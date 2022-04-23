Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 556 in almost 11,500 tests in last 24h

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 556 in almost 11,500 tests in last 24hPublicat:
As many as 556 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 408 from the previous day, with 11,479 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Saturday.
