Romania's Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 automatically disconnects from grid Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania's sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda said on Thursday that one of the plant's 700 MW units automatically disconnected from the national electricity grid, according to See News. "The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 was on Wednesday morning and subsequent remediation works have no impact on the nuclear safety of

- Reactorul 2 al Centralei Nucleare de la Cernavoda a fost deconectat automat, joi dimineata, de la Sistemul Energetic National ca urmare a declansarii intrerupatoarelor de livrare a energiei in SEN, anunta Nuclearelectrica, compania care opereaza centrala. Cele doua unitati de la Cernavoda asigura aproape…

- Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania’s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda, said on Thursday that the plant’s Unit 2 was automatically disconnected from the grid, following a transient in the energy system which affected the classical part of the unit. The disconnection took place on Wednesday…

