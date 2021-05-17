Romanian Bodybuilding, Fitness Federation makes history: 19 medals at European championships

Romanian Bodybuilding, Fitness Federation makes history: 19 medals at European championshipsPublicat:
Chairman of the Romanian Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (FRCF) Gabriel Toncean announced on Monday that at the first international competition of 2021, the IFBB European Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain, team Romania obtained the best result in the history of the federation, with 19 medals, of which 4 gold, 11 silver and 4 bronze, agerpres reports. "The first international competition in 2021 was a resounding success for Romania. The Romanian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation team finished this competition with 19 medals: 4 gold, 11 silver and 4 bronze.…
