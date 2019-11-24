Romania's Embassy in UK: There is risk of slight congestion at some London polling stations

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- More than 570,000 Romanians from the diaspora showed up at the polling stations on Sunday by 2:00 pm, in the second round of the presidential election.Also, other 17,503 Romanians already voted by correspondence, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). According to the data…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said that, in case a large number of Romanian citizens would want to vote in the polling stations in the UK, they will be redirected to the polling stations nearby. The head of the Romanian diplomacy had a meeting with PM Ludovic Orban, at the headquarters…

- More than 4,500 Romanians from abroad had turned out to the polls as of 1:00 pm on Friday, on the first voting day of the presidential runoff, with polling stations opening in Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. Another 17,500 Romanians have voted by mail, the Central Electoral Bureau said.In…

- At the polling stations outside Romania that had already opened for the second round of the presidential elections, over 150 voters had voted on Friday until 07:00 hrs EET, expressing their right to vote in the polling stations in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, China, Malaysia…

- Over 636,000 Romanians from the diaspora turned out to vote on Sunday, until 21:00 hrs.This is the third day of the presidential ballot in the diaspora. They are joined by the approximately 25,200 Romanians abroad who voted by mail. According to the information on the Central…

- Over 559,000 Romanians from the diaspora turned out to vote on Sunday, until 18:00 hrs.This is the third day of the presidential election in the diaspora. About 25,200 Romanians from abroad voted by mail. According to information from the Central Electoral Bureau's online platform,…

- More than 414,000 Romanians voted in the Diaspora until 2:00 pm, in the third day of the presidential election, plus 25,200 who voted by correspondence.The Central Electoral Bureau informed through its online platform that the highest voter turnout was recorded in Italy, more than 84,000 showing…

- The Romanian ambassador in London, Dan Mihalache, called on the government of Romania and the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) to approve the extension of the registration deadline for Romanians abroad, for both vote by mail and requests for new polling stations, the Embassy of Romania to the…