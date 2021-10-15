Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO Raed Arafat anunță că va transporta pacienții cu COVID-19 din București cu autobuzele

Şeful Departamentului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă, Raed Arafat, a anunţat, vineri, că în Bucureşti a fost suplimentat semnificativ numărul ambulanţelor pentru testarea şi transportul pacienţilor cu COVID-19, urmând… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul Constanței, atac dur la ÎPS Teodosie: Ar trebui să luminăm semenii, nu să îi îndrumăm pe calea întunericului şi a suferinţei

Prefectul judeţului Constanţa, Silviu Coşa, a reacţionat după declaraţiile Arhiepiscopului Tomisului, Înalt Prea… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Florin Cîțu, desemnat premier din nou? Cioloș: Nu sunt convins e o variantă constituțională

Dacian Cioloș, premierul desemnat, afirmă că o eventuală desemnare a lui Florin Cîțu pentru funcția de prim-ministru, dacă parlamentul nu votează Guvernul Cioloș 2, ar putea fi neconstituțională.… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se construieste: Cum arata santierul viitorului camin studentesc al Universitatii Ovidius Constanta

Noul camin studentesc va avea 167 de locuri de cazare si o dispunere functionala in regim de DS P 4E 5 retras Valoarea totala a contractului se ridica la 16.691.203,62 lei 332.213,92 euro reprezinta… [citeste mai departe]

Primele nume anunțate de Cioloș pentru guvernul său: Dan Barna și Cătălin Drulă

Dacian Cioloș, desemnat de președintele Klaus Iohannis să formeze un nou guvern, a vorbit la Digi24 despre formarea echipei de miniștri pe care vrea să o propună Parlamentului și a anunțat și două nume care, din punctul lui de vedere,… [citeste mai departe]

President Iohannis thanks Hungarian PM for helping Romanian COVID-19 patients

President Klaus Iohannis this evening had a phone call with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, thanking him for the help provided with several critically ill Romanian Covid patients who have been transferred to Szeged and Debrecen. "President… [citeste mai departe]

Renée Zellweger, de nerecunoscut în rol de criminală! (VIDEO)

Renée Zellweger este de nerecunoscut în cel mai nou rol pe care îl interpretează. În vârstă de 52 de ani, vedeta a fost fotografiată pe platourile de filmare din New Orleans, în timp ce interpreta un anumit rol. Este vorba despre un rol complex și anume cel al criminalei… [citeste mai departe]

Hotarare a Consiliului Judetean Constanta, anulata de Tribunal! Cine a fost adversarul CJC (document)

Judecatorii Sectiei de Contencios administrativ si fiscal a Tribunalului Constanta, in completul C8, prezidat de magistratul Catalina Neacsu, au decis joi, 14 octombrie 2021, anularea HCJ 355 17.12.2020,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav în Maramureș. Două persoane rănită în urma impactului. Două mașini facute praf

Accident grav în Maramureș. Două persoane rănită în urma impactului. Două mașini facute praf

In atentia detinatorilor cladirilor de patrimoniu din Constanta. S-a lansat un nou apel de proiecte finantate prin timbrul monumentelor istorice

Institutul National al Patrimoniului a deschis sesiunii I 2022 a apelurilor de proiecte finantate din Timbrul Monumentelor… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis thanks Hungarian PM for helping Romanian COVID-19 patients

this evening had a phone call with Hungary's , thanking him for the help provided with several critically ill patients who have been transferred to Szeged and Debrecen.

" thanked for the help provided by the Hungarian authorities to Romanian patients, in a gesture of true European solidarity in these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. of Romania voiced particular appreciation for the rapid transfer to Hungarian hospitals of several critical COVID-19…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

First 10 SARS-CoV-2 patients, in critical state, transferred on Thursday to Hungary

17:55, 14.10.2021 - The first patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in critical state are being transferred, on Thursday, to Hungary. According to the Health Ministry, it is about 8 patients from ICUs in Bucharest and 2 from Timisoara, in stable condition, which are transportable and require specialty medical assistance…

President Iohannis to attend on Wednesday International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Anti-Semitism

21:05, 12.10.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Wednesday, at the invitation of Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, in the Malmo International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Anti-Semitism, the Presidential Administration informs. According to the cited source, President Iohannis's…

President Iohannis: The precarious state of our hospital assets is known to us; solutions under PNRR

16:20, 07.10.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the precarious state of the assets of most hospitals in Romania is known, and the solutions can be found under the country's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and European funds. At a news conference at Cernavoda, Constanta County, he was…

President Iohannis: Romania, potential to become important player and European hub in field of energy

13:35, 07.10.2021 - Romania has the potential to become an important player and a European hub in the field of energy, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, at the southeastern Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant. "Romania's nuclear energy objective is primarily a strategic objective, to ensure energy security…

Head of EC, President Iohannis and PM Citu, at Bucharest Emergency University Hospital

19:01, 27.09.2021 - The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu are visiting, on Monday, the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital. At the end of the visit, the three officials are to hold a joint press conference. The Bucharest Emergency…

European path of Republic of Moldova, discussed by President Iohannis with Chisinau Parliament President Grosu

18:06, 01.09.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis addressed congratulations for the victory of the pro-reform, pro-democracy and pro-European political forces in the early elections of July 11 in the Republic of Moldova and for the election of Igor Grosu as President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, at the welcoming…

President Iohannis: Romania wants to expand its forested area

13:30, 04.08.2021 - Romania wants to expand its forested area, said President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday, on the occasion of a visit he paid to the Comana Natural Park. Asked about a European initiative through which forests should be protected, an initiative that Romania initially did not support, the president…

Patriarch Daniel, decorated by President Iohannis with the collar of the National Order of Star of Romania

18:45, 22.07.2021 - The Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, was decorated, on Thursday, by President Klaus Iohannis with the Grand Star with Collar of the National Order of the Star of Romania in a ceremony that took place at Cotroceni Palace. The President granted the distinction to Patriarch…


