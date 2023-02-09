Romania’s central bank holds key rate at 7% Romania’s central bank announced on Thursday that it decided to keep its monetary policy rate unchanged at 7%, according to See News. The central bank, BNR, also decided to maintain the lending facility and deposit facility rates at 8% and 6%, respectively, it said in a statement following a board meeting on monetary policy. The […] The post Romania’s central bank holds key rate at 7% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

