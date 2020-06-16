Prosecutor General Scutea, in video conference with European Commission experts

Stiri Recomandate

"DNA-ul pădurilor" devine realitate. Proiectul a trecut de Senat și merge la Klaus Iohannis pentru promulgare

“DNA-ul pădurilor” devine realitate. Proiectul a trecut de Senat și merge la Klaus Iohannis pentru promulgare

Proiectul de lege pentru înființarea unei Direcții de Investigare a Infracțiunilor de Mediu, “DNA-ul pădurilor” a trecut de Senat cu 119 voturi pentru, niciun vot împotrivă… [citeste mai departe]

Declarație: Eliberarea lui Platon a provocat o frică sălbatică grupării Candu-Șor

Declarație: Eliberarea lui Platon a provocat o frică sălbatică grupării Candu-Șor

Eliberarea din închisoare a lui Veaceslav Platon a provocat o frică sălbatică GCO Candu-Șor. Declarația a fost făcută de deputatul în Parlamentul Republicii Moldova din partea Partidului Socialiștilor, politologul Bogdan Țîrdea,… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a decis prelungirea cu 30 de zile a stării de alertă

Guvernul a decis prelungirea cu 30 de zile a stării de alertă

Guvernul a decis prelungirea stării de alertă cu încă 30 de zile, dar a stabilit şi un nou set de măsuri de relaxare. Se deschid grădiniţele, magazinele din mall-uri şi se reia activitatea în sălile de fitness, cu respectarea unor măsuri de asigurare a siguranţei sanitare.… [citeste mai departe]

Reținuți pentru că au cerut taxă de ieșit din bloc

Reținuți pentru că au cerut taxă de ieșit din bloc

La data de 15 iunie a.c., în urma investigațiilor efectuate, polițiștii Secţiei 1 Poliţie Bacău au identificat trei tineri, cu vârste cuprinse între 15 şi 30 de ani, toţi din localitate, bănuiţi de tentativă la tâlhărie şi tulburarea ordinii şi liniştii publice.   În fapt, la data de 06 martie… [citeste mai departe]

Toate magazinele din Iulius Town Timişoara s-au redeschis. Cumpărătorii trebuie să respecte noile reguli de siguranţă

Toate magazinele din Iulius Town Timişoara s-au redeschis. Cumpărătorii trebuie să respecte noile reguli de siguranţă

Măsurile de siguranţă includ de la acţiuni permanente de dezinfecţie, implementarea unui program de traking în mall şi sistem video online de verificare a… [citeste mai departe]

USR și PLUS încep războiul cu PNL în București și îi atacă pe candidații liberali la sectoare. „De liste comune nici nu poate fi vorba"

USR și PLUS încep războiul cu PNL în București și îi atacă pe candidații liberali la sectoare. „De liste comune nici nu poate fi vorba”

Liderii USR și PLUS București au lansat împreună, marți, un atac la adresa PNL, acuzându-i pe liberali că… [citeste mai departe]

Criză. Investițiile străine, pe minus

Criză. Investițiile străine, pe minus

Investiţiile directe ale nerezidenţilor în România au însumat, în primele patru luni din 2020, valoarea netă negativă de 454 milioane de euro, informează un comunicat publicat de Banca Națională a României (B... [citeste mai departe]

Declarație: Cioclea a părăsit BNM mai devreme din cauza refuzului de a-i ajuta pe Candu și Plahotniuc

Declarație: Cioclea a părăsit BNM mai devreme din cauza refuzului de a-i ajuta pe Candu și Plahotniuc

Fostul guvernator al Băncii Naționale a Moldovei Sergiu Cioclea și-a părăsit funcția înainte de termen pentru că a refuzat să-i ajute pe fostul lider al PDM Vlad Plahotniuc și Andrian Candu.… [citeste mai departe]

Liber la slujbe în biserici, dar cu un număr limită de enoriași și cu mască pe față

Liber la slujbe în biserici, dar cu un număr limită de enoriași și cu mască pe față

Neltu Tătaru, ministrul Sănătății, a declarat marți că slubjele în interiorul bisericii se reiau, dar cu câteva reguli de bază.  Potrivit acestuia, în fiecare lăcaș de cult se va respecta distanțarea socială. În acest… [citeste mai departe]

Un bebeluș din România s-ar fi născut cu noul coronavirus la Maternitatea din Sibiu

Un bebeluș din România s-ar fi născut cu noul coronavirus la Maternitatea din Sibiu

Un copil s-ar fi născut cu noul coronavirus la Maternitatea din Sibiu. Cu toate acestea, potrivit unor surse citate de Mediafax, al doilea test făcut bebelușului a ieșit negativ. Mama sa, o femeie de 26 de ani, a fost diagnosticată… [citeste mai departe]


Prosecutor General Scutea, in video conference with European Commission experts

Publicat:
Prosecutor General Scutea, in video conference with European Commission experts

Prosecutor General Gabriela Scutea participated on Tuesday in a video conference with experts, within the on the Rule of Law and the Co-operation and . According to a Prosecutor's Office attached to the of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) release sent to AGERPRES, within the online meeting, the on the Rule of Law was presented, which is structured on four pillars (judicial systems, anticorruption framework, media pluralism and other institutional aspects regarding the balance of powers), which represents…

