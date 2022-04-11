Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,026 on over 13,000 tests in last 24h

Stiri Recomandate

6 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 11 aprilie 2022, în județul Alba. Bilanțul urcă la 53.479 persoane infectate și 1.283 decese

Astăzi, 11 aprilie 2022, în județul Alba au fost raportate 6 noi cazuri de îmbolnăvire cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor… [citeste mai departe]

Muzica pe care plantele tale o iubesc. Le ajută să crească mari și sănătoase

Fiecare dintre noi avem plante de interior. Și poate ați auzit sau nu, că plantele noastre de interior sunt puțin mai sensibile decât am crezut. Mulți dintre noi sunt mai îngrijorați de udarea excesivă a prietenilor noștri. Dar, se pare… [citeste mai departe]

Anchetă la Poliția Capitalei, după ce un tânăr care trebuia să fie audiat a evadat din arest. Individul a ieșit pe geam, deși era încătușat

Un tânăr de 19 ani aflat în arest a evadat, luni,  dintr-un birou al Poliției. Individul a reușit să… [citeste mai departe]

Jurații „iUmor” au plecat din emisiune. Motivul pentru care au părăsit toți platoul: „Nu vreau să se discute despre treaba asta”

Jurații „iUmor” au plecat din emisiune în ediția difuzată în seara de 10 aprilie, la Antena 1. Mihai Bendeac, Delia, Cheloo… [citeste mai departe]

Cum faci economie la detergentul de rufe. Testul genial care îți spune dacă pui prea mult sau nu la un ciclu de spălare

Mulți dintre români au fost nevoiți să se gândească în detaliu la cât și cum consumă diverse produse. Seria de scumpiri pe care o resimt cu toții extrem de… [citeste mai departe]

Evadare ca în filmele de comedie, din secția de Poliție: un bărbat care avea cătușele puse a fugit

Evadare ca în filme,  în București, unde un bărbat a fugit din secția de poliție, deși, teoretic, era imobilizat cu cătușe. În speță s-a deschis o anchetă, pentru a se determina cum a fugit omul… [citeste mai departe]

Concert Pascal la Filarmonica Pitești susținut de elevii de la “Dinu Lipatti“

Elevii Liceului de Artă “Dinu Lipatti“ din Pitești vă invită să luați parte începănd cu ora 17.00 la Concertul Pascal ce va avea loc la Filarmonica Pitești. Citește și: Tichetele sociale pentru elevi au ajuns în școlile din Argeș Printre… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă dată la Lidl și la Kaufland: Nu consumați aceste produse!

Alertă dată la Lidl și la Kaufland: Nu consumați aceste produse! Alertă dată la lanțurile de magazine Lidl și Kaufland, părți ale grupului german Schwarz! Mai multe produse sunt suspecte de Salmonella, astfel că au intrat în procedura de rechemare. [citeste mai departe]

Cum resimt timișorenii noile facturi la gaze și energie electrică?

ADVERTORIAL. În ultimele luni preţurile de pe facturile de gaze şi energie electrică au fost tot mai mari, astfel că oamenii au început să se îngrijoreze în acest sens. Este dificil să plăteşti facturile din moment ce acestea au ajuns şi să se tripleze față de valorile… [citeste mai departe]

Conferințe locale în Alba, privind impactul proiectelor de dezvoltare finanțate de Programul Regio 2014-2020

La sfârșitul săptămânii trecute, Agenția pentru Dezvoltare Regională Centru, alături de Consiliul Județean Alba și Instituția Prefectului județul Alba au organizat – în 7 și 8 aprilie… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,026 on over 13,000 tests in last 24h

Publicat:
As many as 1,026 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 114 from the previous day, with more than 13,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the informed on Monday.

