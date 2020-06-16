Prosecutor General Scutea, in video conference with European Commission experts

Prosecutor General Scutea, in video conference with European Commission expertsPublicat:
Prosecutor General Gabriela Scutea participated on Tuesday in a video conference with European Commission experts, within the European Mechanism on the Rule of Law and the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism. According to a Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) release sent to AGERPRES, within the online meeting, the European Mechanism on the Rule of Law was presented, which is structured on four pillars (judicial systems, anticorruption framework, media pluralism and other institutional aspects regarding the balance of powers), which represents…
