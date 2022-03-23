Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,521 on almost 43,000 tests performed in 24 hours

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,521 on almost 43,000 tests performed in 24 hoursPublicat:
As many as 4,521 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 619 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 37,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 5,140 on almost 43,000 tests performed in 24 hours
14:25, 22.03.2022 - As many as 5,140 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 2,904 more than on the previous day, on almost 43,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,033, following over 35,000 tests in 24 hours
13:30, 17.03.2022 - As many as 4,033 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 120 from the previous day, with over 35,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,626 on 18,000 tests performed in last 24 hours
14:10, 13.03.2022 - As many as 1,626 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 1,117 fewer than on the previous day, on 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,974 on 31,793 tests performed in last 24 hours
13:51, 11.03.2022 - As many as 2,974 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 591 fewer than on the previous day, on 31,793 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 3,565 on roughly 36,000 tests performed in last 24 hours
13:45, 10.03.2022 - As many as 3,565 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 611 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 36,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 11,477 on over 62,000 tests performed in last 24 hours
15:50, 23.02.2022 - As many as 11,477 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 3,298 less than the previous day, on more than 62,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 7,687; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 32,300
15:56, 20.02.2022 - As many as 7,687 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania and 68 deaths, out of which two prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 17,447; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 73,000
13:50, 16.02.2022 - As many as 17,447 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 4,438 from the previous day, with over 73,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force,…