situațiile. Primul incendiu a rezultat în urma unui accident rutier petrecut în centrul… [citeste mai departe]

Descinderi la medici stomatologi din Giurgiu și București: Decontau proceduri fictive, sifonând bani publici

Descinderi la medici stomatologi din Giurgiu și București: Decontau proceduri fictive, sifonând bani publici

Două percheziţii domiciliare au fost efectuate, marţi, la două persoane din municipiul Giurgiu, iar alte două în municipiul Bucureşti, la un cabinet stomatologic şi domiciliul unui… [citeste mai departe]

Claudiu Năsui este urmărit penal! Fostul ministru USR al Economiei ar fi acuzat de favorizarea infractorului

Claudiu Năsui este urmărit penal! Fostul ministru USR al Economiei ar fi acuzat de favorizarea infractorului

Fostul ministru al Economiei din partea USR, Claudiu Năsui, ar fi urmărit penal de procurorii Parchetului General pentru favorizarea infractorului, ascunderea sau distrugerea de probe… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernator ucrainean: Rusia a trimis întăriri pentru trupele sale în estul Ucrainei în vederea lansării unei noi ofensive

Guvernator ucrainean: Rusia a trimis întăriri pentru trupele sale în estul Ucrainei în vederea lansării unei noi ofensive

Rusia a trimis întăriri în estul Ucrainei înainte de o posibilă nouă ofensivă, a declarat un guvernator ucrainean, dar serviciile de informaţii britanice… [citeste mai departe]

Portarul Laurenţiu Brănescu a semnat cu Atromitos Atena

Portarul Laurenţiu Brănescu a semnat cu Atromitos Atena

Clubul grec Atromitos Atena a anunţat că l-a achiziţionat pe portarul Laurenţiu Brănescu, care a semnat un contract până la finalul sezonului, cu opţiune de prelungire pentru încă un an ,potrivit news.ro Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Judeţean: „nu a avem nicio legătură cu ancheta DNA”

Consiliul Judeţean: „nu a avem nicio legătură cu ancheta DNA”

ARAD. Consiliul Judeţean Arad a oferit o primă reacţie faţă de ancheta DNA care vizează obţinerea unor sume de bani de către fosta angajată a Primăriei Arad, Teodora Ciunta, care ar fi încasat zeci de mii de euro promiţând locuri de muncă la stat. Instituţia judeţeană… [citeste mai departe]

Miliarde de euro pentru condiţii de trai decente

Miliarde de euro pentru condiţii de trai decente

ROMÂNIA – Guvernul condus de premierul liberal Nicolae Ciucă continuă dezvoltarea infrastructurii de apă și apă uzată din România! Prin Programul Operațional Infrastructură Mare (POIM) 2014-2020, românii beneficiază de o mai bună alimentare cu apă, ținta ce urmează să fie atinsă la finalul acestui an… [citeste mai departe]

In Romania there is no administrative-territorial unit with the name Szeklerland

In Romania there is no administrative-territorial unit with the name Szeklerland

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) transmits that it "firmly disapproves of the comments of the president of the Foreign Policy Commission of the Hungarian Parliament published on Facebook on Monday regarding Romania's alleged restriction… [citeste mai departe]

OMS: 23 de milioane de persoane din Turcia și Siria, probabil afectate de cutremure

OMS: 23 de milioane de persoane din Turcia și Siria, probabil afectate de cutremure

Aproximativ 23 de milioane de oameni, inclusiv 1,4 milioane de copii, din Turcia și Siria sunt, probabil, afectați de cutremurele care au avut loc pe 6 februarie, estimează Adelheid Marschang, ofițer superior pentru situații de urgență… [citeste mai departe]

UNESCO: O treime din şcolile din lumea întreagă nu dispun de acces la apă potabilă şi la instalații sanitare de bază

UNESCO: O treime din şcolile din lumea întreagă nu dispun de acces la apă potabilă şi la instalații sanitare de bază

Aproximativ o treime din totalul şcolilor din lumea întreagă nu dispun de acces la apă potabilă şi la instalaţii sanitare de bază, a anunţat Organizaţia… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Speaker Ciolacu, Hanwha Aerospace company delegation from South Korea, on energy and defense topics

Publicat:
Speaker Ciolacu, Hanwha Aerospace company delegation from South Korea, on energy and defense topics

of the Chamber of Deputies, , had a meeting with the delegation of the company from , on Tuesday, and the discussions focused on the fields of energy security and defense, Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Speaker Ciolacu booed during speech he delivered in the Union Square of Iasi

14:20, 24.01.2023 - Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu was booed during the speech he delivered in the Union Square of Iasi, by the persons attending the celebration of the Romanian Principalities Union Day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Speaker Ciolacu offers condolences over deadly Ukraine helicopter crash

22:00, 18.01.2023 - Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu sent his condolences to the Ukrainian people and to the families of the victims of today's helicopter crash near Kiyv. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Ciolacu: We want to learn from expertise of Korean managers, know-how is essential for the port of Constanta

15:05, 22.12.2022 - Romania wants to learn from the experience of South Korean managers, so that the port of Constanta becomes a hub for trade between Europe and Asia, said Thursday, after a meeting with the representatives of the Busan port, the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, told Agerpres.…

Speaker Ciolacu, premier Ciuca to pay visit to Republic of Korea next week

14:15, 15.12.2022 - The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and prime minister Nicolae Ciuca are going to pay an official visit to the Republic of Korea, between December 20 and 23. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Trade unions in Romania, Moldova sign cooperation agreement

17:36, 13.12.2022 - The National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) and the National Confederation of Trade Unions from Moldova signed a cooperation agreement on Tuesday, in the presence of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Speaker Ciolacu: More could've been done for domestic capital 32 years after the Revolution

12:41, 06.12.2022 - Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that in the 32 years after the December 1989 Revolution, more could have been done for the domestic capital, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

DefMin Tilvar, Avioane Craiova delegation discuss ongoing trainer aircraft upgrade contract

16:10, 22.11.2022 - National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar met on Tuesday with a delegation of airplane maker Avioane Craiova SA, with whom he discussed the contract for the refurbishment and upgrading of 10 IAR-99 Standard aircraft, the Defence Ministry informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 07 februarie 2023
Bucuresti -5°C | 2°C
Iasi -7°C | -1°C
Cluj-Napoca -11°C | -2°C
Timisoara -6°C | 1°C
Constanta -5°C | 1°C
Brasov -12°C | -3°C
Baia Mare -8°C | 1°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 februarie 2023
USD 4.5747
EUR 4.9022
CHF 4.9405
GBP 5.4884
CAD 3.4092
XAU 275.36
JPY 3.4671
CNY 0.6742
AED 1.2455
AUD 3.1696
MDL 0.2427
BGN 2.5065

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec