President Iohannis thanks Hungarian PM for helping Romanian COVID-19 patients

President Iohannis thanks Hungarian PM for helping Romanian COVID-19 patientsPublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis this evening had a phone call with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, thanking him for the help provided with several critically ill Romanian Covid patients who have been transferred to Szeged and Debrecen.
"President Klaus Iohannis thanked Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the help provided by the Hungarian authorities to Romanian patients, in a gesture of true European solidarity in these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The President of Romania voiced particular appreciation for the rapid transfer to Hungarian hospitals of several critical COVID-19…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
First 10 SARS-CoV-2 patients, in critical state, transferred on Thursday to Hungary
17:55, 14.10.2021 - The first patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in critical state are being transferred, on Thursday, to Hungary. According to the Health Ministry, it is about 8 patients from ICUs in Bucharest and 2 from Timisoara, in stable condition, which are transportable and require specialty medical assistance…
President Iohannis to attend on Wednesday International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Anti-Semitism
21:05, 12.10.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Wednesday, at the invitation of Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, in the Malmo International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Anti-Semitism, the Presidential Administration informs. According to the cited source, President Iohannis's…
President Iohannis: The precarious state of our hospital assets is known to us; solutions under PNRR
16:20, 07.10.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the precarious state of the assets of most hospitals in Romania is known, and the solutions can be found under the country's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and European funds. At a news conference at Cernavoda, Constanta County, he was…
President Iohannis: Romania, potential to become important player and European hub in field of energy
13:35, 07.10.2021 - Romania has the potential to become an important player and a European hub in the field of energy, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, at the southeastern Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant. "Romania's nuclear energy objective is primarily a strategic objective, to ensure energy security…
Head of EC, President Iohannis and PM Citu, at Bucharest Emergency University Hospital
19:01, 27.09.2021 - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu are visiting, on Monday, the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital. At the end of the visit, the three officials are to hold a joint press conference. The Bucharest Emergency…
European path of Republic of Moldova, discussed by President Iohannis with Chisinau Parliament President Grosu
18:06, 01.09.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis addressed congratulations for the victory of the pro-reform, pro-democracy and pro-European political forces in the early elections of July 11 in the Republic of Moldova and for the election of Igor Grosu as President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, at the welcoming…
President Iohannis: Romania wants to expand its forested area
13:30, 04.08.2021 - Romania wants to expand its forested area, said President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday, on the occasion of a visit he paid to the Comana Natural Park. Asked about a European initiative through which forests should be protected, an initiative that Romania initially did not support, the president…
Patriarch Daniel, decorated by President Iohannis with the collar of the National Order of Star of Romania
18:45, 22.07.2021 - The Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, was decorated, on Thursday, by President Klaus Iohannis with the Grand Star with Collar of the National Order of the Star of Romania in a ceremony that took place at Cotroceni Palace. The President granted the distinction to Patriarch…