Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,026 on over 13,000 tests in last 24h

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,026 on over 13,000 tests in last 24hPublicat:
As many as 1,026 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 114 from the previous day, with more than 13,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.
