Scholz agrees to ease burden on regions from migrant influx German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition agreed to help ease the burden on regional and local administrations struggling to cope with rising numbers of refugees and other migrants, according to Bloomberg. After talks hosted by Scholz at the chancellery in Berlin that stretched into the early hours of Tuesday, his government said it had agreed […] The post Scholz agrees to ease burden on regions from migrant influx appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- After weeks of negotiations, Montenegro‘s parliament on Tuesday appointed a new government, a coalition of pro-European and pro-Serb parties expected to lead the small Balkan country in its bid to join the European Union, according to Reuters. The new government, led by economist Milojko Spajic of…

- European natural gas prices jumped after a halt in Egyptian imports raised the risk of LNG flows from the country while the Israel-Hamas conflict intensified, according to Bloomberg. December futures surged as much as 7.1% on Monday before paring some of the gains. Prices are about 30% higher than…

- The European Commission on Tuesday launched some short-term measures to prevent medicine shortages this winter and the next as a stop-gap while a proposed pharmaceutical rules overhaul is hashed out by the EU‘s key legislative arms, according to Reuters. After the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing medicine…

- The head of one of Hungary’s biggest manufacturers called for euro adoption after policies under Prime Minister Viktor Orban produced one of the worst economic crises in the European Union in the past year, according to Bloomberg. After a year-long recession, a brush with a currency crisis, the bloc’s…

- A senior official at the European Investment Bank said that the EU’s lending arm will resist pressure to invest in the defense industry, though he suggested “dual-use” technology that aids civilian security remains worthwhile, according to Bloomberg. Speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in…

- Consumer expectations for euro-area inflation inched up in July, remaining above the European Central Bank’s 2% target as officials ponder whether to hike or hold interest rates next week, according to Bloomberg. Expectations for the next 12 months failed to slow, staying at 3.4%, the ECB said Tuesday…

- Joining the BRICS bloc of emerging economies by the United Arab Emirates won’t come to the detriment of its ties with Western nations, a top UAE official said, amid concern that China and Russia are expanding the group to counterbalance US and European influence, according to Bloomberg. The UAE is looking…

- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has abandoned a week-long trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji after her government Airbus A340 was twice forced to return to Abu Dhabi due to a technical fault, according to Bloomberg. A malfunction meant the wing flaps on the aircraft — which is more than…