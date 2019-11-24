Romania's Embassy in UK: There is risk of slight congestion at some London polling stations

Romania's Embassy in UK: There is risk of slight congestion at some London polling stationsPublicat:
The Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland warns in a post on its Facebook page that 'there is a risk of slight congestion' at the two polling stations in the Stratford area and at the station in the Barking area, where on Sunday during the first five hours of the day over 3,000 Romanians voted in the runoff of the presidential elections.
"To avoid the risk of waiting 30-40 minutes to exercise your voting rights, we recommend that people living in #DAGENHAM, #NEWHAM, #ILFORD, #ROMFORD, #BARKING, #STRATFORD, #ENFIELD use one of the other 16 polling…
