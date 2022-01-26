Romania's unemployment rate falls to 2.69pct at end-Dec. 2021

Romania's unemployment rate falls to 2.69pct at end-Dec. 2021Publicat:
Romania's unemployment rate was standing at 2.69% at the end of December, 2021, down 0.03 percentage points from the previous month and 0.69 percentage points from December 2020, the National Employment Agency (ANOFM) reported on Monday.
The total number of the unemployed at the end of December 2021 was 234,757 people, by 3,130 less than at the end of the previous month, Agerpres.ro informs.
Out of the total registered unemployed, 59,651 were drawing unemployment benefits and 175,106 were not. The number of the unemployed on unemployment benefits increased by 2,994 persons, and…
