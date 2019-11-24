Stiri Recomandate

Romania's Embassy in UK: There is risk of slight congestion at some London polling stations

Publicat:
Romania's Embassy in UK: There is risk of slight congestion at some London polling stations

in the of and warns in a post on its Facebook page that 'there is a risk of slight congestion' at the two polling stations in the Stratford area and at the station in the Barking area, where on Sunday during the first five hours of the day over 3,000 Romanians voted in the runoff of the presidential elections.

"To avoid the risk of waiting 30-40 minutes to exercise your voting rights, we recommend that people living in #DAGENHAM, #NEWHAM, #ILFORD, #ROMFORD, #BARKING, #STRATFORD, #ENFIELD use one of the other 16 polling

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


