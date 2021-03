Euro trades at 4.8838 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows, according to AGERPRES: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.8838 1 US dollar USD 4.11181 Swiss franc CHF 4.40601 British pound GBP 5.6917100 Japanese yen JPY 3.78901 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23091… [citeste mai departe]