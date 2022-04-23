Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 556 in almost 11,500 tests in last 24h

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As many as 912 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 539 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 15,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

- As many as 1,709 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 275 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 23,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

- As many as 1,984 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 336 less than on the previous day, on almost 27,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

- As many as 2,320 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 727 less than on the previous day, on almost 29,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

- As many as 1,332 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 97 less than on the previous day, on almost 16,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

- As many as 4,088 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 433 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 35,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- As many as 4,521 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 619 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 37,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- As many as 3,168 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 581 from the previous day, with over 28,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Saturday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…