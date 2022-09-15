Right Force's Danca suggests capped price for 300 kWh consumption, repealing green certificates

Stiri Recomandate

Polițistul brașovean acuzat de corupție a fost ARESTAT!

La data de 13.09.2022, ofițeri de poliție din cadrul Direcției Generale Anticorupție – Serviciul Județean Anticorupție Brașov, sub coordonarea procurorului din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Brașov, au pus în executare 5 mandate de percheziție domiciliară. La locuințele unor… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Strehaia spune că a fost agresat de polițiștii chemați la locuința lui. Rudă: „Ușor că-i rupeți piciorul”

Bărbatul de 46 de ani este pompier în rezervă și a fost încătușat de polițiștii din Mehedinți după ce o vecină l-a reclamat pentru că… [citeste mai departe]

Când este Evaluarea Națională în 2023. Calendarul complet al probelor a fost publicat de Ministerul Educației

Când este Evaluarea Națională în 2023. Calendarul complet al probelor a fost publicat de Ministerul Educației Elevii claselor a VIII-a vor susține la finalul anului școlar… [citeste mai departe]

Nelu Popa îi ţine spatele lui Dunca în privinţa Spitalului Judeţean!

REŞIŢA – În timp ce unii îl avertizează pe liderul PNL Caraș-Severin, Marcel Vela, că e obligat să ia măsuri împotriva președintelui CJ, Romeo Dunca, primarul Reșiței, care este și prim-vicepreședinte al PNL Caraș-Severin, sare-n apărarea șefului de la județ… [citeste mai departe]

Ana Bogdan, în „sferturi” la Portorož

Ana Bogdan a câștigat cu scorul de 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1 meciul contra slovenei Tamara Zidanšek, disputat miercuri, 14 septembrie, în „optimile" turneului feminin de tenis „Zavarovalnica Sava Portorož", competiție ce se derulează pe o suprafață dură, în localitatea slovenă Portorož, în intervalul 12-18 septembrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Premiu de 200 de euro dacă îți pârăști vecinii care fac risipă de căldură, afișul care a determinat autoritățile elvețiene să intervină

Posterul este un fals, iar guvernul federal nu are nimic de-a face cu apelul și se distanțează „sub… [citeste mai departe]

Scrisoarea cititorului/ Un ploiestean lauda Spitalul Judetean de Urgenta: De data asta, am cui sa multumesc!

Un mesaj de multumire adresat personalului medical, dar si conducerii Spitalului Judetean de Urgenta Ploiesti, ne-a fost trimis pe adresa redactiei de un ploiestean a carui experienta… [citeste mai departe]

Charles al III-lea, program special după ce sicriul Reginei Elisabeta a II-a a fost expus public | Un militar de gardă a leșinat lângă catafalc

Regele Charles al III-lea a revenit miercuri seara la reședința sa de la Highgrove, în comitatul Gloucestershire,… [citeste mai departe]

3 motive pentru care trebuie să ai un difuzor de aromaterapie portabil

Aromaterapia a inceput sa fie din ce in ce mai folosita si in Romania, atat pentru relaxare cat si pentru beneficiile uleiurilor esentiale, cu rezultate ce pot fi confirmate de persoanele care le folosesc cu atentie. [citeste mai departe]

Tir cu arcul – CSM Suceava. Rezultate de top pentru sportivii de la CSM Suceava

Ultimele două luni au fost pline de competiții pentru arcașii Clubului Sportiv Școlar Rădăuți și pentru cei de la Clubul Sportiv Municipal Suceava. Astfel, în perioada 15-20 august s-a desfășurat în Anglia, la Lilleshall, Campionatul European… [citeste mai departe]


Right Force's Danca suggests capped price for 300 kWh consumption, repealing green certificates

Publicat:
Independent MP says that he has submitted several amendments to the government energy ordinance such as repealing the green certificates and the cogeneration bonus, as well as a price of 0.80 lei/kWh for a monthly consumption up to 300 kWh

PM Ciuca: Citizens will not be affected by changes made to ordinance regarding ceiling on electricity price

14:50, 05.09.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared, in Craiova, on Monday, that citizens will not be affected by the changes made to the ordinance regarding the ceiling on the price of electricity, stating that the goal was to limit the waste of energy. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: Gov't expands measures shielding households and the economy from energy price hikes

21:20, 01.09.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, at the beginning of the government sitting, that the proposed amendments to OUG No. 27/2022 are intended to reinforce and expand the measures for shielding households and the economy from energy price hikes. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Final price of electricity, capped for household consumers for a consumption of up to 255 kWh (project)

18:35, 01.09.2022 - The electricity price cap will be applied to household consumers, until August 31, 2023, for a consumption of up to 255 kWh per month, according to the draft Ordinance amending and supplementing OUG 27/2022, published on the website of the Ministry of Energy. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Gov't to approve ratification of loan agreement with IBRD on development policies for green, inclusive growth

23:46, 09.08.2022 - The government is going to approve on Wednesday a draft law on the ratification of the loan agreement agreed with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) regarding the first programmatic financing for development policies for green and inclusive growth. Fii la curent…

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's session in the green

12:26, 09.08.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session upwards, with 1.783 million RON (362,419 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trading. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

COVID-19 vaccination digital certificates can be generated any time on platform

19:20, 29.07.2022 - The digital COVID certificates can be generated on the online platform at any time, not being conditioned by time or day, senior official with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu said on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Population electricity consumption drops by over 6pct during first five months of 2022

11:26, 14.07.2022 - The population's electricity consumption was 22.231 billion kWh, during the first 5 months of the year, dropping 4.1pct compared to the same period last year, according to data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

PSD suggests maximum prices to keep increases in fuel prices in check

14:01, 21.06.2022 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) says setting maximum prices for the final customer or constraining markups on the whole commercial chain, from the producer to the petrol station, are options that should be urgently discussed within the governing coalition. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…


