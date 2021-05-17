Romanian Bodybuilding, Fitness Federation makes history: 19 medals at European championships

Stiri Recomandate

Peste 1.000 de oameni s-au vaccinat duminică în județul Suceava

Duminică, 16 mai, în județul Suceava s-au vaccinat anticovid 1.069 de persoane, dintre care 505 cu prima doză și 564 cu doza a doua. Cele mai puține doze s-au administrat în cabinetele medicilor de familie – 5 persoane vaccinate, la centrul de vaccinare din sala de sport… [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier în Ștefănești. Victimă încarcerată

Accident rutier în urmă cu puțin timp în Ștefănești. Posibil o victimă încarcerată, transmite ISU Argeș. La fața locului, se deplasează pompierii cu o autospecială de intervenție și încă o autospecială de descarcerare. Intervine și un echipaj SAJ. Vom reveni!The post Accident rutier în… [citeste mai departe]

UPDATE Pescador dispărut în Marea Neagră, 3 membri ai echipajului au murit, 2 sunt căutați. Nava era supraîncărcată cu tone de rapane

Potrivit ISU, după dispariția pescadorului de pe radare, s-a intervenit cu o ambarcațiune ARSVOM, o ambarcațiune a Garzii… [citeste mai departe]

STUDIU Cariera poate fi LETALĂ: Programul de lucru prelungit ucide sute de mii de oameni pe an

Programul de lucru prelungit ucide sute de mii de oameni pe an, iar tendința îngrijorătoare s-ar putea accentua din cauza pandemiei de COVID-19, avertizează, luni, Organizația Mondială a Sănătății, potrivit unui… [citeste mai departe]

Ședință secretă în Senat: Diana Șoșoacă se răfuiește cu senatorii care au sancționat-o

Biroul permanent al Senatului a decis ca luni, de la ora 17,30, să se desfăşoare o şedinţă secretă a plenului Senatului pentru analizarea contestaţiei depuse de senatorul Diana Şoşoacă, împotriva deciziei prin… [citeste mai departe]

Au inceput zborurile Satu Mare – Paris. 146 de pasageri la prima cursa

Începând de duminica, 16 mai, compania HiSky a început operarea la Satu Mare cu cea mai nouă aeronavă înregistrată în România, YR-BEE. Aeronava a aterizat de la Paris la 12.56 și a decolat spre capitala Franței la ora 14.32 cu 146 de pasageri, fiind pilotată… [citeste mai departe]

Canabis găsit în mașina unui timișorean care nu a oprit la semnalele polițiștilor, în județul Arad

Cu plantele de canabis în mașină. Așa a fost prins un tânăr de 27 de ani, din Timișoara, de polițiștii Serviciului Rutier din Arad. Aceștia i-au făcut semn timișoreanului să tragă pe dreapta,… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Constanta. Doliu in randul pompierilor

In memoriam Plt.adj. R Cirmis Bogdan.Pompierii din cadrul ISU Constanta sunt in doliu dupa ce s a stins din viata plt. adj. R Cirmis Bogdan. Anuntul a fost facut de autoritati, pe pagina de Facebook. "Ne exprimam regretul asupra trecerii premature in nefiinta, dupa o lunga lupta cu o boala necrutatoare, a camaradului… [citeste mai departe]

Invazie de şerpi in curțile prahovenilor

Jandarmii prahoveni au intervenit, zilele trecute, pentru îndepărtarea unor șerpi din apropierea locuințelor. Intervenţiile au avut loc în Ploieşti, pe strada Unghiului, şi în satul Poseştii Pământeni din comuna Poseşti. După o lungă perioadă de hibernare, șerpii ies la soare şi sunt tot mai prezenți în locuri în care… [citeste mai departe]

Servicii SPECIALE la Marius Nasta: spitalul deschide o secție pentru recuperarea post-COVID

Un compartiment de recuperare respiratorie post-COVID-19, cu 13 paturi, va fi deschis, luni, la Institutul de Pneumoftiziologie "Marius Nasta", a informat managerul unităţii medicale, Beatrice Mahler. "Numărul de pacienţi… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian Bodybuilding, Fitness Federation makes history: 19 medals at European championships

Publicat:
Romanian Bodybuilding, Fitness Federation makes history: 19 medals at European championships

Chairman of the of Bodybuilding and Fitness (FRCF) announced on Monday that at the first international competition of 2021, the IFBB and in , Spain, team Romania obtained the best result in the history of the federation, with 19 medals, of which 4 gold, 11 silver and 4 bronze, agerpres reports. "The first international competition in 2021 was a resounding success for Romania. and team finished this competition with 19 medals: 4 gold, 11 silver and 4 bronze.…

