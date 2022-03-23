Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,521 on almost 43,000 tests performed in 24 hours

Stiri Recomandate

Serghei Lavrov a izbucnit din cauza negocierilor: Ucraina își schimbă poziția. Cred că SUA îi țin de mână

Serghei Lavrov a izbucnit din cauza negocierilor: Ucraina își schimbă poziția. Cred că SUA îi țin de mână

Ministrul rus de Externe Serghei Lavrov acuză miercuri Statele Unite de faptul că obstrucţionează ”dificilele” negocieri ruso-ucrainene şi consideră că scopul Washngtonului… [citeste mai departe]

Calinic, în vizită pe şantierul bisericii de la Închisoarea Piteşti

Calinic, în vizită pe şantierul bisericii de la Închisoarea Piteşti

Săptămâna trecută, arhiepiscopul Calinic a vrut să vadă care este stadiul lucrărilor sălașului care se ridică la închisoarea care a inspirat celebra carte despre ”Fenomenul Pitești”. Încă de acum un an, ÎPS Calinic a sfințit piatra de temelie și a așezat crucea… [citeste mai departe]

Consilier al lui Zelenski: Avem un progres în ceea ce priveşte limitarea înaintării armatei ruse în suburbiile Kievului

Consilier al lui Zelenski: Avem un progres în ceea ce priveşte limitarea înaintării armatei ruse în suburbiile Kievului

Serghei Leşcenko, şef de cabinet al preşedintelui Volodimir Zelenski, afirmă că blocuri de apartamente şi case, dar şi clădiri de mici dimensiuni au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment Protecția Mediului Cluj! Arderea vegetației uscate este strict INTERZISĂ

Avertisment Protecția Mediului Cluj! Arderea vegetației uscate este strict INTERZISĂ

Protecţia Mediului Cluj informează proprietarii de terenuri că incendierea resturilor vegetale în scopul igienizării terenurilor fără acceptul autorităţii competente pentru protecţia mediului şi fără informarea, în prealabil,… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 4.500 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore, mai puţine decât în ziua precedentă - Au fost raportate 40 de decese

Peste 4.500 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore, mai puţine decât în ziua precedentă - Au fost raportate 40 de decese

Ministerul Sănătăţii anunţă miercuri că în ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate peste 4.500 de cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

Traderii avertizează asupra penuriei de gaz şi motorină din cauza invaziei ruse: Urmează recesiunea

Traderii avertizează asupra penuriei de gaz şi motorină din cauza invaziei ruse: Urmează recesiunea

Pieţele de energie şi de mărfuri sunt în stare de şoc după invazia Ucrainei de către Rusia, au declarat marţi cele mai importante companii comerciale din lume, avertizând asupra penuriei de gaz… [citeste mai departe]

Pentagonul reacționează la contraatacul ucrainenilor: Se apără foarte inteligent, foarte creativ

Pentagonul reacționează la contraatacul ucrainenilor: Se apără foarte inteligent, foarte creativ

Apar noi reacții după declarațiile autorităților ucrainene conform cărora forțele lor au recâștigat părți din teritoriu de la ruși. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Dezvoltarii: Peste 60 milioane de lei pentru eficienta energetica, servicii sociale, educatie, transport si mediul de afaceri

Ministerul Dezvoltarii: Peste 60 milioane de lei pentru eficienta energetica, servicii sociale, educatie, transport si mediul de afaceri

Ministerul Dezvoltarii, Lucrarilor Publice si Administratiei MDLPA anunta ca 19 contracte de finantare, in valoare totala de 63.097.467,31… [citeste mai departe]

Mesaj de solidaritate în Piața Primăriei. Se întrerupe curentul pentru o oră

Mesaj de solidaritate în Piața Primăriei. Se întrerupe curentul pentru o oră

La finalul acestei săptămâni, Primăria Municipiului Pitești se alătură celei mai mari acțiuni voluntare de mediu din istorie – Earth Hour. Pentru a marca Ora Pământului, iluminatul public din Piața Primăriei se va întrerupe, sâmbătă, 26 martie,… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,521 on almost 43,000 tests performed in 24 hours

Publicat:
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,521 on almost 43,000 tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 4,521 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 619 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 37,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the informed on Wednesday.

