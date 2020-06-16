Prosecutor General Scutea, in video conference with European Commission experts

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- On Monday, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu asked Attorney General Gabriela Scutea and head of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crome and Terrorism (DIICOT) Giorgiana Hosu, to continue to boost prosecutors investigating the phenomenon of human trafficking. According to a press statement…

- At a videoconference on Monday regarding the European Mechanism on the Rule of Law and the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said that he "constantly" supported a mechanism in the area which can be implemented in all EU member states and which can avoid…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had, on Tuesday, a telephone conversation with Ivica Dacic, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, at the request of the Serbian dignitary, the two senior officials addressing the bilateral relationship in…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Tuesday welcomed leaders of the Association of Romania's Financial Companies to discuss the introduction of a funding mechanism complementary to the SME Invest programme with the aim of supporting companies to obtain funding for the purchase of equipment and machinery…

- The High Court of Cassation and Justice on Tuesday definitively rejected the appeal filed by the Judiciary Inspection against the Superior Council of Magistrates' decision not to sanction the former chief of the National Anti-corruption Directorate Laura Codruta Kovesi in relation to the insertion…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday night that according to the Government's estimate, this year the budget deficit will be 6.7 pct of GDP and added that the time will prove whether this estimate was a correct one.He thus answered a question about the fact that the European Commission's…

- European prosecutor-in-chief Laura Codruta Kovesi has stated on Tuesday that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling regarding her removal from the office of prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) "represents a victory of all those who have supported justice…

- Representatives of Antibiotice Iasi medicine producer announced on Tuesday that they are resuming the production of Paracetamol and Novocalmin, in an emergency procedure, a decision made to support the Romanian healthcare system during the coronavirus pandemic.According to a press release,…