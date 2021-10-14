Romania’s Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 automatically disconnects from grid

Stiri Recomandate

Apel disperat al șefului DSP Arad: Stați acasă. Nu vor fi curând locuri în ATI/ Birocrația contribuie la clasarea noastră pe primul loc

Apel disperat al șefului DSP Arad: Stați acasă. Nu vor fi curând locuri în ATI/ Birocrația contribuie la clasarea noastră pe primul loc

Șeful DSP Arad, Horea Timiș, îi sfătuiește pe cei cu boli cronice să stea acasă până trece valul 4, pentru că nu vor… [citeste mai departe]

TOP 3 colaborări de la Rihanna – artistul săptămânii la Triple Play

TOP 3 colaborări de la Rihanna – artistul săptămânii la Triple Play

Hituri și cash sau cash și hituri! În orice ordine ai lua-o, e cea mai tare combinație și te așteaptă toamna aceasta, la Virgin Radio. Nu mai ai nicio scuză! Toamna asta ți-am pregătit cel mai simplu concurs de radio. Pur și simplu, vrem să te umplem de… [citeste mai departe]

După doi ani de declin, insolvențele globale vor crește în 2022 (+ 15%)

După doi ani de declin, insolvențele globale vor crește în 2022 (+ 15%)

Raport Euler Hermes Datorită intervenției masive a statului, insolvențele globale au scăzut în 2020 (-12%) și vor continua acest trend și în 2021 (-6%). Euler Hermes se așteaptă la o creștere cu + 15% în 2022, dar totuși la un nivel scăzut (-4% comparativ… [citeste mai departe]

Sportivii trebuie să plătească impozit de 10% pe venit

Sportivii trebuie să plătească impozit de 10% pe venit

Agenţia Naţională de Administrare Fiscală (ANAF) a publicat pe site-ul instituţiei „Ghidul fiscal al contribuabililor persoane fizice care realizează venituri în baza contractelor de activitate sportivă”, care aduce clarificări legate de ce obligații fiscale au persoanele fizice care au… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul multifuncțional Sfântul Andrei continuă imunizarea cetățenilor împotriva Covid-19, indiferent de adresa domiciliului

Centrul multifuncțional Sfântul Andrei continuă imunizarea cetățenilor împotriva Covid-19, indiferent de adresa domiciliului

Centrul de vaccinare Sf. Andrei continuă imunizarea cetățenilor, indiferent de adresa din cartea de identitate, aceștia putând veni la centrul… [citeste mai departe]

(video/foto) De Hramul Orașului, Kaufland deschide al treilea magazin în Chișinău

(video/foto) De Hramul Orașului, Kaufland deschide al treilea magazin în Chișinău

De Hramul Orașului, Kaufland Moldova deschide cel de-al treilea magazin în Municipiul Chișinău, pe strada Nicolae Testemițanu 3, care va genera peste 130 de locuri de muncă. În acest fel, compania își continuă investițiile în dezvoltarea… [citeste mai departe]

Majoritatea PAS a refuzat alte două proiecte ale Partidului „Șor”, printre care audierea în Parlament a premierului pe subiectul gazelor naturale

Majoritatea PAS a refuzat alte două proiecte ale Partidului „Șor”, printre care audierea în Parlament a premierului pe subiectul gazelor naturale

Majoritatea parlamentară a PAS a refuzat propunerea Partidului „Șor”, care a solicitat audierea… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce se ocupă Ileana Lazariuc la doi ani de la divorțul de Țiriac junior. Are 39 de ani și doi băieți

Cu ce se ocupă Ileana Lazariuc la doi ani de la divorțul de Țiriac junior. Are 39 de ani și doi băieți

În luna actorie a anului 2019 s-a aflat că Ileana Lazariuc și Țiriac junior, nu mai formează un cuplu, că au divorțat. De atunci, cei doi au fost foarte discreți cu aparițiile publice,… [citeste mai departe]

Lasconi şi ratarea premierei

Lasconi şi ratarea premierei

Calendarul pentru Câmpulung ar trebui să înceapă cu data de 27 septembrie 2020, ca prima zi a orașului. Asta ar însemna că de la începuturi a trecut puțin timp, câmpulungenii sunt în anul doi, nu în 2021. Iar motivația e simplă: totul a început atunci! Așa reiese din ceea ce spune primărița, care nu uită […] [citeste mai departe]

Liberalul Cosmin Şandru, urmărit penal pentru dare de mită

Liberalul Cosmin Şandru, urmărit penal pentru dare de mită

Deputatul liberal Cosmin Şandru este urmărit penal de DNA pentru că ar fi promis funcţii pentru apropiaţii altui parlamentar, dacă nu se prezintă la votul moţiunii de cenzură împotriva Guvernului Cîţu. În dosar este vizat şi directorul general al Societăţii de Transport Public… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania’s Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 automatically disconnects from grid

Publicat:
Romania’s Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 automatically disconnects from grid

Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania‘s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda said on Thursday that one of the plant’s 700 MW units automatically disconnected from the national electricity grid, according to . “The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 was on Wednesday morning and subsequent remediation works have no impact on the nuclear safety of […] The post Romania’s Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 automatically disconnects from grid appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Incident la Centrala Nucleara de la Cernavoda. Unitatea 2 s-a deconectat automat de la Sistemul Energetic National

11:26, 14.10.2021 - Reactorul 2 al Centralei Nucleare de la Cernavoda a fost deconectat automat, joi dimineata, de la Sistemul Energetic National ca urmare a declansarii intrerupatoarelor de livrare a energiei in SEN, anunta Nuclearelectrica, compania care opereaza centrala. Cele doua unitati de la Cernavoda asigura aproape…

World Bank raises Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.3%

15:50, 06.10.2021 - The World Bank announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 7.3% in 2021, improving its June forecast by 1.3 percentage points, according to See News. For next year the World Bank expects the Romanian economy to expand by 4.8%, a higher estimate than the…

Bucharest-listed Purcari Wineries H1 net profit rises 31% y/y

14:56, 25.08.2021 - Purcari Wineries listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said on Wednesday that its net profit rose by an annual 31% to RON 20.37mln (E 4.1mln) in the first six months of 2021, according to See News. “Revenues were up by an annual 25%, to RON 106.5 mln, helped by strong performance in core markets,”…

Romanian military aircraft landed safely at Kabul airport

12:50, 19.08.2021 - The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on Thursday that a Romanian military aircraft landed safely at Kabul International Airport on Wednesday evening, where it evacuated a Romanian citizen, an employee of a NATO agency, according to Agerpres.  The MAE informed that the first flight…

Average net earnings goes up in Romania by almost 10 Euro in June 2021

12:35, 11.08.2021 - National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday that in June 2021 the average gross nominal earnings in Romania was 5,779 RON, higher by 84 RON than the previous month, while the average nominal net earning were 3,541 RON, an increase of 49 RON from the previous month, according to a press…

IFC invests $10mln in FintechOS, a global technology provider founded in Romania

14:40, 05.08.2021 - The International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced on Thursday that it is investing $10mln in FintechOS, a global technology provider for banks, insurers and other financial services companies, founded in Romania and will support the company’s global expansion strategy by facilitating partnerships…

Unit 2 of Cernavoda NPP disconnected from grid

15:15, 29.07.2021 -     Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania’s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda, said on Thursday that the plant’s Unit 2 was automatically disconnected from the grid, following a transient in the energy system which affected the classical part of the unit. The disconnection took place on Wednesday…

Stocks bounce, bond prices fall ahead of key ECB meeting

16:15, 21.07.2021 - European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone, according to Reuters. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday which is expected to…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 7°C | 11°C
Iasi 4°C | 15°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 13°C
Timisoara 2°C | 12°C
Constanta 11°C | 15°C
Brasov 2°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 10.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 617.573,04 6.869.201,84
II (5/6) 16 12.866,10 -
III (4/6) 511 402,85 -
IV (3/6) 8.498 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.535.857,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2627
EUR 4.9488
CHF 4.6305
GBP 5.8472
CAD 3.4425
XAU 246.107
JPY 3.7602
CNY 0.6621
AED 1.1605
AUD 3.1588
MDL 0.2465
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec