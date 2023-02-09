Romania’s central bank holds key rate at 7%

Stiri Recomandate

Un bărbat care vindea ochelari de firmă contrafăcuți, la o tarabă din zona Barajului Oașa, trimis în judecată de Parchetul de pe lângă Judecătoria Sebeș

Un vânzător care își desfășura activitatea în zona Barajului Oașa a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Compania SpaceX a lui Musk a întrerupt accesul la sateliții folosiți de dronele ucrainene. Kievul a avut o reacție furioasă

Mihailo Podoliak, consilier de rang înalt al președintelui ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski, a reacționat furios după ce compania SpaceX a lui Elon… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Băieţel de doi ani, salvat de sub dărâmături în Turcia, la 79 de ore de la seism

Un băieţel de doi ani a fost salvat joi de sub dărâmăturile unei clădiri care s-a prăbuşit în oraşul Antakya din sudul Turciei, la 79 de ore după ce două cutremure masive au lovit zona în această săptămână, ucigând… [citeste mai departe]

Justiția a decis. Ministerul Sportului a încălcat legea pentru că a refuzat finanțarea Federației Române de Tenis

Refuzul finanţării pentru întregul an 2018 a fost întemeiat de MTS pe susţinerea că la Adunarea Generală n-ar avea drept de vot decât membrii înscrişi în Registrul… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriel Pleșa: Avem toate premisele pentru ca Alba Iulia să devină un centru regional de formare profesională a tinerilor!

A fost aprobat, în Consiliul Local Alba Iulia, proiectul CRESCENDO – Consorțiul REgional pentru Suport în Carieră, Educație Nonformală, Duală și tehnOlogică… [citeste mai departe]

Solidaritate. Elevii si profesorii unui liceu din Lugoj, gata sa ofere ajutor prietenilor din Turcia, ce sufera din cauza unui seism in care au murit cateva mii de persoane

Elevii si profesorii Liceului Tehnologic Aurel Vlaicu din… [citeste mai departe]

Kathleen Kavalec, noua ambasadoare a SUA în România, a ajuns la București

Kathleen Ann Kavalec, ambasadoarea desemnată a SUA în România, a sosit joi, 9 februarie, la Bucureşti, fiind primită de ministrul de Externe, Bogdan Aurescu, pentru prezentarea copiilor scrisorilor de acreditare, anunță MAE, într-un comunicat. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Cori Grămescu lansează cartea “Vindecarea relației cu mâncarea și cu propriul corp”. Prima carte din România cu o comunitate de suport.

Cori Grămescu, nutriționist și instructor de pilates lansează împreună cu editura Bookzone, prima sa carte. O… [citeste mai departe]

Caz rarisim în România: Un bugetar a demisionat pentru că stătea degeaba. Avea salariu 6.500 lei/lună!

Consilierul unui vicepreședinte al Consiliului Județean Satu Mare și-a dat demisia în semn de protest fiindcă NU avea nimic de muncă în toată perioada în care a fost angajat, scrie presasm.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Bloc evacuat după izbucnirea unui incendiu. Intervenție de urgență a pompierilor, două persoane au ajuns la spital

Un bloc cu patru etaje din Buziaș (județul Timiș) a fost evacuat în această seară, după ce într-un apartament de la etajul întâi a izbucnit un incendiu. „În jurul… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s central bank holds key rate at 7%

Publicat:
Romania’s central bank announced on Thursday that it decided to keep its monetary policy rate unchanged at 7%, according to . The central bank, BNR, also decided to maintain the lending facility and deposit facility rates at 8% and 6%, respectively, it said in a statement following a board meeting on monetary policy. The […] The post Romania’s central bank holds key rate at 7% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


