Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 556 in almost 11,500 tests in last 24h

S-a izbit de o mașină cu motocicleta. O persoană a fost rănită!

Accident rutier între un autoturism și o motocicletă în zona Kaufland de pe str. Lt. Stancu Ion în centrul Municipiului Târgoviște. O motocicleta s-a izbit de un autoturism, iar cel Post-ul S-a izbit de o mașină cu motocicleta. O persoană a fost rănită! apare prima… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul ministrului clujean înainte de Paște. Dâncu: Să primim în unitate și bună înțelegere vestea Învierii Mântuitorului/Să privim viitorul cu încredere

Ministrul Apărării Naționale, clujeanul Vasile Dîncu a transmis în… [citeste mai departe]

Populaţia din Shanghai, tot mai greu de ţinut în frâu. Autorităţile: ”Strângeți din dinți”

Situația este tot mai alarmantă în Shanghai, unde autoritățile din China au impus măsuri draconice în ultimele săptămâni. Din cauza restricțiilor dure, locuitorii au ajuns să recurgă la gesturi… [citeste mai departe]

Presa ucraineană a prezentat imagini ale copiilor aflaţi în buncărele de sub uzina Azovstal din Mariupol

Militarii din regimentul Azov au publicat o înregistrare video în care sunt prezentaţi mai mulţi copii care se adăpostesc în prezent în buncărele subterane de sub combinatul Azovstal din… [citeste mai departe]

Se pregătesc de ce-i mai rău, în Donețk

Agenția națională de presă a Ucrainei anunță că armata rusă își finalizează regruparea și încearcă să identifice vulnerabilitățile Forțelor Armate ale Ucrainei, pentru a lansa o ofensivă de amploare în zona operațională Donețk. [citeste mai departe]

Lumina Sfântă de la Ierusalim va ajunge pe aeroportul Suceava în jurul orei 20.00. După Lumina Harică va veni și o delegație de preoți din regiunea Cernăuți

Purtătorul de cuvânt al Arhiepiscopiei Sucevei și Rădăuților, preotul… [citeste mai departe]

După gratii pentru conducere fără permis. Doi bărbați, din Cugir și Sebeș, au ajuns la închisoare

După gratii pentru conducere fără permis. Doi bărbați, din Cugir și Sebeș, au ajuns la închisoare Doi bărbați, unul din Sebeș și altul din Cugir, au ajuns după gratii, pentru că au condus fără… [citeste mai departe]

Superliga B Prahova. Brădetul Ștefești - CS Câmpina 0-3. Pregătiți de derby

Înaintea marelui derby cu Triumf Poiana Câmpina, CS Câmpina a avut o deplasare incomodă la Ștefești, în fața formației locale, Brădetul. Cu toate acestea, câmpinenii s-au impus clar, prin golurile marcate de M. Matei (min. 7 și 65) și Filip… [citeste mai departe]

Ghinion de hoț - L-a tâlhărit pe fiul unui polițist, dar a fost rapid prins de către tatăl acestuia

Un bărbat de 26 de ani, din Târgu Jiu, a fost arestat preventiv, pentru 24 de ore, după ce a furat, prin violenţă, borseta unui adolescent de 17 ani. Băiatul l-a sunat pe tatăl său, poliţist… [citeste mai departe]


Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 556 in almost 11,500 tests in last 24h

Publicat:
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 556 in almost 11,500 tests in last 24h

As many as 556 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 408 from the previous day, with 11,479 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the informed on Saturday.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 912 on almost 15,000 tests performed in 24 hours

14:06, 10.04.2022 - As many as 912 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 539 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 15,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,709 on almost 23,000 tests performed in 24 hours

13:01, 08.04.2022 - As many as 1,709 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 275 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 23,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,984 on almost 27,000 tests performed in 24 hours

13:36, 07.04.2022 - As many as 1,984 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 336 less than on the previous day, on almost 27,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,320 on almost 29,000 tests performed in 24 hours

13:55, 06.04.2022 - As many as 2,320 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 727 less than on the previous day, on almost 29,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,332 on almost 16,000 tests performed in 24 hours

14:00, 04.04.2022 - As many as 1,332 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 97 less than on the previous day, on almost 16,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,088 on almost 35,000 tests performed in 24 hours

14:30, 24.03.2022 - As many as 4,088 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 433 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 35,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,521 on almost 43,000 tests performed in 24 hours

14:21, 23.03.2022 - As many as 4,521 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 619 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 37,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 3,168, after over 28,000 tests in 24 hours

13:55, 19.03.2022 - As many as 3,168 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 581 from the previous day, with over 28,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Saturday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…


