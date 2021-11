Romanias Bara progresses to Argentina Open singles QFs

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara on Thursday progressed to the quarter-finals of the women's singles event at the 115,000 US-dollar WTA125 Argentina Open tournament in Buenos Aires, after defeating Brazil's Carolina Alves 7-5 6-3, agerpres reports. Fourth-seeded Bara, 26, world number 138,… [citeste mai departe]